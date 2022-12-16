OSC announces new Registrant Advisory Committee members

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Registrant Advisory Committee (RAC) for the 2023-2024 term. The RAC serves as a forum to discuss issues and challenges faced by registrants in interpreting and complying with Ontario securities law, including registration and compliance related matters.

The Committee will also play a consultative role by providing feedback to the OSC on the development and implementation of policy and rule making initiatives that promote investor protection and fair and efficient capital markets.

Debra Foubert, Director of the Compliance and Registrant Regulation Branch will continue to chair the RAC.

The RAC is composed of members representing the different registration categories and business models overseen by the OSC, including firms with retail investors. The Committee is expected to meet approximately four times per year, in addition to possible ad hoc meetings as required, with members serving two-year terms.

The committee members are:

David P. Baskin Baskin Financial Services Inc.



Bill Chinkiwsky CI Investments Inc.



Joe DaSilva Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.



Mary Joyce Empensando Questrade Wealth Management Inc.



Daniela Follegot RBC Global Asset Management Inc.



Mellissa Ghislanzoni Portfolio Management Association of Canada



Christopher D. Keeley Inukshuk Capital Management Inc.



Christopher Kozub Private Capital Markets Association of Canada



Robyn Mendelson Fidelity Investments Canada ULC



Liis Palmer Cassels Investment Management Inc.



Richard Roskies AUM Law Professional Corporation



Dave Santiago Trinity Compliance Partners Inc.



Minal Upadhyaya Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc.



Colette Ward Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds, Inc.

Crestpoint Asset Management Ltd.



The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

