OSC Dialogue goes virtual in 2020 with Ontario Minister of Finance, industry leaders and former OSC Chairs

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the list of speakers for Dialogue 2020: What Comes Next?

This year's virtual conference will bring together financial industry leaders, senior regulators and investors to discuss what lies ahead and how they are working together to emerge stronger from the global pandemic.

The event will feature opening remarks by the Honourable Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, Ontario, and a keynote panel discussion by five esteemed former OSC Chairs. Former OSC Chairs David A. Brown, C.M., Q.C., Maureen Jensen, Ed Waitzer, Senator Howard Wetston, C.M., Q.C., and David Wilson, will discuss the challenges and unique regulatory issues they dealt with during their time leading the OSC, and the lessons they learned from those situations. The keynote panel will be moderated by Rudyard Griffiths, Senior Fellow, Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

Attendees will also receive an update on the Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce from Walied Soliman, Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce Chair and Canadian Chair, Norton Rose Fulbright.

"Dialogue 2020 is an important opportunity for thought leaders, regulators and stakeholders to discuss what comes next, including the role regulation will play in rebuilding the economy, while fostering innovation and supporting investors," said Grant Vingoe, Acting Chair and CEO at the OSC.

Additional speakers include:

Raymond Chan , Director, Investment Funds & Structured Products, OSC

, Director, Investment Funds & Structured Products, OSC Pat Chaukos, Director, Office of Economic Growth and Innovation, OSC

Dawn Desjardins , VP and Deputy Chief Economist, RBC Economics, Royal Bank of Canada

, VP and Deputy Chief Economist, RBC Economics, Royal Bank of Frances Donald , Managing Director, Global Chief Economist and Global Head of Macroeconomic Strategy, Manulife Investment Management

, Managing Director, Global Chief Economist and Global Head of Macroeconomic Strategy, Manulife Investment Management Naizam Kanji, Director, Office of Mergers and Acquisitions and Special Advisor to the Chair, Burden Reduction, OSC

Stan Magidson , Chair & CEO, Alberta Securities Commission

, Chair & CEO, Alberta Securities Commission Sonny Randhawa , Director, Corporate Finance, OSC

, Director, Corporate Finance, OSC Judith Robertson , Commissioner, Financial Consumer Agency of Canada

, Commissioner, Financial Consumer Agency of Jeremy Rudin , Superintendent, OSFI

, Superintendent, OSFI Doug Steiner , Executive Advisor, Innovation, Office of Economic Growth and Innovation, OSC

, Executive Advisor, Innovation, Office of Economic Growth and Innovation, OSC Benjamin Tal , Deputy Chief Economist, CIBC

OSC Dialogue 2020 will be held virtually on November 4, 2020 and registration will open in September. For the latest updates on OSC Dialogue, please subscribe to our event updates, visit the OSC website, and follow #OSCDialogue on Twitter.

Media interested in attending should contact [email protected].

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Linkedin

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

