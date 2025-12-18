Orla Confirms Two-Kilometre Gold Trend Extension at Musselwhite

Orla Mining Ltd.

Dec 18, 2025, 06:00 ET

High grade drilling results strengthen confidence in significant resource growth and mine life extension

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA; NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on continued exploration success at the Musselwhite Mine, with drilling confirming high grade gold mineralization extends two kilometers beyond current underground operations.

Since the October 6 update, announcing initial discovery of the mine trend extension, the Company's aggressive, multifaceted drilling campaign has delivered consistent high-grade results across all priority zones, strengthening confidence in significant resource growth potential and extended mine life.

New Exploration Highlights: 

  • Continued Mine Trend Extensions Confirmation: Significant gold mineralization intersected two kilometres down plunge of current operations, returning 5.0 metres at 5.57 g/t Au incl. 1.0 m at 8.79 g/t Au (25-NSD03-002W).
  • Additional underground resource growth: Multiple high-grade underground intersections from the Redwings, Lynx, West Limb and PQE Zones continue to support production and growth, including 9.0 metres at 22.1 g/t Au (25-LNX-009) and 15.0 metres at 10.1 g/t Au (25-LNX-041).
  • Continued near-mine satellite drilling success: Shallow high-grade mineralization confirmed at near-mine satellite targets, including 1.2 metres at 43.8 g/t Au incl. 0.4 m at 129 g/t Au (25-KAZ-007).

"Since our October 2025 update, the Musselwhite exploration program has continued delivering a steady stream of high-grade intercepts across all priority zones. These results strengthen confidence in resource growth and the outlook for extended mine life. We will carry the momentum with all priority exploration programs initiated in 2025 continuing through 2026."

-       Sylvain Guerard, Orla's Senior Vice President, Exploration

Deep Directional Drilling Confirms Two-Kilometre Mine Trend Extension, Potential Upper and Lower Zones

The 2025–2026 deep directional surface drill program is targeting the northwest down-plunge extension of the Mine Trend, testing approximately one to two kilometres beyond current operations through a planned 30-hole program. To date, 11,744 metres have been completed, with assay results received from eight holes. Planned drill metres have increased from 11,000 metres to approximately 12,500 metres by year-end 2025. This news release reports results from four additional holes completed since the October 6, 2025, results press release.

Mother Hole #3, Daughter-Hole #1: Confirms High Grade Two-Kilometres from Current Operations

Assays from Mother Hole #3 and its first daughter hole confirm the Mine Trend continues two kilometres beyond current operations, with a 400 metre step out from the previously reported 4.1 metres at 15.1 g/t Au (October 6, 2025, release).

  • 5.0 metres at 5.57 g/t Au incl. 1.0 m at 8.79 g/t Au (25-NSD03-002W)

Mother Hole #2, Daughter Holes #1-2: Deep drilling suggests stacked mineralized zones

As previously reported in October, hole 25-NSD02-001 intersected high-grade gold, returning 4.1 metres at 15.1 g/t Au. Based on drill orientation and geological interpretation, this initial intersection is now believed to represent an extension of the Lynx Zone, rather than the PQ Zone. Both zones occur in the deeper portion of the mine, with the Lynx Zone representing an upper mineralized horizon and the PQ Zone occurring below.

Subsequent drilling since October included the completion of first and second daughter holes drilled deeper on the same section. These holes intersected lower-grade gold mineralization, returning 0.18 to 0.47 g/t Au over 2.0 to 3.5 metres, which is interpreted to represent a lower-grade interval situated between the upper Lynx Zone and the lower PQ Zone.

Further down-dip drilling planned through 2026 will target wider, higher-grade mineralization typical of the PQ Zone at depth. This evolving interpretation of stacked upper and lower mineralized zones remains under evaluation, but if confirmed, could represent material new information and meaningful upside potential for the broader extension area.

