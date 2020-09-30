OSC announces activities for World Investor Week and Investor Education Month

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced several investor education and outreach activities during World Investor Week and Investor Education Month in October. Ontarians are encouraged to participate virtually and learn about improving their finances and making informed investing decisions.

World Investor Week is an initiative sponsored by the International Organization of Securities Commissions and takes place from October 5 to 11 in Canada. Investor Education Month in October is an initiative of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories.

The OSC is partnering with law enforcement, community organizations and regulators across the country to promote the importance of investor education and raise awareness of recent frauds and scams.

October investor education and outreach activities include:

Twitter #COVIDFraudChat: The OSC will host a Twitter chat on Wednesday, October 7 at 1 p.m. to protect Ontarians from financial and investment fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Special guests will include CanAge, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, the Durham Regional Police Service, Elder Abuse Prevention Ontario, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments, the Ottawa Police Service, and the Toronto Police Service. Follow the OSC's investor education Twitter handle, @smarter_money, and use the hashtag #COVIDFraudChat to participate.

Telephone Townhall – Ontarians are invited to virtually join a townhall on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. for a discussion on investing basics and avoiding fraud. Participants will hear from experts, including OSC staff, and have an opportunity to ask questions. The event will be streamed online and available by phone. Visit the OSC's website to register for the upcoming telephone townhall.

New GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca Resources: The OSC will launch a new series of new investor education articles on GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca. Topics include COVID-19 and its impact on retirement savings, RRIFs and financial considerations after losing your job. There will also be information on protecting yourself from scams during the pandemic.

Investor News: The OSC will publish several issues of its popular e-newsletter, Investor News, to help Ontarians stay informed about the latest investor initiatives, topical issues, educational resources, key dates and investor alerts.

OSC in the Community events – The OSC will host a number of virtual events throughout October as part of the OSC in the Community initiative, an outreach program that takes the OSC's important regulatory mandate from Bay Street to Main Street. OSC in the Community events give audience members an opportunity to ask OSC staff questions and learn how to protect their money from investment fraud. Visit the OSC website to register for upcoming events.

Investors are also encouraged to visit InvestorOffice.ca and GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca for more resources, including information on retirement planning, working with an advisor and avoiding fraud.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

