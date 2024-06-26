Orla Mining Reports Positive Drilling Intersections and Metallurgical Results at Camino Rojo Sulphide Extensions

4.57 g/t Au, 19.4 g/t Ag, 2.56% Zn, (6.16 g/t AuEq) over 15m , incl. 51.1 g/t Au, 8.08% Zn over 0.8m

6.72 g/t Au, 7.7 g/t Ag, 0.79% Zn (7.24 g/t AuEq) over 6.6m , incl. 78.6 g/t Au, 8.24% Zn over 0.5m

3.49 g/t Au, 7.60 g/t Ag, 1.06% Zn (4.12 AuEq) over 9.8m , incl. 16.6 g/t Au, 5.63% Zn over 1.5m

86% gold recovery rate via bottle roll tests

2024 Camino Rojo Extension Exploration Results (Mexico):

This press release provides results from 19 drill holes and 13,500 metres drilled as part of the 30,000-metre Camino Rojo Extension drill program planned for 2024. To date, 13 significant mineralized drill intersections outside the current resource have been identified, with a grade-by-thickness factor exceeding 30 g/t AuEq per metre (g/t*m). The estimated true width of these intersections ranges from 5.7 to 21.4 metres. Narrower intervals, ranging from 0.4 to 1.6 metres, returned higher gold grades of 10.0 g/t to 78.6 g/t, and zinc values from 1.0% to 18.8%, often as part of wider zones of polymetallic mineralization ranging from a few metres to several tens of metres in core length.

Metallurgical Testing:

Cyanide bottle roll test work on the recent Extension drill holes showed an 86% gold recovery rate, rougher flotation yielded 84% gold recovery, and open-circuit zinc cleaner tests produced a concentrate grading 51.3% zinc and a 94% zinc recovery rate. These positive metallurgical results are consistent with the results of last year's gold recoveries of 81%-96% for bottle roll and 85%-88% for rougher flotation, highlighting the potential compatibility of this new mineralization style with both standard cyanide processing and flotation methods.

Future Exploration Plans:

The drill results indicate potential expansion of the Camino Rojo Sulphide resource at depth, extending beyond the current mineral resource down plunge by 500 metres and down dip by 300 metres. This high-grade polymetallic (Au-Ag-Zn) semi-massive to massive replacement style mineralization remains open at depth. The remainder of the current exploration program will focus on extending mineralization from 0.5 to 1 kilometre down-plunge of the current limit of mineral resources along the dike structures. This drilling is expected to test open mineralized trends and historical high-grade intersections to assess the broader potential of the growing Camino Rojo deposit.

"The 2024 Camino Rojo Extension drill program has yielded exciting results, including multiple significant mineralized intersections outside the current resource and excellent metallurgical testing outcomes. Our team is thrilled about continuing to expand mineralization along the dike structure and unlocking the Camino Rojo deposit's full growth potential. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to push the boundaries of exploration and discovery!"

- Sylvain Guerard, Orla's Senior Vice President, Exploration

Drill hole detailed highlights:

HOLE-ID From

(m) Core

Length (m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Zn

% Pb

% Cu

% AuEq

g/t CRSX24-25E 744.0 15.0 2.40 9.23 0.44 0.04 0.02 2.77 incl. 750.0 3.00 6.19 16.7 0.11 0.07 0.03 6.50 incl. And incl. And incl. 757.5 769.5 769.5 924.0 925.0 1.50 9.75 1.50 13.5 1.00 5.14 3.49 16.6 2.38 13.1 27.7 7.63 31.5 11.9 10.9 1.25 1.06 5.63 0.76 0.17 0.07 0.02 0.04 0.01 <0.005 0.06 0.02 0.07 0.09 0.11 6.18 4.12 19.8 3.01 13.4 CRSX24-25F incl. And incl. And 1005.2 1008.2 1133.7 1135.0 1151.7 23.4 7.50 7.25 1.35 0.85 1.86 3.78 3.67 8.24 45.4 15.2 37.1 4.23 11.7 54.9 0.02 0.04 6.93 10.8 0.89 <0.005 <0.005 0.01 0.02 0.90 0.28 0.70 0.05 0.10 0.08 2.42 5.16 7.19 13.8 46.9 CRSX24-25G incl. 1015.2 1027.3 17.2 0.50 3.25 13.3 8.55 57.2 0.09 0.20 <0.005 <0.005 0.16 1.24 3.61 15.7 CRSX24-31B 925.8 15.0 4.57 19.4 2.56 0.04 0.08 6.16 incl. 934.1 0.75 51.1 44.3 8.08 0.04 0.16 55.8 incl. 940.0 0.70 10.6 35.5 8.28 0.12 0.10 15.3 CRSX24-34A 775.6 12.4 3.15 5.04 0.19 0.01 0.02 3.34 incl. 785.9 0.60 50.0 3.10 0.06 0.01 0.01 50.1 CRSX24-37A 845.9 6.60 6.72 7.71 0.79 <0.005 0.03 7.24 incl. 850.6 0.45 78.6 51.0 8.24 0.03 0.10 83.4

Metal prices used in gold equivalent calculation: Au = $1,750/oz, Ag = $21 / oz, Zn = $1.20/lb, Pb = $0.90/lb, Cu = $3.50/lb. See "Gold Equivalent

Calculation" below for additional information. All prices in USD. All composites are in the Camino Rojo Extension.



Significance of Au, Ag, Zn and now Cu results

These first results from the 2024 exploration program demonstrate significant potential for additional gold, silver, and zinc mineralization associated with polymetallic replacement style mineralization beneath the Caracol-hosted sulphide deposit, the main host rock of the current mineral resources. Recent intersections highlight an increase in copper mineralization, extending from approximately 250 to 500 metres down-plunge from the existing resource limit, and remaining open down plunge, adding a new component to the emerging down-plunge extension potential. Notable copper intersections include 0.7% Cu over 7.5 metres (hole CRSX24-25F), 1.24% Cu over 0.5 metres (hole CRSX24-25G), and 2.74% Cu over 1.1 metres (hole CRSX24-36B). The increased copper grades are associated with skarn-type mineralization and alteration, as well as sulphide replacement mineralization. The occurrence of elevated copper values further supports the interpreted main feeder structures of the mineralized system and provides a down-plunge vector for further drilling during the remainder of the ongoing program.