Mother Hole #1, Daughter Hole #2: 1.0 metre at 8.06 g/t Au incl. 0.4 m at 13.4 g/t Au (25-NSD01-003W)

Underground Drilling Results Reinforce Continuity and Identify More Extensions

The underground program has remained focused on the Redwings, Lynx, and PQE zones, with select drilling on the West Limb. The high-grade results support ongoing efforts to replace and expand resources and reserves. In 2025, 30,250 metres of drilling and 107 holes have been completed, with assays received for 63 of the holes. Notable intercepts include:

Lynx Zone:

  • 9.0 metres at 22.1 g/t Au (25-LNX-009)
  • 15.0 metres at 10.1 g/t Au incl. 3.3 m at 37 g/t Au (25-LNX-041)
  • 2.8 metres at 13.2 g/t Au (25-LNX-048)

Redwings Zone:

  • 6.2 metres at 15.8 g/t Au (25-RDW-049)

PQE Zone:

  • 1.0 metres at 75.5 g/t Au (25-PQE-031)

West Limb Zone:

  • 1.0 metres at 283 g/t Au (25-WEL-007)
  • 0.9 metres at 94.6 g/t Au (25-WEL-003)

Near-Mine Surface Drilling Identifies Satellite Opportunities Proximal to Mill

The 6,500-metre near-mine surface program, completed in October, returned encouraging shallow intercepts across five targets, including a narrow high-grade intersection. Follow up drilling planned in early 2026 will advance the Camp Bay mineralized zone and a four-kilometre strike trend along the Musselwhite SE extension also known as "Karl Zeemal". Combined historical and new results support the potential for additional mill feed sources. Notable new results from these targets include:

Karl Zeemal:

  • 1.2 metres at 43.8 g/t Au incl. 0.4 m at 129.0 g/t Au from 28.8 m downhole (25-KAZ-007)
  • 3.1 metres at 2.56 g/t Au incl. 1.0 m at 6.34 g/t Au from 25 m downhole (25-KAZ-001)

Camp Bay:

  • 1.2 metres at 4.78 g/t Au incl. 0.5 m at 7.64 g/t Au from 18.5 m downhole (25-CMP-005)
  • 3.8 metres at 0.64 g/t Au from 12 m downhole (25-CMP-004)

2026 Planning to Target Continued Mine Trend Extension and Resource Expansion

Orla plans to advance the second year of its aggressive two-year exploration strategy in 2026, building on programs initiated in 2025. Efforts will target the Mine Trend Extension, underground resource and reserve growth, and selective near-mine satellite opportunities, supporting potential mine life extensions and future operational expansions. Further details on the 2026 exploration programs will be provided in early 2026.

Table 1: Deep Directional Intersection Detailed Highlights

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Including

Au GXM

Method

25-NSD01-003W

2033.4

1.0

0.7

8.06

 0.4m @ 13.4g/t Au

8.06

Photon (ALS)

25-NSD03-002W

2285.0

1.0

0.9

6.83

 0.3m @ 16.7g/t Au

6.83

Photon (ALS)

25-NSD03-002W

2308.0

5.0

4.6

5.57

 1.0m @ 8.79g/t Au

 1.0m @ 8.25g/t Au

27.87

Photon (ALS)

