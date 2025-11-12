Notice - INTERNET SCIENCES INC. and CNSX MARKETS INC. and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2025-29
TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the application dated October 31, 2025 made by Internet Sciences Inc., to review a decision of the Panel of Board of Directors of CNSX Markets Inc. dated October 29, 2025.
The hearing will be held on November 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated November 12, 2025, and the Application dated October 31, 2025, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