The geometry of polymetallic replacement style mineralization consists of shallow-dipping, bedding-parallel, and steep-dipping, dike-parallel domains. This mineralization extends at least 500 metres down-plunge from the existing resource and 50 to 250 metres laterally from the dike structures and other secondary interpreted feeder structures.

All mineralized interval lengths reported are down-hole intervals, with true width estimates ranging from 60-98% of the reported interval for all composites >5 grade-by-thickness factor (Au g/t*m). See Table 1 in the Appendix of this news release for estimated true widths of individual composites. A standard sampling length of 1.5 metre is used with a minimum of 0.5 metre when required based on geologic contacts. Drill core is mainly HQ diameter, with reduction to NQ where necessary due to drilling depth. The reported composites were not subject high to "capping". Orla believes that applying a top cut would have a negligible effect on overall grades. Composites for the sulphide drilling were calculated using 1.0 g/t Au cut-off grade and maximum 6 metres consecutive waste.

Metal prices used in gold equivalent calculation: Au = $1,750/oz, Ag = $21 / oz, Zn = $1.20/lb, Pb = $0.90/lb, Cu = $3.50/lb. See "Gold Equivalent Calculation" below for additional information. All prices in USD. All composites are in the Camino Rojo Extension.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

To verify the information related to the 2024 drilling programs at the Camino Rojo property, Mr. Guerard has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control –2024 Drill Program

All gold results at Camino Rojo were obtained by ALS Minerals (Au-AA23) using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, copper, lead and zinc using a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP61) method at ALS Laboratories in Canada. If samples were returned with gold values in excess of 10 ppm or base metal values in excess of 1% by ICP analysis, samples are re-run with gold (Au-GRA21) by fire assay and gravimetric finish or base metal by (OG62) four acid overlimit methods. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results were performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples, and blanks were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. ALS Minerals and ALS Laboratories are independent of Orla. There are no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data at Camino Rojo.

For additional information on the Company's previously reported drill results, see the Company's press releases dated February 4, 2021 (Orla Mining Provides Exploration Update), September 12, 2022 (Orla Mining Advances Exploration & Growth Pipeline), January 31, 2023 (Orla Mining Continues to Intersect Wide, Higher-Grade Sulphide Zones and Expose Deeper Potential at Camino Rojo, Mexico) and February 7, 2024 (Orla Mining Concludes 2023 Camino Rojo Sulphides Infill Program with Strong Results). Historical drill results at Camino Rojo were completed by Goldcorp. Inc. ("Goldcorp"), a prior owner of the project. The Company's independent qualified person, Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. was of the opinion that the drilling and sampling procedures for Camino Rojo drill samples by Goldcorp (and prior to its acquisition by Goldcorp, Canplats Resources Corporation) were reasonable and adequate for the purposes of the Camino Rojo Report, and that the Goldcorp QA/QC program met or exceeded industry standards. See the Camino Rojo Report for additional information.

Gold Equivalent Calculations

The following metal prices in USD were used for the gold metal equivalent calculations: $1,750/oz gold, $21/oz silver, $0.90/lb lead, $1.20/lb zinc, and $3.50/lb copper. Metal recoveries on the Sulphide Extension, based on the total recovery for the sulphide portion of the existing resource estimate, were 86% for gold, 76% for silver, 60% for lead, and 64% for zinc, and based on a preliminary study of similar carbonate replacement deposits were assumed to be 85% for copper. Metal recoveries on the Camino Rojo Extension, based on a preliminary metallurgical study, were 88% for gold and 92% for zinc, and based on a preliminary study of similar carbonate replacement deposits were assumed to be 85% for silver, 85% for lead and 85% for copper.

The following equations were used to calculate gold equivalence:

Camino Rojo Sulphide AuEq = Au (g/t) + [ Ag (g/t) * 0.0106] + [ Pb (%) * 0.2460 ] + [ Zn (%) * 0.3499 ] + [ Cu (%) * 1.3555 ]

Camino Rojo Extension AuEq = Au (g/t) + [ Ag (g/t) * 0.0116] + [ Pb (%) * 0.3406 ] + [ Zn (%) * 0.4916 ] + [ Cu (%) * 1.3247 ]

Analyzed metal equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for the recoveries used above.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has two material gold projects: (1) Camino Rojo, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico and (2) South Railroad, located in Nevada, United States. Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 139,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource. Orla is also developing the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or in releases made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, all as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential mineralization at Camino Rojo based on the 2024 drill program, including the potential for additional gold, silver and zinc mineralization, and other statements regarding the remainder of the Company's 2024 drill program, including the expected benefits and results thereof. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold and silver; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development, and mining activities; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; ore grades and recoveries; decommissioning and reclamation estimates; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services remaining as estimated; the Company's ability to secure and to meet obligations under property agreements, including the layback agreement with Fresnillo plc; that all conditions of the Company's credit facility will be met; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; the obtaining of a subsequent agreement with Fresnillo to access the sulphide mineral resource at the Camino Rojo Project and develop the entire Camino Rojo Project mineral resources estimate; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, including those approvals and permits required for successful project permitting, construction, and operation of projects; the timing of cash flows; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; the impact of coronavirus ("COVID-19") on the Company's operations; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainty and variations in the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves; the Company's dependence on the Camino Rojo oxide mine; risks related to the Company's indebtedness; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; foreign country and political risks, including risks relating to foreign operations; risks related to the Cerro Quema Project; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; delays in or failures to enter into a subsequent agreement with Fresnillo with respect to accessing certain additional portions of the mineral resource at the Camino Rojo Project and to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals related thereto; the mineral resource estimations for the Camino Rojo Project being only estimates and relying on certain assumptions; loss of, delays in, or failure to get access from surface rights owners; uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; water rights; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations, including the COVID-19 pandemic; financing risks and access to additional capital; risks related to guidance estimates and uncertainties inherent in the preparation of feasibility studies; uncertainty in estimates of production, capital, and operating costs and potential production and cost overruns; the fluctuating price of gold and silver; unknown labilities in connection with acquisitions; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; assessments by taxation authorities in multiple jurisdictions; foreign currency fluctuations; the Company's limited operating history; litigation risks; the Company's ability to identify, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; risks related to historical data; the Company not having paid a dividend; risks related to the Company's foreign subsidiaries; risks related to the Company's accounting policies and internal controls; the Company's ability to satisfy the requirements of Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; enforcement of civil liabilities; the Company's status as a passive foreign investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes; information and cyber security; the Company's significant shareholders; gold industry concentration; shareholder activism; other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies; as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, as well as its annual information form dated March 19, 2024, which are available on www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers

This news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian standards for the reporting of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, which differ from the previous and current standards of the United States securities laws. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "inferred mineral resources,", "indicated mineral resources," "measured mineral resources" and "mineral resources" used or referenced herein and the documents incorporated by reference herein, as applicable, are Canadian mineral disclosure terms as defined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") — CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Definition Standards"). For United States reporting purposes, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules (the "SEC Modernization Rules") to modernize the mining property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the Exchange Act, which became effective February 25, 2019. The SEC Modernization Rules more closely align the SEC's disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101, and replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7. Issuers were required to comply with the SEC Modernization Rules in their first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. As a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system, the Corporation is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained or incorporated by reference herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by United States companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding CIM Definition Standards that are required under NI 43-101. While the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", U.S. investors should not assume that all or any part of the mineralization in these categories will be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves without further work and analysis. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable without further work and analysis. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, U.S. investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of inferred mineral resources will be upgraded to a higher category without further work and analysis. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. While the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules or under the prior standards of SEC Industry Guide 7.

Appendix: Drill Results

Table 1: Camino Rojo Sulphide Extension Composite Drill Results (Composites 1g/t Au cog)

HOLE-ID From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) Est.

True

Width

(m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu

ppm As

ppm Pb

ppm Zn

ppm Mo

ppm AuEq* Au GXM AuEq GXM Including

10g/t Au HG Litho Met Code Resources

Pit Recovery

Fm CRSX23-28 524.95 526.50 1.5 1.4 1.62 5.5 45 1970 150 804 0.5 1.71 2.50 2.65

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 572.50 574.00 1.5 1.3 2.73 16.1 64 5440 1635 2600 1.0 3.04 4.10 4.56

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 581.50 587.90 6.4 5.6 2.86 15.2 92 5791 941 2962 1.2 3.16 18.30 20.23

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 594.00 595.50 1.5 1.3 1.29 2.8 38 3130 168 202 1.0 1.34 1.94 2.00

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 597.00 616.75 19.8 17.2 1.06 9.0 105 1294 678 2441 1.3 1.27 20.98 25.17

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 624.50 630.50 6.0 5.2 2.02 6.3 112 1901 264 955 1.5 2.14 12.12 12.86

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 638.00 641.70 3.7 3.2 1.22 11.7 72 1933 1381 1403 1.0 1.44 4.52 5.32

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 643.50 648.00 4.5 3.9 1.17 3.3 57 890 285 1420 1.0 1.27 5.25 5.70

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 657.00 658.50 1.5 1.3 2.40 2.9 26 1220 35 41 1.0 2.44 3.60 3.65

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 666.00 670.50 4.5 3.9 3.98 4.2 40 1563 115 295 1.0 4.04 17.91 18.19

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 681.00 685.50 4.5 3.9 5.40 4.7 28 3080 65 109 1.0 5.46 24.29 24.56 1.5m @ 11.03g/t

AuEq

( 10.95g/t Au,

6.3g/t Ag, 0% Cu,

0.01% Pb, 0.02%

Zn) Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 693.00 696.00 3.0 2.6 1.18 4.9 74 779 315 79 1.0 1.25 3.53 3.74

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 703.00 704.50 1.5 1.3 3.47 3.3 35 3200 105 155 4.0 3.52 5.21 5.28

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 713.50 742.90 29.4 22.6 2.30 4.3 65 1043 275 478 1.8 2.37 67.49 69.77

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX23-28 749.00 750.50 1.5 1.3 3.05 41.1 192 732 7830 3310 1.0 3.82 4.58 5.73

Caracol SX

Sulphide CRSX23-28 764.00 775.00 11.0 9.5 2.15 8.5 79 1740 1197 2128 1.0 2.36 23.68 25.93

Caracol SX

Sulphide CRSX23-28 787.00 805.05 18.1 14.0 1.19 3.0 45 1134 208 1171 1.0 1.27 21.45 22.97

Caracol SX

Sulphide CRSX23-28 979.40 982.70 3.3 2.8 1.99 1.9 485 125 17 1168 11.4 2.14 6.58 7.05

979.4 - 982.6

Indidura

982.6 - 982.7

Porph Intrusives -

hdb-bi-pl SX

Extension CRSX23-28 1009.15 1012.10 3.0 2.4 2.68 8.7 1261 164 217 1857 14.8 3.05 7.91 8.99

1009.15 - 1010.2

Breccia

1010.2 - 1012.1

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 594.90 600.45 5.6 4.7 1.51 6.2 63 1019 722 2578 1.0 1.69 8.38 9.39

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-25E 621.05 622.55 1.5 1.3 1.03 2.4 61 1395 45 1715 1.0 1.12 1.54 1.68

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-25E 637.55 639.05 1.5 1.3 6.74 13.4 295 10400 190 1400 2.0 6.98 10.11 10.46

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-25E 663.05 669.05 6.0 5.1 1.08 0.9 51 94 24 53 1.0 1.10 6.49 6.60

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-25E 678.05 679.55 1.5 1.3 4.69 6.9 68 2070 124 25800 1.0 5.68 7.04 8.52

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-25E 711.05 724.50 13.5 11.5 2.05 14.3 116 1975 1861 5020 1.3 2.44 27.54 32.77

Caracol SX

Sulphide CRSX24-25E 735.00 736.50 1.5 1.3 1.23 6.3 107 1270 52 53 1.0 1.31 1.84 1.96

Caracol SX

Sulphide CRSX24-25E 744.00 759.00 15.0 12.9 2.40 9.2 190 815 378 4410 3.9 2.77 36.05 41.48

