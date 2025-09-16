Accelerating Embedded Innovation: Orthogone Becomes Texas Instruments Design Partner

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Orthogone Technologies Inc., a leader in advanced embedded systems and FPGA development, is proud to announce its official designation as a Texas Instruments (TI) Design Services Partner. This strategic collaboration underscores Orthogone's commitment to helping customers accelerate the development of innovative, high-performance embedded solutions across industrial, medical, automotive, and telecom markets.

As part of TI's global Design Services Network, Orthogone will provide end-to-end engineering services that leverage TI's powerful portfolio of Arm®-based processors, real-time microcontrollers, and analog technologies. With deep expertise in system architecture, real-time software, hardware design, and connectivity, Orthogone enables OEMs and device manufacturers to de-risk development and reduce time to market.

"Becoming a Texas Instruments Design Services Partner is a major milestone for Orthogone," said Luc Leblanc, CEO of Orthogone Technologies Inc. "It is a powerful validation of our technical excellence and our ability to deliver complex, mission-critical embedded systems. This partnership opens new doors to innovation and reinforces our position as a trusted technology partner for global OEMs."

Orthogone's proven track record spans custom FPGA designs, low-latency networking, secure firmware, and scalable IoT architectures—making it a trusted partner for complex and time-sensitive projects.

To learn more about Orthogone's embedded expertise and services, visit https://orthogone.com.

About Orthogone Technologies Inc.

Orthogone is a multi-disciplinary engineering firm that develops innovative solutions for complex technological challenges. The company provides R&D, electronics design, and digital transformation consulting services to various industries, including healthcare, automotive, telecommunications, data centers, aerospace and defense, and security. Our services help these industries stay at the forefront of technological innovation and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market.

Orthogone facilitates the development of innovative products requiring in-depth knowledge of software development, embedded systems, FPGAs, and SoCs for our many customers. The company also licenses intellectual property for FPGA, ASIC, or ASSP designs and an Ultra-low latency FPGA Framework ready for implementation in the financial, telecom, and data center markets.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

Media Contact: Romain Isaac, [email protected]