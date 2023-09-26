OSC announces new members of the Investment Funds Technical Advisory Committee

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Investment Funds Technical Advisory Committee (IFTAC) for the 2023-2025 term.

The IFTAC provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the OSC to further smart and effective regulation in the investment funds and structured products space. The IFTAC advises OSC staff on technical compliance challenges in the investment funds product regulatory regime and highlights opportunities for improving alignment between investor, industry and regulatory goals.

Chaired by Raymond Chan, Director, Investment Funds and Structured Products, the Committee meets four times a year with members participating for two-year terms.

The committee members are:

Shalomi Abraham Invesco Canada Ltd. Gavin Brancato National Bank Financial Markets Johnathon Brent TD Securities Inc. Carlos Cardone Investor Economics - ISS Market Intelligence Mario Cianfarani Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. Matthew Graham RBC Global Asset Management Elsa Li CI Global Asset Management Dara (Scepanovic) Moore AGF Investments Inc. Alex Perel Scotiabank Global Banking & Markets Anne Ramsay Ramsay Advisors Kevin Rusli

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Gillian Seidler Mackenzie Financial Corporation Robert Sklar Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Michael Thom CFA Societies Canada Hail Yang BlackRock, Inc.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca .

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]