Table 2: Underground Drill Intersection Detailed Highlights

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Including

Au GXM

Method

25-LNX-009

235.0

9.0

7.7

22.06

 8.1m @ 24g/t Au

198.57

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-040

222.0

5.0

4.9

6.2

 1m @ 12.7g/t Au

30.93

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-041

241.0

15.0

11.6

10.14

 3.3m @ 37g/t Au,
 0.6m @ 11.3g/t Au

152.05

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-042

226.4

3.6

3.4

18.1

 3.3m @ 19.5g/t Au

65.06

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-043

266.6

7.4

5.5

4.40

 0.8m @ 15.4g/t Au,
 0.4m @ 12.8g/t Au

32.55

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-045

149.4

3.4

2.3

20.0

 3.4m @ 20g/t Au

68.01

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-048

120.5

2.8

1.1

13.18

 0.5m @ 45.9g/t Au

36.90

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-054

267.0

2.0

1.0

17.1

 1m @ 26.4g/t Au

34.22

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-PQE-031

272.0

1.0

0.8

75.50

 1m @ 75.5g/t Au

75.50

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-RDW-046

196.3

13.7

11.2

2.7

36.85

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-RDW-049

185.3

6.2

5.9

15.78

 4.3m @ 19.8g/t Au

97.86

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-RDW-051

224.4

1.8

1.0

18.7

 0.7m @ 40.4g/t Au

33.74

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-WEL-001

64.5

6.8

5.4

6.20

 0.5m @ 16.3g/t Au,
 0.4m @ 16g/t Au,
 0.4m @ 14.9g/t Au,
 0.3m @ 18.1g/t Au

42.18

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-WEL-003

101.6

0.9

0.8

94.6

 0.9m @ 94.6g/t Au

85.14

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-WEL-007

107.0

1.0

0.3

283.00

 1m @ 283g/t Au

283.00

Fire Assay (SGS)

Table 3: Near Mine Drill Intersection Detailed Highlights

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Including

Au GXM

Method

25-BOT-005

327.3

2.5

1.8

2.51

 0.3m @ 5.77g/t Au

6.28

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-CMP-005

18.5

1.2

1.1

4.78

 0.5m @ 7.64g/t Au

5.74

Photon (ALS)

25-KAZ-001

25.0

3.1

2.3

2.56

 1m @ 6.34g/t Au

7.94

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-KAZ-007

28.8

1.2

1.1

43.76

 0.4m @ 129g/t Au

52.51

Fire Assay (ALS)

True width estimated where orientation of geological control on gold mineralization is certain.

Additional Technical Information

All mineralized interval lengths reported are down-hole intervals, with true width estimates ranging from 30-100% for the reported interval. True widths are not estimated in cases where there is insufficient geological control on gold mineralization. See Tables 1 to 3 in the Appendix of this news release for estimated true widths of individual composites. A minimum sampling length of 0.30 m is used for both underground and surface drilling. The reported composites were not subject to "capping" of high grades. Orla believes that applying a top cut would have a negligible effect on overall grades.

Qualified Persons Statement         

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

To verify the information related to the 2025 drilling program at Musslewhite Mine, Mr. Guerard has visited the property in October 2025, discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff, discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel, and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control – 2025 Drill Program and Historical Drilling

Gold results at Musselwhite were obtained at ALS Canada Inc. ("ALS") or SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (ALS: Au-AA23, SGS: GE_FAA30V5). If samples returned gold values greater than 10 ppm, samples are re-run with gold by fire assay and gravimetric finish (ALS: Au-GRA21, SGS: GO_FAG30V). Gold results were also obtained at ALS using PhotonAssayTM on two aliquots of 500g of crushed sample (ALS: Au-PA01).

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QAQC) and interpretation of results were performed by qualified persons employing a QAQC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. For Fire Assay analyses, standards were inserted at a frequency of four in every 100 samples, and blanks were inserted at a frequency of four in every 100 samples.

ALS and SGS are both independent of Orla. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for photon assay methods. There are no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data at Musselwhite.  

For additional information on Musslewhite, see the Musselwhite Report (as defined below) and the Company's press releases dated October 6, 2025 (Orla Mining Discovers Potential Two-Kilometre Extension at Musselwhite) and April 1, 2025 (Orla Mining Launches $25M Exploration Drilling Program to Expand Reserves and Resources and Extend Musselwhite Mine Trend).

Historical drill results at Musselwhite were completed by Goldcorp. Inc. ("Goldcorp") and/or Newmont, the prior owners of the project. The Company's independent qualified person, DRA Americas, Inc. was of the opinion that the drilling and sampling procedures for Musselwhite drill samples by Goldcorp and Newmont were reasonable and adequate for the purposes of the Musselwhite Report, and that the Goldcorp and Newmont QA/QC program met or exceeded industry standards. See the Company's NI 43-101 technical report for the project entitled "Technical Report – Musselwhite Mine Project, Ontario, Canada" with an effective date of November 18, 2024 (the "Musselwhite Report") for additional information.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has three material projects, consisting of two operating mines and one development project, all 100% owned by the Company: (1) Camino Rojo, in Zacatecas State, Mexico, an operating gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property covers over 139,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource, (2) Musselwhite Mine, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, an underground gold mine that has been in operation for over 25 years and produced over 6 million ounces of gold, with a long history of resource growth and conversion, and (3) South Railroad, in Nevada, United States, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Simpson
President & Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Bradbury
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

