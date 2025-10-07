Ornge Welcomes Tracey MacArthur to Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Ornge, Ontario's provider of air ambulance and critical care transport services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracey MacArthur, President and CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS), to its Board of Directors.

Tracey brings more than 25 years of progressive leadership experience in Ontario's health care system, including senior roles at University Health Network and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, where she previously served as President and CEO. At HHS, one of Canada's leading academic and research hospitals, Tracey has been instrumental in driving quality improvement, patient and workforce safety, and embedding equity, diversity and inclusion across the organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tracey to the Ornge Board," says Ian Delaney, Chair of the Ornge Board of Directors. "Her deep expertise in hospital leadership and mental health will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and strengthen Ontario's critical care transport system."

MacArthur's appointment happens as Ornge prepares to integrate with CritiCall Ontario, a 24-hour-a-day emergency consultation and referral service for physicians based in acute care hospitals across Ontario, which is currently administered by Hamilton Health Sciences. This integration takes effect November 1, 2025.

"Hamilton Health Sciences has been a partner in building Ontario's critical care transport system from the beginning, working closely with Ornge to connect patients across the province with the specialized care they need," says MacArthur. "I'm excited to join the Ornge Board of Directors and continue advancing our shared mission of providing exceptional and equitable care for patients and their families."

Tracey holds a Master of Science in Quality Improvement & Patient Safety from the University of Toronto, an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Waterloo, and a Masters Certificate in Project Management from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

About Ornge

Ornge is Ontario's provider of air ambulance and critical care transport services, operating a fleet of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and land ambulances to transport critically ill and injured patients across the province. As a vital part of Ontario's healthcare system, Ornge delivers high-quality, timely, and safe critical care transport services, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