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 769.50 779.25 9.8 8.3 3.49 7.6 157 997 160 10591 8.2 4.12 33.98 40.17 1.5m @ 19.84g/t

AuEq

( 16.6g/t Au,

31.5g/t Ag, 0.07%

Cu, 0.04% Pb,

5.63% Zn) Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 809.50 815.00 5.5 4.7 1.17 7.7 278 632 163 2986 6.3 1.45 6.43 7.96

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 871.00 872.50 1.5 1.3 1.59 3.5 527 1375 28 2160 5.0 1.80 2.38 2.70

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 881.80 883.20 1.4 1.2 1.25 7.7 227 2880 219 2550 11.0 1.50 1.74 2.10

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 887.50 889.00 1.5 1.3 1.13 4.4 83 403 39 1655 1.0 1.27 1.70 1.91

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 890.50 892.00 1.5 1.3 1.22 6.3 202 1330 50 1770 1.0 1.40 1.82 2.11

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 924.00 937.50 13.5 11.5 2.38 11.9 897 1671 67 7585 6.0 3.01 32.11 40.64 1m @ 13.41g/t

AuEq

( 13.05g/t Au,

10.9g/t Ag, 0.11%

Cu, <0.005% Pb,

0.17% Zn) 924 - 925 FG

Intrusives - hdb-bi-

pl

925 - 937.5

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 957.55 962.00 4.5 3.8 4.01 2.0 386 44 17 4648 7.2 4.31 17.85 19.20 0.6m @ 17.59g/t

AuEq

( 16.65g/t Au,

3.5g/t Ag, 0.11%

Cu, <0.005% Pb,

1.54% Zn) Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 970.60 981.00 10.4 8.8 1.27 1.6 74 1403 43 9881 5.0 1.78 13.16 18.53 0.6m @ 12.88g/t

AuEq

( 10.1g/t Au,

14.4g/t Ag, 0.06%

Cu, 0.01% Pb,

5.16% Zn) Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 1006.20 1007.70 1.5 1.3 1.84 3.8 136 169 44 19650 2.0 2.87 2.76 4.30

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 1042.90 1043.40 0.5 0.4 9.49 13.1 293 1195 46 6700 4.0 10.01 4.75 5.01

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 1072.15 1074.00 1.8 1.6 4.40 16.7 152 1080 329 10914 0.8 5.16 8.14 9.55

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 1113.40 1115.55 2.1 1.6 12.43 8.1 371 1450 72 52237 0.6 15.14 26.71 32.55 0.5m @ 25.67g/t

AuEq

( 21.1g/t Au,

18.6g/t Ag, 0.09%

Cu, 0.01% Pb,

8.62% Zn)

0.5m @ 26.26g/t

AuEq

( 21.4g/t Au,

13.1g/t Ag, 0.04%

Cu, 0.02% Pb, 9.46% Zn) Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25E 1142.85 1143.85 1.0 0.8 3.03 4.3 491 585 60 58700 0.5 6.03 3.03 6.03

La Peña SX

Extension CRSX24-25F 649.55 651.05 1.5 1.2 1.91 2.5 95 2430 48 1175 1.0 1.99 2.87 2.99

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-25F 687.00 688.06 1.1 0.8 1.44 2.0 67 4890 59 65 1.0 1.47 1.53 1.56

Caracol SX

Sulphide CRSX24-25F 703.00 713.50 10.5 8.3 1.75 8.9 73 1656 1277 1537 1.9 1.94 18.35 20.34

Caracol SX

Sulphide CRSX24-25F 747.50 749.00 1.5 1.2 9.33 18.8 331 3810 205 8100 1.0 10.00 14.00 15.00

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-25F 807.50 809.00 1.5 1.2 1.73 23.2 451 3160 651 13950 8.0 2.76 2.59 4.14

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-25F 824.50 825.45 1.0 0.8 3.56 7.5 208 2440 210 9140 5.0 4.13 3.38 3.92

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-25F 875.85 876.35 0.5 0.4 8.85 41.1 215 1780 3140 26100 11.0 10.74 4.43 5.37

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25F 925.50 928.50 3.0 2.4 3.05 1.4 56 30 30 554 13.5 3.10 9.15 9.30

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25F 1005.15 1028.55 23.4 19.7 1.86 15.2 2821 170 25 242 5.6 2.42 43.41 56.57

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25F 1060.05 1061.15 1.1 0.9 2.51 122.0 6010 3460 272 14600 3.0 5.45 2.76 5.99

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25F 1107.35 1108.50 1.2 1.0 2.53 13.1 1380 5970 55 15950 1.0 3.65 2.91 4.20

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25F 1119.00 1120.50 1.5 1.3 1.67 0.7 27 3 9 11 1.0 1.68 2.50 2.52

La Peña SX

Extension CRSX24-25F 1133.70 1140.95 7.3 5.7 3.67 4.2 489 16710 54 69328 0.8 7.19 26.61 52.16

La Peña SX



Extension CRSX24-25F 1151.65 1152.50 0.8 0.7 45.40 54.9 759 444 8970 8890 1.0 46.88 38.59 39.85 0.8m @ 46.88g/t

AuEq

( 45.4g/t Au,

54.9g/t Ag, 0.08%

Cu, 0.9% Pb,

0.89% Zn) La Peña SX

Extension CRSX24-25F 1180.00 1181.50 1.5 1.2 7.86 1.8 89 1140 42 28100 1.0 9.28 11.79 13.91

La Peña SX

Extension CRSX24-25G 748.50 750.00 1.5 1.2 4.40 5.8 107 7070 99 1095 2.0 4.54 6.60 6.81

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-25G 784.50 786.00 1.5 1.3 2.08 27.2 100 1365 4520 4730 1.0 2.80 3.12 4.19

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-25G 808.65 810.15 1.5 1.3 2.21 12.3 164 3740 728 2150 7.0 2.50 3.32 3.76

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-25G 941.00 942.50 1.5 1.2 1.25 0.3 37 8 6 209 10.0 1.26 1.87 1.89

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25G 982.50 984.00 1.5 1.2 1.31 0.7 117 5 6 168 1.0 1.34 1.97 2.01

