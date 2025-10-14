Orla Mining Reports Strong Gold Production from Musselwhite in Third Quarter

Company on track to achieve revised production guidance

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Orla is on track to achieve revised annual consolidated production guidance of 265,000 to 285,000 ounces of gold.

(All amounts expressed in millions of US dollars, as at September 30, 2025, and are unaudited)

Third Quarter Operational Update

Total Gold Production & Sales

Q3 2025 YTD Q3 2025 1 Total Gold Produced oz 79,645 205,215 Total Gold Sold oz 78,857 204,124







Musselwhite, Canada





Ore Milled tonnes 329,634 728,489 Milled Ore Gold Head Grade g/t 5.87 5.68 Gold Produced oz 57,586 128,038 1 Gold Sold oz 56,897 125,060















Camino Rojo, Mexico





Ore Stacked tonnes 2,793,951 7,075,366 Stacked Ore Gold Grade g/t 0.40 0.55 Gold Produced oz 22,059 77,177 Gold Sold oz 21,961 79,064

____________________________ 1 YTD figures for Musselwhite are provided from March 1, 2025 onwards.

"With pit stabilization at Camino Rojo progressing well and integration at Musselwhite advancing smoothly, both operations are performing well. We are now on track to achieve the high end of our revised production guidance."

- Jason Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Orla Mining

Musselwhite Operations

During the quarter, Musselwhite mined 325,923 tonnes of ore and processed 329,634 tonnes at a mill head grade of 5.87 g/t gold. Gold recovery was 95.3% resulting in gold production of 57,586 ounces.

Camino Rojo Operations

As previously reported on July 23rd, Camino Rojo experienced an uncontrolled material movement along the temporary north wall of the open pit. Importantly, there were no injuries, equipment damage, or environmental impacts resulting from the event. The corporate and site teams, supported by a group of experts in the field, responded with a plan to stabilize the area, including a 50–80 metre pushback and ongoing monitoring. Due to the resulting change to the mine schedule for 2025, on August 5th, the Company updated Camino Rojo's annual gold production guidance to 95,000-105,000 ounces, from 110,000-120,000 gold ounces (see the Company's August 5, 2025, press release). As a result, Orla also revised its consolidated annual gold production guidance accordingly to 265,000–285,000 gold ounces from 280,000 to 300,000 gold ounces.

During the quarter, Camino Rojo mined over 0.7 million tonnes of ore and nearly 2.4 million tonnes of waste, for an implied strip ratio of 3.34. A total of 1.7 million tonnes of ore were stacked at an average grade of 0.44 g/t gold equating to an average daily stacking rate of about 18.9 thousand tonnes. In addition, 1.1 million tonnes of run-of-mine low-grade ore from the stockpile were rehandled and placed on the leach pad, averaging 0.32 g/t gold. In total, 2.8 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.40 g/t gold were placed on the heap leach pad during the quarter.

Liquidity Position

At September 30, 2025, Orla's cash and debt positions were $326.9 million and $420.0 million, respectively resulting in a net debt position of $93.1 million2.

Cash position – September 30, 2025 $326.9 million Debt ($420.0) million Net Debt 2 ($93.1) million

___________________________ 2 Net Cash (Debt) is a non-GAAP measure. See the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release for additional information.

Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call

Orla expects to release its third quarter 2025 operating and financial results on Tuesday November 11, 2025, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM, Eastern Time, to provide a corporate update.

Dial-In Numbers / Webcast:

USA - Toll-Free: +1 (800) 715-9871

USA / International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963

Canada - Toll-Free: +1 (800) 715-9871

Canada – Toronto Toll: +1 (647) 932-3411

Conference ID: 3544395

Webcast: https://orlamining.com/investors/

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. J. Andrew Cormier, P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 standards.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has three material projects, consisting of two operating mines and one development project, all 100% owned by the Company: (1) Camino Rojo, in Zacatecas State, Mexico, an operating gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property covers over 139,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource, (2) Musselwhite Mine, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, an underground gold mine that has been in operation for over 25 years and produced over 6 million ounces of gold, with a long history of resource growth and conversion, and (3) South Railroad, in Nevada, United States, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

