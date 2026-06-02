OSC announces three reappointments to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announces the reappointment of Kelley McKinnon, Steven Wolff, and Patricia Olasker to its Board of Directors.

The announcement follows Kelley, Steven, and Patricia's initial appointments in April 2024. Their reappointments provide continuity for the OSC's Board, which consists of broad expertise across capital markets, corporate governance, risk management, investor experiences, and financial services.

The effective date for all three reappointments is May 14, 2026. More details, including biographical information for all Board Directors is available on the OSC's website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at www.osc.ca.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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