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25G 1015.20 1032.40 17.2 13.3 3.25 8.6 1562 263 21 905 5.4 3.61 55.98 62.02 0.5m @ 15.65g/t

AuEq

( 13.25g/t Au,

57.2g/t Ag, 1.24%

Cu, <0.005% Pb,

0.2% Zn) 1015.2 - 1023.35

Cuesta de Cura

1023.35 - 1024.15

FG Intrusives -

hdb-bi-pl

1024.15 - 1032.4

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25G 1066.50 1068.20 1.7 1.5 1.40 39.8 9480 117 19 581 3.0 3.15 2.38 5.35

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25G 1071.40 1090.50 19.1 14.7 1.05 34.8 7372 145 16 333 2.1 2.45 20.13 46.81

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-25G 1124.30 1127.00 2.7 2.3 5.13 7.2 535 12139 43 30634 1.3 6.79 13.86 18.34 0.8m @ 21.95g/t

AuEq

( 16.8g/t Au,

12.4g/t Ag, 0.07%

Cu, 0.01% Pb,

9.98% Zn) La Peña SX

Extension CRSX24-25G 1163.00 1164.50 1.5 1.2 1.49 0.7 175 186 17 447 23.0 1.54 2.24 2.32

La Peña SX

Extension CRSX24-25G 1216.85 1218.20 1.4 1.0 1.43 0.5 237 92 4 66 7.0 1.47 1.92 1.98

La Peña SX

Extension CRSX24-30 529.00 530.50 1.5 1.3 3.93 165.0 278 10450 19250 18250 1.0 6.83 5.90 10.24

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30 544.00 554.50 10.5 9.2 1.01 15.3 90 1011 1795 3082 1.4 1.33 10.56 13.99

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30 557.50 559.00 1.5 1.3 1.34 11.1 61 3520 702 2440 1.0 1.57 2.01 2.35

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30 565.00 566.50 1.5 1.3 1.19 23.4 73 1850 2890 1985 2.0 1.59 1.79 2.38

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30 575.50 578.50 3.0 2.6 1.83 25.5 76 2975 2147 2710 3.0 2.26 5.49 6.77

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30 588.00 594.00 6.0 5.3 1.25 5.9 54 1526 402 1522 1.0 1.38 7.49 8.28

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30 602.75 606.50 3.8 3.3 3.83 12.8 68 6229 983 1827 0.8 4.06 14.36 15.24 0.5m @ 15.2g/t

AuEq

( 13.85g/t Au,

72.3g/t Ag, 0.03%

Cu, 0.67% Pb,

1.08% Zn) Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30 617.15 618.50 1.4 1.2 2.11 35.8 161 4020 3190 11500 1.0 2.99 2.85 4.04

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30 624.55 640.40 15.9 14.0 2.35 5.0 105 1504 178 940 1.0 2.46 37.27 38.92

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30 646.50 656.52 10.0 8.9 2.28 3.7 96 749 95 780 1.3 2.36 22.87 23.68 1m @ 15.16g/t

AuEq

( 14.95g/t Au,

13.7g/t Ag, 0.03%

Cu, 0.01% Pb,

0.06% Zn) Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30 664.50 708.50 44.0 39.0 3.00 6.2 111 1084 244 558 1.8 3.11 132.19 136.88 1.3m @ 12.65g/t

AuEq

( 12.45g/t Au,

15.2g/t Ag, 0.03%

Cu, 0.01% Pb,

0.01% Zn)

1.5m @ 32.92g/t

AuEq

( 32.4g/t Au,

46g/t Ag, 0.01%Cu,

0.03% Pb, 0.01%

Zn) Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30 722.00 728.00 6.0 4.3 3.79 5.2 72 1770 153 150 2.3 3.86 22.74 23.18

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30 738.60 804.50 65.9 47.4 2.60 8.6 114 2119 628 1649 1.2 2.78 171.04 182.88 0.5m @ 14.98g/t

AuEq

( 11.5g/t Au, 163g/t

Ag, 0.15% Cu,

3.06% Pb, 2.25%

Zn)

0.8m @ 15.51g/t

AuEq

( 13.9g/t Au,

77.5g/t Ag, 0.04%

Cu, 1.38% Pb,

1.13% Zn) 738.6 - 798.64

Caracol

798.64 - 804.5

Indidura SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30 831.50 833.00 1.5 1.1 1.01 2.4 34 631 71 196 3.0 1.05 1.52 1.58

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-30 846.50 848.00 1.5 1.3 2.04 6.8 171 1700 91 4160 6.0 2.35 3.06 3.52

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-30 852.50 854.00 1.5 1.3 1.78 0.8 38 268 15 108 1.0 1.80 2.67 2.70

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-30 942.00 943.50 1.5 1.3 2.60 4.3 96 1085 199 99 1.0 2.67 3.90 4.01

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX

Extension CRSX24-30 952.50 955.50 3.0 2.7 4.84 2.3 410 153 33 1181 20.0 4.98 14.52 14.94

952.5 - 952.93 FG

Intrusives - hdb-bi-

pl

952.93 - 955.5

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-30B 528.00 529.50 1.5 1.4 1.05 64.7 222 2650 5520 1805 1.0 1.97 1.58 2.95

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30B 538.50 540.00 1.5 1.4 1.23 14.4 86 1845 1915 3320 1.0 1.56 1.85 2.34

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30B 559.50 607.50 48.0 43.3 1.37 7.1 132 1458 495 1165 1.6 1.52 65.73 72.73

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30B 616.90 618.50 1.6 1.4 3.33 13.7 172 4180 1260 1560 2.0 3.58 5.33 5.73

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30B 627.50 681.00 53.5 37.5 2.43 7.5 157 1556 344 693 1.2 2.57 130.08 137.23 1.7m @ 14.17g/t

AuEq

( 13.95g/t Au,

13.1g/t Ag, 0.06%

Cu, 0.02% Pb,

0.02% Zn) Caracol 627.5 - 647.4

SX

647.4 - 655.85

655.85 - 681 SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30B 688.00 710.50 22.5 15.8 1.04 10.2 90 1105 1701 2437 1.7 1.29 23.42 28.99