www.orlamining.com
[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or in releases made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, all as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's exploration program at Musselwhite and the timing and goals thereof, including the potential for reserve and resource growth, mine life extension, operational expansion, upside potential, the potential for satellite deposits and longer-term growth and operational flexibility; and the Company's goals and objectives. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold and silver; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development, and mining activities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate the Musselwhite Mine; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; ore grades and recoveries; decommissioning and reclamation estimates; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services remaining as estimated; the Company's ability to secure and to meet obligations under property agreements, including the layback agreement with Fresnillo plc; that all conditions of the Company's credit facility will be met; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, including those approvals and permits required for successful project permitting, construction, and operation of projects; the timing of cash flows; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainty and variations in the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves; risks related to the Company's indebtedness and gold prepayment; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; foreign country and political risks, including risks relating to foreign operations; tailings risks; reclamation costs; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; loss of, delays in, or failure to get access from surface rights owners; uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; water rights; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; financing risks and access to additional capital; risks related to guidance estimates and uncertainties inherent in the preparation of feasibility studies; uncertainty in estimates of production, capital, and operating costs and potential production and cost overruns; the fluctuating price of gold and silver; risks related to the Cerro Quema Project; unknown labilities in connection with acquisitions; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; assessments by taxation authorities in multiple jurisdictions; foreign currency fluctuations; the Company's limited operating history; litigation risks; the Company's ability to identify, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; risks related to historical data; risks related to the Company's foreign subsidiaries; risks related to the Company's accounting policies and internal controls; the Company's ability to satisfy the requirements of Sarbanes–Oxley Act of 2002; enforcement of civil liabilities; the Company's status as a passive foreign investment company (PFIC) for U.S. federal income tax purposes; information and cyber security; the Company's significant shareholders; gold industry concentration; shareholder activism; other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies; as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, as well as its annual information form dated March 18, 2025, which are available on www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Appendix: Drill Results  

Table 1: MSW Deep Directional Drill Results

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Au GXM

Including

Method

25-NSD01-003W

2033.4

1.0

0.7

8.06

8.1

 0.4m @ 13.4g/t Au

Photon (ALS)

25-NSD02-002W*

2112.9

2.4

1.8

0.28

0.7

Photon (ALS)

and

2121.0

2.0

1.6

0.18

0.4

Photon (ALS)

and

2149.7

3.5

2.8

0.47

1.7

Photon (ALS)

25-NSD02-003W*

2132.9

2.2

1.7

0.41

0.9

Photon (ALS)

25-NSD03-001

2277.5

0.6

0.6

7.03

4.2

 0.6m @ 7.03g/t Au

Photon (ALS)

25-NSD03-002W

2285.0

1.0

0.9

6.83

6.8

 0.3m @ 16.7g/t Au

Photon (ALS)

and

2308.0

5.0

4.6

5.57

27.9

1m @ 8.79g/t Au,
1m @ 8.25g/t Au

Photon (ALS)

**Starred intervals do not meet composite reporting criteria outlined below but included to illustrate low-grade mineralization and reporting completeness.

Criteria: Cut off grade 2 g/t Au, minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 2 m, if Au grade x length > 3 the composite will be added

