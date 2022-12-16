OSC announces new Registrant Advisory Committee members

Ontario Securities Commission

Dec 16, 2022, 12:40 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Registrant Advisory Committee (RAC) for the 2023-2024 term. The RAC serves as a forum to discuss issues and challenges faced by registrants in interpreting and complying with Ontario securities law, including registration and compliance related matters. 

The Committee will also play a consultative role by providing feedback to the OSC on the development and implementation of policy and rule making initiatives that promote investor protection and fair and efficient capital markets. 

Debra Foubert, Director of the Compliance and Registrant Regulation Branch will continue to chair the RAC.

The RAC is composed of members representing the different registration categories and business models overseen by the OSC, including firms with retail investors. The Committee is expected to meet approximately four times per year, in addition to possible ad hoc meetings as required, with members serving two-year terms.

The committee members are:

David P. Baskin                     

Baskin Financial Services Inc.


Bill Chinkiwsky                     

CI Investments Inc.


Joe DaSilva                           

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.


Mary Joyce Empensando       

Questrade Wealth Management Inc.


Daniela Follegot                     

RBC Global Asset Management Inc.


Mellissa Ghislanzoni               

Portfolio Management Association of Canada


Christopher D. Keeley           

Inukshuk Capital Management Inc. 


Christopher Kozub                 

Private Capital Markets Association of Canada


Robyn Mendelson                   

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC


Liis Palmer                             

Cassels Investment Management Inc.


Richard Roskies                     

AUM Law Professional Corporation


Dave Santiago                         

Trinity Compliance Partners Inc.


Minal Upadhyaya                   

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc.


Colette Ward                         

Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds, Inc.
Crestpoint Asset Management Ltd.


The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

