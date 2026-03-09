Notice - GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8
Mar 09, 2026, 16:25 ET
TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and Order both dated March 6, 2026 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