Price Assumptions: Au = 1750usd oz

Table 2: MSW Underground Drill Results

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Au GXM

Including
5.0g/t Au COG

Including
10.0g/t Au COG

Method

25-LNX-009

235.0

9.0

7.7

22.06

198.6

 8.1m @ 24g/t Au

 8.1m @ 24g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-012

0.1

0.9

0.8

4.54

4.1

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

142.6

2.4

1.8

6.11

14.7

 2.4m @ 6.11g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

271.1

1.4

1.3

3.71

5.2

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

292.5

2.1

1.5

6.55

13.8

 2.1m @ 6.55g/t Au

 0.6m @ 12.3g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

309.8

3.2

2.0

2.45

7.9

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-038

196.1

0.9

0.9

21.60

19.4

 0.9m @ 21.6g/t Au

 0.9m @ 21.6g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-039

101.8

3.4

3.2

7.24

24.6

 2.1m @ 10g/t Au

 0.7m @ 22.3g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

179.5

1.0

1.0

4.68

4.7

 0.4m @ 6.49g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

207.8

1.9

1.7

4.63

8.8

 1m @ 6.14g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-040

105.5

1.5

1.4

3.22

4.8

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

185.5

1.4

1.3

4.35

6.1

 0.9m @ 5.43g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

215.3

4.5

3.9

5.08

22.9

 1.2m @ 12.7g/t Au,
 0.3m @ 10.3g/t Au

 0.7m @ 17.5g/t Au,
 0.3m @ 10.3g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

222.0

5.0

4.9

6.19

30.9

 5m @ 6.19g/t Au

 1m @ 12.7g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-041

128.9

1.8

1.6

16.53

29.8

 1.8m @ 16.5g/t Au

 1.8m @ 16.5g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

241.0

15.0

11.6

10.14

152.0

 3.8m @ 33.4g/t Au,
 1m @ 9.36g/t Au

 3.3m @ 37g/t Au,
 0.6m @ 11.3g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-042

112.6

1.4

1.2

4.12

5.8

 0.4m @ 7.21g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

124.0

1.0

0.9

3.57

3.6

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

194.0

4.6

4.4

1.94

8.9

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

226.4

3.6

3.4

18.07

65.1

 3.3m @ 19.5g/t Au

 3.3m @ 19.5g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

238.9

0.6

0.6

8.29

5.0

 0.6m @ 8.29g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-043

136.0

2.0

1.7

7.76

15.5

 0.7m @ 19.1g/t Au

 0.7m @ 19.1g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

222.0

0.5

0.4

8.02

4.0

 0.5m @ 8.02g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

266.6

7.4

5.5

4.40

32.5

 0.4m @ 7.37g/t Au,
 4m @ 6.67g/t Au

 0.8m @ 15.4g/t Au,
 0.4m @ 12.8g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

