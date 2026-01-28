Registration now open, with early bird pricing available until February 27

TORONTO , Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the agenda for OSC Dialogue 2026: Competitive edge and opened registration. This marquee OSC event will take place on April 21, 2026, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Ontario.

"OSC Dialogue is taking place against a backdrop of significant change to the long-established global order, where uncertainty and unpredictability have become the norm," said Grant Vingoe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the OSC. "Despite this challenging environment, we continue to see opportunities for businesses, investors and regulators. OSC Dialogue explores our 'Competitive edge' as we forge a path forward to meet the moment and unite behind Team Canada."

Agenda highlights include keynote presentations by Rodrigo Buenaventura, Secretary General, International Organization of Securities Commissions and Vass Bednar, Managing Director, The Canadian SHIELD Institute for Public Policy. David Paterson, Ontario's Representative in Washington, D.C., and OSC Chair of the Board, Kevan Cowan will both deliver timely remarks. The day will also include a wide-ranging discussion between Grant Vingoe, CEO, OSC and Shereen Benzvy Miller, Commissioner, Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.

Leading policy and regulatory experts will share their perspectives on hot topics such as digital assets, international capital formation, investing behaviours, and enforcement.

Speakers for the day include:

Marie-France Bourret, Vice President, Corporate Finance, OSC

Vice President, Corporate Finance, OSC Anne Butler, Managing Director, Supervision, Bank of Canada

Managing Director, Supervision, Bank of Canada Christina Choi, Executive Director, Corporate Finance, Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission

Executive Director, Corporate Finance, Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission Ryan Denis, Agricultural Strategist, What The Futures Podcast

Agricultural Strategist, What The Futures Podcast Theresa Ebden, Vice President, Investor Office, OSC

Vice President, Investor Office, OSC Susan Greenglass , Senior Vice President, Trading and Markets, OSC

, Senior Vice President, Trading and Markets, OSC Naizam Kanji, General Counsel and Executive Vice President, Legal and Governance, OSC

General Counsel and Executive Vice President, Legal and Governance, OSC Bonnie Lysyk, Executive Vice President, Enforcement, OSC

Executive Vice President, Enforcement, OSC Jakub Michalik, Chief Policy Officer & Member of the Executive Committee, Euronext

Chief Policy Officer & Member of the Executive Committee, Euronext Alexandra Posadzki , Financial and Cybercrime Reporter, The Globe & Mail

, Financial and Cybercrime Reporter, The Globe & Mail Rima Ramchandani , Partner, Torys LLP

, Partner, Torys LLP Melissa Shin , Toronto Bureau Chief, Bloomberg News

, Toronto Bureau Chief, Bloomberg News Faryar Shirzad , Chief Policy Officer, Coinbase

, Chief Policy Officer, Shannon Lee Simmons, Financial Planner, The New School of Finance

Financial Planner, The New School of Finance Jay Stark, Senior Vice President, Financial Crimes & Chief Anti-Money Laundering Officer, Royal Bank of Canada

Senior Vice President, Financial Crimes & Chief Anti-Money Laundering Officer, Royal Bank of Canada Josée Turcotte , Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff, OSC

, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff, OSC Adrienne Vickery, Superintendent, Director of Financial Crime, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Superintendent, Director of Financial Crime, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Blair Wiley, Chief Legal Officer, Wealthsimple

This year, we are offering early bird pricing until February 27 for OSC Dialogue 2026.

Early bird: $650 (single), $4,500 (table of 8)

Regular: $790 (single), $6,000 (table of 8)

OSC Dialogue is delivered by the OSC on a cost-recovery basis.

More registration information is available on the OSC website.

Media interested in attending can register by sending an email to: [email protected].

For the latest updates on OSC Dialogue, please subscribe to our event updates, visit the OSC website, and follow #OSCDialogue on X, LinkedIn, and Bluesky.

