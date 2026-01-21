Orthogone Technologies and Convergence Design Services, two Canadian engineering leaders, form strategic alliance to support next-generation defense programs and automotive platforms

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Orthogone Technologies Inc., and Convergence Design Services have formed a non-exclusive partnership to support defense and automotive programs that require dependable engineering, long service lifecycles and coordinated work across embedded systems, mechanical electronic assemblies and rugged electronics. The collaboration brings together teams that have worked on Defense and advanced mobility platforms and that understand how to maintain stable and predictable operation under demanding conditions.

Defense and automotive platforms must operate reliably in harsh conditions, react in real time and remain maintainable over long lifecycles. These needs require tight coordination across embedded computing, communication links, mechanical assemblies that have been designed ruggedized for harsh environments (MIL-STD-810H, DO-160, DEF STAN 00-35 or NASA/CSA).

"Our teams have developed systems that must remain operational under unstable conditions, where robust solutions are essential," said Luc Leblanc, CEO of Orthogone Technologies. "This partnership brings together deep expertise in embedded system design, FPGA development, electric vehicle system behavior, rugged electronics, and system-level integration. It enables us to support clients with platforms that demand reliable performance and predictable development paths."

The two companies already share work processes and have experience coordinating engineering activities. This allows projects to move forward with clear communication, defined development stages and stable technical interfaces. Organizations in the defense and automotive sectors benefit from engineering teams that know how to align embedded hardware, mechanical design and embedded software from the start of a program. This reduces delays and supports consistent delivery.

"This partnership supports clients that need direct access to experienced engineering teams and steady coordination across technical areas," said Ben Seaman, CEO of Convergence. "Our combined engineering teams approach defense electronics development through a structured, engineering-driven process, emphasizing robust system architecture, design assurance, and traceable verification. Our team integrates advanced simulation, signal/power integrity analysis, and environmental qualification to ensure every design meets stringent MIL-STD and DO-160 requirements. From concept through production release, we apply disciplined design lifecycle process and design validation/qualification to deliver electronics that perform reliably in mission-critical defense applications."

The partnership is structured to provide continuous technical collaboration throughout development, validation and preparation for production, along with long-term support required by Avionic/Defense and Automotive programs.

STL Engineering proudly supports this partnership between Orthogone Technologies and Convergence Design Services, providing thermal/mechanical analysis capabilities and design of rugged packaging to survive extreme environments.

"At STL Engineering, we're proud to contribute our thermal and mechanical expertise to this partnership," said Chad St-Louis, President & CEO of STL Engineering. "By combining advanced packaging design with rigorous thermal analysis, we help ensure that mission-critical electronics can withstand the harshest operating environments. This collaboration strengthens the ability to deliver robust, reliable solutions for defense and automotive programs, where durability and performance are non-negotiable."

About Orthogone Technologies Inc.

Orthogone is an engineering firm based in Canada. The company provides embedded system design, FPGA development, secure connectivity and real-time computing support for defense, industrial, medical and telecom applications. Orthogone works with organizations that require dependable long-term product support and technical depth in embedded computing and electronic system architecture.

https://orthogone.com

About Convergence Design Services

Convergence is a Canadian engineering company that provides design services for vehicle systems and rugged electronic hardware across the military, mining, aerospace, and automotive sectors. Our experienced engineering team specializes in electric vehicle system development (chassis, suspension, drivetrain), EMC/EMI design and compliance, power and signal analysis, and mechanical/mechatronic systems. Convergence offers on-site capabilities for EMI/EMC debugging in anechoic chambers, thermal and humidity testing, lab validation, and automotive build bays supporting MIL-STD and DO-160 standards.

https://www.cnvg.ca

About STL Engineering

STL Engineering is a Canadian engineering firm specializing in rugged electronics and advanced packaging solutions. The company supports product development from concept through production, offering a robust suite of services that include thermal and mechanical simulation & analysis, mechanical packaging design, module and system level environmental testing, root cause investigations and clear, comprehensive documentation to demonstrate adherence to stringent requirements.



https://www.stl-engineering.ca