280.0

3.7

3.3

3.40

12.6

 1.1m @ 6.39g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

291.0

1.0

0.9

4.24

4.2

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-044

142.7

2.4

1.5

5.53

13.3

 1.6m @ 6.84g/t Au

 0.3m @ 21.9g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

233.2

2.4

1.7

9.78

23.5

 1.5m @ 14.1g/t Au

 1.2m @ 15.5g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

271.8

0.4

0.2

8.19

3.3

 0.4m @ 8.18g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

280.1

3.9

2.7

3.48

13.6

 0.3m @ 5.21g/t Au,
 0.7m @ 12.3g/t Au

 0.7m @ 12.3g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-045

149.4

3.4

2.3

20.00

68.0

 3.4m @ 20g/t Au

 3.4m @ 20g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

212.3

0.7

0.6

28.10

19.7

 0.7m @ 28.1g/t Au

 0.7m @ 28.1g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

223.0

1.0

0.9

4.27

4.3

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

249.0

1.0

0.7

17.00

17.0

 1m @ 17g/t Au

 1m @ 17g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

256.6

0.7

0.5

7.11

5.0

 0.7m @ 7.11g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

296.5

1.5

1.4

2.96

4.4

 0.3m @ 5.59g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

305.0

10.0

6.6

1.59

15.9

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

328.2

0.7

0.6

6.79

4.8

 0.7m @ 6.79g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-046

128.0

4.0

0.5

1.81

7.3

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

144.6

0.6

0.2

8.53

5.1

 0.6m @ 8.53g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

227.0

1.0

0.5

22.60

22.6

 1m @ 22.6g/t Au

 1m @ 22.6g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-047

109.9

1.6

0.5

4.06

6.5

 0.7m @ 5.89g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-048

120.5

2.8

1.1

13.18

36.9

 2.5m @ 14.4g/t Au

 0.5m @ 45.9g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

153.0

3.0

1.1

4.21

12.6

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

174.0

1.5

0.8

9.45

14.2

 0.9m @ 13g/t Au

 0.4m @ 17.1g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

178.3

0.5

0.3

25.80

12.9

 0.5m @ 25.8g/t Au

 0.5m @ 25.8g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-LNX-054

130.0

1.0

0.5

5.75

5.8

 1m @ 5.75g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

246.5

0.5

0.3

9.30

4.7

 0.5m @ 9.3g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

255.0

1.5

0.5

8.61

12.9

 1.5m @ 8.61g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

267.0

2.0

1.0

17.11

34.2

 2m @ 17.1g/t Au

 1m @ 26.4g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

275.0

1.0

0.5

6.99

7.0

 1m @ 6.99g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-PQE-031

91.1

0.9

0.8

6.62

6.0

 0.6m @ 8.37g/t Au

 0.3m @ 10.5g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

116.4

0.9

0.7

4.17

3.7

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

120.9

0.8

0.7

13.26

10.6

 0.5m @ 18.3g/t Au

 0.5m @ 18.3g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

137.0

2.0

1.8

10.48

21.0

 2m @ 10.5g/t Au

 0.6m @ 17.3g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

244.0

1.0

0.8

14.40

14.4

 1m @ 14.4g/t Au

 1m @ 14.4g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

257.5

3.2

2.7

6.74

21.6

 0.5m @ 38.7g/t Au

 0.5m @ 38.7g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

272.0

1.0

0.8

75.50

75.5

 1m @ 75.5g/t Au

 1m @ 75.5g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-RDW-046

147.4

3.1

2.9

2.14

6.6

 0.5m @ 6.38g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

196.3

13.7

11.2

2.69

36.8

 1m @ 8.4g/t Au,
 1m @ 5.78g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

245.5

1.7

1.6

13.07

22.2

 0.9m @ 20.4g/t Au

 0.9m @ 20.4g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-RDW-049

185.3

6.2

5.9

15.78

97.9

 6.2m @ 15.8g/t Au

 4.3m @ 19.8g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

194.5

5.5

5.0

2.18

12.0

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

216.0

1.3

1.2

3.86

5.0

 0.7m @ 5.36g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-RDW-051

51.7

0.6

0.6

13.50

8.1

 0.6m @ 13.5g/t Au

 0.6m @ 13.5g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

80.7

0.3

0.3

20.20

6.1

 0.3m @ 20.2g/t Au

 0.3m @ 20.2g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

224.4

1.8

1.0

18.74

33.7

 1.8m @ 18.7g/t Au

 0.7m @ 40.4g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

241.0

1.8

1.8

3.75

6.8

 0.3m @ 8.56g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

306.0

1.0

1.0

4.66

4.7

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

16.0

2.0

1.8

3.84

7.7

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-RDW-052

47.6

0.4

0.3

12.30

4.9

 0.4m @ 12.3g/t Au

 0.4m @ 12.3g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

134.3

1.2

0.9

3.46

4.2

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-WEL-001

64.5

6.8

5.4

6.20

42.2

 6m @ 6.8g/t Au

 0.5m @ 16.3g/t Au,
 0.4m @ 16g/t Au,
 0.4m @ 14.9g/t Au,
 0.3m @ 18.1g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