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-30B 724.00 825.50 101.5 72.0 3.05 7.2 116 2459 341 1713 2.5 3.21 309.54 325.80 1.3m @ 19.48g/t

AuEq

( 19.35g/t Au,

10g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu,

0.01% Pb, 0.01%

Zn)

0.9m @ 12.26g/t

AuEq

( 11.2g/t Au,

85.8g/t Ag, 0.03%

Cu, 0.21% Pb,

0.16% Zn)

1.4m @ 31.55g/t

AuEq

( 30.8g/t Au,

56.3g/t Ag, 0.08%

Cu, 0.09% Pb,

0.07% Zn)

1.5m @ 11.69g/t

AuEq

( 11.45g/t Au,

19.3g/t Ag, 0.01%

Cu, 0.02% Pb,

0.04% Zn) 724 - 780.45

Caracol

780.45 - 783.15

Breccia

783.15 - 808.4

Caracol

808.4 - 825.5

Indidura SX Y 724 - 818.5 Sulphide

818.5 - 825.5 Extension CRSX24-30B 835.50 862.00 26.5 19.0 1.65 4.5 94 1611 76 2150 2.9 1.82 43.72 48.30 1.1m @ 11.53g/t

AuEq

( 11.35g/t Au,

4.2g/t Ag, 0.01%

Cu, <0.005% Pb,

0.24% Zn) Indidura SX Y Extension CRSX24-30B 916.02 919.65 3.6 3.2 3.54 88.1 644 7162 1011 43106 7.1 6.80 12.83 24.67

916.02 - 919.2

Breccia

919.2 - 919.65 FG

Intrusives -

hdb-bi-pl SX

Extension CRSX24-30B 928.75 935.75 7.0 6.2 1.98 4.0 199 416 46 3592 3.2 2.23 13.86 15.61

928.75 - 931.82

FG Intrusives -

hdb-bi-pl

931.82 - 932.74

Indidura

932.74 - 934.7 FG

Intrusives - hdb-bi-

pl

934.7 - 935.75

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-31A 568.85 573.70 4.9 3.8 2.42 6.0 127 1643 598 2706 1.0 2.61 11.73 12.66

Caracol 568.85 - 573

SX

573 - 573.7 NR Y Sulphide CRSX24-31A 598.70 607.00 8.3 6.2 2.53 7.6 130 3745 556 3303 7.7 2.76 21.04 22.93 1.1m @ 13.94g/t

AuEq

( 13.05g/t Au, 32g/t

Ag, 0.04% Cu,

0.05% Pb, 1.4%

Zn) Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31A 627.00 632.50 5.5 4.1 1.12 2.1 79 2348 86 223 1.3 1.16 6.16 6.39

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31A 648.50 650.00 1.5 1.3 1.93 2.2 68 1495 98 463 3.0 1.98 2.90 2.97

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31A 655.50 657.00 1.5 1.1 2.56 1.6 77 2090 61 207 4.0 2.60 3.84 3.89

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31A 661.10 662.80 1.7 1.3 1.31 6.6 216 205 283 4090 2.0 1.56 2.23 2.65

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31A 700.70 702.60 1.9 1.7 4.62 20.6 520 4617 566 24226 2.4 5.77 8.79 10.97

Indidura SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31A 714.50 716.00 1.5 1.3 12.55 19.1 209 15550 502 10850 1.0 13.35 18.83 20.02 1.5m @ 13.35g/t

AuEq

( 12.55g/t Au,

19.1g/t Ag, 0.02%

Cu, 0.05% Pb,

1.08% Zn) Indidura SX Y Extension CRSX24-31A 729.90 730.45 0.6 0.5 7.29 38.7 830 152 2350 87100 3.0 12.21 4.01 6.72

Indidura SX Y Extension CRSX24-31A 746.00 747.50 1.5 1.3 4.27 32.1 587 2885 250 4819 0.8 4.97 6.41 7.45

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-31A 754.50 764.50 10.0 8.7 1.53 7.5 176 1490 101 3450 5.5 1.81 15.29 18.12

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-31A 814.10 819.40 5.3 4.0 1.88 6.2 231 607 70 8547 11.2 2.40 9.96 12.74 0.5m @ 19.26g/t AuEq

( 15.1g/t Au,

45.2g/t Ag, 0.1%

Cu, 0.05% Pb,

7.08% Zn) Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-31A 832.63 835.10 2.5 1.9 1.43 7.6 529 114 110 28132 27.9 2.98 3.54 7.36

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-31A 847.70 853.20 5.5 4.2 1.15 6.7 494 813 65 4540 20.1 1.52 6.33 8.36

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-31A 877.80 878.65 0.9 0.6 22.70 60.3 811 1900 785 1370 7.0 23.60 19.30 20.06 0.9m @ 23.6g/t

AuEq

( 22.7g/t Au,

60.3g/t Ag, 0.08%

Cu, 0.08% Pb,

0.14% Zn) Porph Intrusives -

hdb-bi-pl SX

Extension CRSX24-31A 887.50 889.00 1.5 1.3 3.56 2.8 206 263 37 525 3.0 3.65 5.34 5.47

Porph Intrusives -

hdb-bi-pl SX

Extension CRSX24-31A 899.00 908.60 9.6 7.3 1.57 3.9 236 822 48 2282 3.1 1.76 15.12 16.94

899 - 899.6

Breccia

899.6 - 908.6

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31A 920.80 921.50 0.7 0.5 3.14 23.4 506 6740 530 28900 6.0 4.92 2.20 3.44

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31A 927.70 928.20 0.5 0.4 7.82 7.1 203 12150 148 18250 10.0 8.83 3.91 4.42

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31A 953.40 962.50 9.1 7.0 1.82 2.4 146 67 14 548 2.6 1.89 16.53 17.21

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31A 1059.40 1063.35 3.9 3.4 1.02 6.3 456 2346 71 47424 3.2 3.49 4.03 13.78

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31B 546.50 551.00 4.5 3.4 3.23 11.7 96 3870 523 1261 1.4 3.42 14.51 15.39

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31B 602.00 612.50 10.5 8.6 8.41 15.6 172 8932 1527 3136 1.7 8.75 88.31 91.84 0.6m @ 106.16g/t

