OSC announces new Registrant Advisory Committee members

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Registrant Advisory Committee (RAC) for the 2020-2021 term.

In recognizing the importance of consulting with our stakeholders, the OSC's RAC serves as a forum to discuss issues and challenges faced by registrants in interpreting and complying with Ontario securities law, including registration and compliance related matters.

The Committee also plays a consultative role by providing feedback to the OSC on the development and implementation of policy and rulemaking initiatives that promote investor protection and fair and efficient capital markets.

Established in 2012, the RAC meets approximately four times a year, in addition to ad hoc meetings as required. The RAC is composed of members representing the different registration categories and business models overseen by the OSC. Membership terms for the RAC are for 24 months, after which membership may be reconstituted.

The RAC is chaired by Debra Foubert, Director, Compliance and Registrant Regulation.

The committee members are:

Brad Beuttenmiller Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.



William A. Chinkiwsky BMO Asset Management Inc.



Melissa Ghislanzoni Portfolio Management Association of Canada



Christopher Kozub Private Capital Markets Association of Canada



Cathy Lin Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.



Robyn Mendelson Fidelity Investments Canada ULC



Liis Palmer Cassels Investment Management Inc.



Paul Spagnolo Sionna Investment Managers Inc.



Rob Wortzman Wildeboer Dellelce LLP

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

