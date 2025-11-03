Ornge and CritiCall Ontario Integration Advances Critical Care Coordination

New integration to benefit alignment of patient care and transport services

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Ornge, Ontario's provider of air ambulance and critical care transport services, announces the integration of CritiCall Ontario, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the province's emergency care system.



The integration follows Ministry of Health approval of a joint proposal. As part of the transition, CritiCall Ontario's administrative and operational oversight has transitioned from Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) to Ornge, combining two organizations with deep experience in coordinating life-saving care for critically ill and injured patients.



Improving Access, Speed, and System Navigation

By uniting critical care air and land transport, hospital referral coordination, and physician consultation under one system, the integration is designed to reduce fragmentation in Ontario's critical care infrastructure when timing and coordination are essential.



"This is about creating a more responsive, agile, and connected emergency care network," says Dr. Homer Tien, President and CEO of Ornge. "With CritiCall Ontario joining Ornge, we can take a system-wide view and align transport, triage, and referral decisions more effectively to get patients where they need to be, faster and more safely. We know that coordinated systems save lives and bringing CritiCall Ontario into Ornge is a forward-looking step to ensure patients, no matter where they live, receive the right care at the right time."



"The integration of Ornge and CritiCall Ontario is one more way our government is protecting Ontario families and marks a transformative step forward in building a more responsive and coordinated emergency care system," says Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "By uniting both organizations, we are strengthening the delivery of timely, seamless care - especially in moments when every second counts."



A Foundation for Innovation in Emergency Care

CritiCall Ontario has long served as the central hub for urgent physician consultations and hospital transfers. Its integration with Ornge will provide opportunities to introduce enhanced digital platforms, advanced data analytics, and more coordinated supports for clinicians and patients, particularly in rural, remote, and northern communities.



"This is more than a structural change," says Isabel Hayward, Executive Director of CritiCall Ontario. "It's a chance to rethink how we support hospitals and patients facing urgent and complex care needs. "Together with Ornge, we can deliver smarter, more integrated care pathways that reflect the realities of a modern health system."



No Impact to Clinician Experience

Healthcare providers across Ontario will continue to use the same systems and procedures to access CritiCall Ontario and Ornge services. There will be no disruption to frontline operations.



Clinicians, hospital leaders, and system partners will continue to benefit from the same trusted support while gaining the advantages of a more connected and agile provincial system.

Tracey MacArthur, President and CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences has been appointed to Ornge's Board of Directors, effective September 2025. Her appointment will help support a seamless integration and provide expertise and continuity following the transition.



Shared Commitment to System Resilience

The two organizations have already demonstrated the value of close collaboration through joint initiatives like the "One Number to Call" program and co-management of capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. This integration builds on that foundation with a long-term view of strengthening Ontario's ability to respond to emergency care challenges.



About Ornge

Ornge, a not-for-profit organization, co-ordinates all aspects of Ontario's air ambulance system, the critical care land transport program, the authorization of air and land ambulance transfers between hospitals and CritiCall Ontario.



About CritiCall Ontario

CritiCall Ontario is dedicated to supporting access to and delivery of urgent and emergent care within Ontario. CritiCall Ontario provides a variety of services to physicians, hospitals and other healthcare stakeholders with the goal of helping to ensure Ontario patients can access the urgent and emergent care they need as close to home as possible.