78.5

4.0

2.6

3.33

13.3

 0.8m @ 10.8g/t Au

 0.5m @ 13.1g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

101.8

1.2

0.8

7.00

8.4

 0.3m @ 17.9g/t Au

 0.3m @ 17.9g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

114.2

2.8

2.7

5.37

15.0

 1.3m @ 7.87g/t Au

 0.6m @ 11.5g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-WEL-002

26.0

3.0

2.5

1.92

5.8

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

59.6

1.4

1.2

4.10

5.7

 0.5m @ 9.4g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

65.0

0.5

0.4

26.10

13.1

 0.5m @ 26.1g/t Au

 0.5m @ 26.1g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

70.0

1.3

1.2

7.12

9.3

 0.8m @ 9.76g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

113.3

0.7

0.7

11.29

7.9

 0.4m @ 16.8g/t Au

 0.4m @ 16.8g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

187.2

2.8

2.5

4.98

13.9

 0.7m @ 13g/t Au

 0.7m @ 13g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-WEL-003

67.0

0.3

0.3

36.90

11.1

 0.3m @ 36.9g/t Au

 0.3m @ 36.9g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

86.0

4.3

2.9

2.54

10.9

 0.5m @ 10.5g/t Au

 0.5m @ 10.5g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

101.6

0.9

0.8

94.60

85.1

 0.9m @ 94.6g/t Au

 0.9m @ 94.6g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

114.8

0.4

0.4

9.69

3.9

 0.4m @ 9.69g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

144.4

1.0

0.9

8.88

8.9

 1m @ 8.88g/t Au

 0.3m @ 18.8g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

184.0

2.8

2.8

4.06

11.4

 1m @ 5.29g/t Au,
 0.4m @ 5.66g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-WEL-007

94.8

1.9

1.3

7.11

13.5

 1.9m @ 7.11g/t Au

 0.3m @ 11.9g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

107.0

1.0

0.3

283.00

283.0

 1m @ 283g/t Au

 1m @ 283g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

112.4

0.4

0.3

7.96

3.2

 0.4m @ 7.96g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

and

190.4

4.3

4.3

3.46

14.9

 1.3m @ 5.38g/t Au,
 0.8m @ 7.37g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

Criteria: Cut off grade 2.0 g/t Au, minimum length 1.5 m, maximum consecutive internal waste 2 m, if Au grade x length > 3 the composite will be added

Price Assumptions: Au = 1750usd oz

Table 3: MSW Near-Mine Drill Results

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

Core
Length
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Au GXM

Including

Method

25-BOT-002

234.0

7.2

6.2

0.63

4.5

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-BOT-005

327.3

2.5

1.8

2.51

6.3

 0.3m @ 5.77g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-CMP-004

12.0

3.8

1.6

0.64

2.4

Photon (ALS)

25-CMP-005

18.5

1.2

1.1

4.78

5.7

 0.5m @ 7.64g/t Au

Photon (ALS)

25-KAZ-001

25.0

3.1

2.3

2.56

7.9

 1m @ 6.34g/t Au

Fire Assay (SGS)

25-KAZ-007

28.8

1.2

1.1

43.76

52.5

 0.4m @ 129g/t Au

Fire Assay (ALS)

25-KAZ-013

27.0

6.0

3.9

0.68

4.1

Photon (ALS)

25-KAZ-014

98.0

1.0

0.5

2.15

2.1

Photon (ALS)

25-MID-004

216.4

0.6

0.4

5.29

3.2

 0.6m @ 5.29g/t Au

Photon (ALS)

Criteria: Cut off grade 0.4 g/t Au, minimum length 5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 4.4 m, if Au grade x length > 2the composite will be added