AuEq

( 105g/t Au, 103g/t

Ag, 0.02%

Cu, 0.11% Pb, 0.05%

Zn) Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31B 632.00 642.50 10.5 8.4 1.03 1.9 64 1545 60 410 2.7 1.08 10.85 11.31

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31B 644.00 645.50 1.5 1.2 1.14 0.9 72 367 21 492 1.0 1.17 1.70 1.76

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31B 657.50 659.00 1.5 1.2 3.12 4.5 110 780 78 1945 2.0 3.25 4.68 4.88

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31B 668.00 669.50 1.5 1.2 1.14 3.7 140 2470 132 1710 1.0 1.26 1.71 1.89

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31B 735.50 737.00 1.5 1.2 1.78 8.6 230 238 169 8960 1.0 2.36 2.67 3.53

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-31B 746.00 747.50 1.5 1.2 1.74 3.8 221 956 58 1525 1.0 1.89 2.60 2.83

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-31B 759.70 760.20 0.5 0.4 3.17 40.8 823 16400 6130 37400 1.0 5.80 1.59 2.90

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-31B 774.45 775.50 1.0 0.9 5.24 32.7 1500 4230 394 30700 7.0 7.34 5.50 7.71

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-31B 818.95 824.00 5.0 4.1 1.87 9.9 773 1381 42 4977 5.4 2.33 9.45 11.79 0.5m @ 16.64g/t

AuEq

( 13.7g/t Au,

70.6g/t Ag, 0.57% Cu,

0.01% Pb,

2.77% Zn) Indidura TRSX

Extension CRSX24-31B 881.50 885.20 3.7 3.0 1.11 2.5 122 1197 26 990 5.5 1.20 4.10 4.45

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31B 901.40 903.00 1.6 1.3 1.10 1.2 136 61 7 205 4.0 1.14 1.76 1.83

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31B 925.75 940.70 15.0 12.2 4.57 19.4 761 3863 402 25604 6.1 6.16 68.25 92.14 0.8m @ 55.8g/t

AuEq

( 51.1g/t Au,

44.3g/t Ag, 0.16%

Cu, 0.04% Pb,

8.08% Zn)

0.7m @ 15.26g/t

AuEq

( 10.6g/t Au,

35.5g/t Ag, 0.1%

Cu, 0.12% Pb,

8.28% Zn) Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31B 960.75 961.30 0.5 0.4 2.92 17.3 755 4170 255 8160 1.0 3.63 1.61 2.00

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31B 1043.00 1044.50 1.5 1.2 8.62 61.1 267 290 9 28200 3.0 10.75 12.93 16.13

Cuesta de Cura



Extension CRSX24-31B 1092.05 1097.50 5.5 4.3 3.10 2.8 174 614 27 15019 0.5 3.89 16.88 21.21

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31C 552.50 557.95 5.5 4.1 3.90 16.1 95 3652 1420 1386 2.2 4.17 21.28 22.74

Caracol TRSX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31C 607.80 626.00 18.2 14.3 2.16 7.0 95 3761 430 1290 1.4 2.31 39.38 41.97

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31C 641.00 642.50 1.5 1.2 1.18 1.0 66 634 30 604 1.0 1.22 1.76 1.82

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31C 650.00 663.50 13.5 11.5 2.09 3.6 74 974 532 1122 1.9 2.19 28.23 29.58

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31C 672.50 674.00 1.5 1.2 1.10 3.4 71 5020 314 1505 1.0 1.20 1.64 1.80

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-31C 694.50 696.00 1.5 1.2 7.26 8.0 249 3800 103 1905 1.0 7.48 10.89 11.22

Indidura SX Y Extension CRSX24-31C 710.00 711.50 1.5 1.2 2.51 59.2 384 1615 12650 26400 4.0 4.98 3.77 7.46

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-31C 742.00 748.00 6.0 4.7 1.99 2.8 145 887 64 1251 2.3 2.11 11.96 12.65

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-31C 793.70 797.50 3.8 2.9 1.71 2.6 120 887 117 1964 9.9 1.85 6.49 7.04

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-31C 834.00 839.10 5.1 4.4 2.72 7.9 431 1272 100 29494 14.1 4.32 13.88 22.05

834 - 836.1

Indidura

836.1 - 839.1

Cuesta de Cura 834 - 836.1

TRSX

836.1 - 839.1

SX

Extension CRSX24-31C 868.50 876.25 7.8 5.8 2.34 3.1 138 1325 31 2166 5.9 2.50 18.10 19.35

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31C 926.00 927.50 1.5 1.2 1.10 0.6 71 11 3 1620 2.0 1.20 1.65 1.79

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31C 964.50 966.00 1.5 1.2 1.14 3.7 847 70 11 869 7.0 1.34 1.71 2.01

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31C 979.50 981.00 1.5 1.1 1.59 3.3 201 3010 34 20400 1.0 2.66 2.39 3.99

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31C 984.00 985.50 1.5 1.1 1.26 1.1 81 269 13 11200 1.0 1.83 1.88 2.74

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-31C 1074.55 1076.00 1.5 1.1 7.29 19.0 936 23663 432 132466 1.0 14.16 10.56 20.53

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-32 390.00 391.50 1.5 1.0 1.61 10.2 85 1445 2640 1075 2.0 1.83 2.42 2.75

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-32 401.00 444.00 43.0 27.3 2.14 8.7 106 2368 1308 3968 1.3 2.42 92.12 104.06 1.5m @ 16.97g/t

AuEq

( 15.65g/t Au,

49.4g/t Ag, 0.03%

Cu, 1.12% Pb,

1.38% Zn) Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-32A 538.30 542.50 4.2 3.2 1.62 13.5 126 1494 168 6749 3.3 2.02 6.79 8.47

Caracol 538.3 - 539.1

TRSX

539.1 - 542.5

SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-32A 742.00 743.50 1.5 1.0 8.30 0.8 45 83 40 1310 1.0 8.38 12.45 12.57

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-32B 444.00 481.00 37.0 23.9 1.06 6.6 81 1241 872 3502 2.2 1.28 39.21 47.53

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-32B 517.30 519.00 1.7 1.3 1.77 20.3 142 895 271 1460 1.0 2.06 3.01 3.51

