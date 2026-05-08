Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and STAN BHARTI & NEIL SAID, File no. 2026-23

TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above- named matter approving the Settlement Agreements reached between the Ontario Securities Commission and the respondents, Stan Bharti and Neil Said.

A copy of the Order dated May 8, 2026, Settlement Agreement dated April 10, 2026 between the Ontario Securities Commission and Stan Bharti, Settlement Agreement dated April 10, 2026 between the Ontario Securities Commission and Neid Said and Oral Reasons for Approval of the Settlements dated May 8, 2026, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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