Price Assumptions: Au = 1750usd oz

Table 4: MSW Underground, Deep Directional and Near-Mine Drill Hole Collars

Hole ID

Coordinate X

Coordinate Y

Coordinate Z

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

25-BOT-004

1898.5

9544.6

5306.4

133.0

-48.80

450.0

25-BOT-005

1898.5

9544.6

5306.4

133.6

-59.71

500.0

25-CMP-004

7340.5

11431.7

5314.1

249.3

-54.41

111.0

25-CMP-005

7291.6

11377.4

5313.6

66.4

-59.31

102.0

25-KAZ-001

10264.4

3311.2

5326.4

69.0

-50.14

201.0

25-KAZ-002

10382.0

3348.0

5318.0

250.8

-50.07

102.0

25-KAZ-002A

10382.0

3348.0

5318.0

252.0

-50.00

18.0

25-KAZ-004

10466.4

3370.9

5308.8

70.6

-60.04

175.0

25-KAZ-005

10577.9

3406.1

5302.1

69.2

-59.88

177.0

25-KAZ-006

10229.9

3516.7

5326.7

69.8

-55.08

150.0

25-KAZ-007

10314.0

3328.7

5321.3

69.9

-49.81

192.0

25-KAZ-008

10536.2

3518.2

5300.3

70.1

-44.77

201.0

25-KAZ-009

10508.0

3612.7

5302.0

70.5

-45.47

201.0

25-KAZ-010

10476.0

3715.3

5304.0

69.5

-45.08

204.0

25-KAZ-011

10329.0

3546.0

5321.0

250.6

-59.78

150.0

25-KAZ-012

10313.7

3548.3

5320.9

250.4

-44.12

120.0

25-KAZ-013

10351.0

3337.0

5320.0

251.1

-44.39

150.0

25-KAZ-013A

10351.0

3337.0

5320.0

250.5

-44.80

150.0

25-KAZ-014

10409.2

3354.1

5311.8

71.0

-49.75

150.0

25-LNX-009

8216.2

14871.9

3949.7

103.0

9.84

281.0

25-LNX-012

8216.2

14872.0

3950.4

101.4

22.78

339.0

25-LNX-038

8216.6

14922.3

3940.8

89.3

-14.57

237.0

25-LNX-039

8216.6

14922.3

3941.0

89.2

-7.99

246.0

25-LNX-040

8216.9

14922.3

3941.2

89.4

-1.45

255.0

25-LNX-041

8216.9

14922.3

3941.6

89.4

5.14

300.0

25-LNX-042

8216.6

14922.3

3941.5

90.0

3.35

288.0

25-LNX-043

8216.9

14922.3

3942.2

89.8

14.44

316.5

25-LNX-044

8216.6

14922.2

3942.4

90.1

18.01

330.0

25-LNX-045

8216.5

14922.3

3942.5

90.2

21.15

360.0

25-LNX-046

8845.1

11960.0

5010.9

225.4

-67.09

246.0

25-LNX-047

8845.0

11959.9

5010.9

226.0

-63.38

219.0

25-LNX-048

8845.0

11959.9

5011.0

226.1

-59.80

201.0

25-LNX-054

8847.6

11964.3

5011.0

298.0

-69.67

279.0

25-MID-001

9406.1

4705.1

5328.6

260.2

-44.96

396.0

25-MID-002

9649.8

4753.0

5320.7

260.2

-49.15

351.0

25-MID-003

9787.3

4769.2

5312.3

258.9

-49.52

225.0

25-MID-004

9787.3

4769.2

5312.3

79.2

-49.22

225.0

25-NSD01-003W

7707.9

15903.7

5303.5

84.1

-83.15

2135.5

25-NSD02-002W

7733.2

16326.3

5308.1

87.3

-84.47

2214.0

25-NSD02-003W

7733.2

16326.3

5308.1

87.3

-84.47

2214.5

25-NSD03-001

7770.8

16604.5

5307.0

65.0

-87.06

2379.0

25-NSD03-002W

7770.8

16604.5

5307.0

65.0

-87.06

2439.0

25-PQE-031

8216.3

14872.0

3948.0

90.4

-52.56

306.0

25-RDW-031

9079.2

9850.3

4910.7

91.0

-40.88

90.0

25-RDW-036

9079.4

9850.4

4912.3

89.3

6.30

102.0

25-RDW-042

9076.2

9900.8

4905.5

88.3

12.73

90.0

25-RDW-046

8672.4

12449.3

4543.7

102.6

23.73

279.0

25-RDW-050

8672.2

12449.4

4544.6

102.3

38.27

342.0

25-RDW-051

8671.9

12449.4

4544.8

102.0

42.42

366.0

25-RDW-052

8672.4

12449.2

4543.0

104.9

9.59

159.0

25-WEL-001

7989.0

13801.4

4388.2

268.6

-47.19

252.0

25-WEL-002

7989.1

13801.4

4388.5

269.1

-40.56

240.0

25-WEL-003

7989.1

13801.4

4388.8

268.9

-32.59

231.0

25-WEL-007

7989.2

13801.4

4389.7

269.0

-3.35

216.0