Caracol TRSX Y Sulphide CRSX24-32B 540.15 544.50 4.4 3.5 3.18 14.1 175 2130 452 11521 3.0 3.77 13.85 16.41

540.15 - 542

Breccia

542 - 544.5

Caracol 540.15 - 542

TROH

542 - 544.5

TRSX Y Sulphide CRSX24-32B 648.05 649.50 1.5 1.2 1.23 1.8 64 173 59 911 1.0 1.29 1.78 1.87

Caracol SX

Sulphide CRSX24-32B 729.35 734.80 5.4 4.4 1.10 13.8 178 859 199 3350 2.2 1.46 6.01 7.94

729.35 - 730.6 FG

Intrusives - hdb-bi-

pl

730.6 - 734.8

Indidura 729.35 - 729.4

SX

729.4 - 734.8

TRSX

Extension CRSX24-32D 504.60 509.40 4.8 3.4 1.09 8.8 98 527 669 2687 2.5 1.31 5.24 6.28

Caracol TROH Y Sulphide CRSX24-32D 511.00 518.50 7.5 5.3 1.01 6.6 110 378 171 1237 1.3 1.14 7.56 8.55

Caracol TRSX Y Sulphide CRSX24-32D 549.20 549.80 0.6 0.4 14.45 125.0 385 1605 2130 8180 8.0 16.17 8.67 9.70 0.6m @ 16.17g/t

AuEq

( 14.45g/t Au,

125g/t Ag, 0.04%

Cu, 0.21% Pb,

0.82% Zn) Caracol TRSX Y Sulphide CRSX24-32D 569.00 570.30 1.3 0.9 1.26 2.3 139 108 36 1305 2.0 1.35 1.64 1.75

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-32D 763.30 768.50 5.2 3.1 1.31 12.0 475 1108 541 9009 18.7 1.97 6.82 10.26

Indidura 763.3 - 767.3

SX

767.3 - 768.5

TRSX

Extension CRSX24-32D 861.60 862.95 1.4 0.8 1.29 9.3 705 250 85 2830 7.0 1.63 1.73 2.20

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-32D 986.70 987.20 0.5 0.3 6.03 10.6 466 6940 101 54100 7.0 8.88 3.02 4.44

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-34 457.20 459.30 2.1 1.7 1.21 14.8 83 1799 1855 4939 1.1 1.60 2.54 3.36

Caracol 457.22 - 459.3 OX Y Sulphide CRSX24-34A 539.30 552.00 12.7 10.8 2.73 20.1 296 719 798 5098 3.4 3.18 34.70 40.42 1.2m @ 12.62g/t

AuEq

( 11.85g/t Au,

36.9g/t Ag, 0.03%

Cu, 0.09% Pb,

0.9% Zn) Caracol 539.3 - 545.5 TROH

545.5 - 552 TROL Y Sulphide CRSX24-34A 562.50 573.50 11.0 8.4 1.26 4.4 118 601 98 3618 1.3 1.45 13.88 15.99

Caracol TRSX Y Sulphide CRSX24-34A 581.00 591.50 10.5 9.0 2.46 6.9 110 848 75 1909 1.3 2.62 25.86 27.50

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-34A 600.00 619.00 19.0 16.1 1.15 4.9 150 754 103 1520 2.6 1.28 21.82 24.25

600 - 601.1

Caracol

601.1 - 619

Breccia 600 - 601.1 SX

601.1 - 619 OX Y Sulphide CRSX24-34A 643.00 646.00 3.0 2.6 1.14 6.7 245 378 71 897 1.5 1.27 3.41 3.82

Caracol TROL Y Sulphide CRSX24-34A 669.03 670.23 1.2 1.0 1.75 9.0 203 380 101 3170 2.0 1.98 2.09 2.38

Caracol TROL Y Sulphide CRSX24-34A 698.68 701.38 2.7 2.1 6.40 47.5 1572 767 438 29285 2.3 8.23 17.29 22.21 1.2m @ 14.02g/t

AuEq

( 12.9g/t Au,

40.4g/t Ag, 0.14%

Cu, 0.03% Pb,

0.92% Zn) 698.68 - 699

Caracol

699 - 701.38

Indidura 698.68 - 698.9

TRSX

698.9 - 701.38

TROH Y 698.68 - 700.22 Sulphide

700.22 - 701.38 Extension CRSX24-34A 720.25 723.50 3.3 2.8 2.70 3.5 243 184 28 910 3.5 2.81 8.76 9.15

Indidura TROH Y Extension CRSX24-34A 775.60 788.02 12.4 10.6 3.15 5.0 234 924 141 1950 1.3 3.34 39.07 41.43 0.6m @ 50.08g/t

AuEq

( 50g/t Au, 3.1g/t

Ag, 0.01% Cu,

0.01% Pb, 0.06%

Zn) 775.6 - 776.25

Indidura

776.25 - 788.02 FG

Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl 775.6 - 776.25

TROH

776.25 -

787.84 SX

787.84 -

788.02 TRSX Y Extension CRSX24-34A 794.20 797.00 2.8 2.4 2.07 41.8 432 585 2290 4221 7.3 2.89 5.79 8.11

FG Intrusives -

hdb-bi-pl SX

Extension CRSX24-34A 854.90 856.50 1.6 1.4 1.09 5.4 260 1070 136 13400 16.0 1.85 1.74 2.96

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-34A 865.70 868.30 2.6 1.9 1.25 36.1 1006 6230 401 39246 21.5 3.75 3.25 9.74

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-34B 483.50 485.00 1.5 1.2 2.09 2.6 82 2580 319 1515 2.0 2.19 3.14 3.28

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-34B 496.90 498.50 1.6 1.3 1.76 18.9 177 493 2160 2310 1.0 2.12 2.82 3.39

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-34B 516.00 518.00 2.0 1.6 1.09 2.0 49 851 310 917 2.0 1.16 2.18 2.31

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-34B 527.50 532.00 4.5 3.7 1.25 4.6 99 2221 693 1449 0.8 1.38 5.63 6.21

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-34B 543.80 552.50 8.7 7.0 4.99 21.3 338 1077 411 3840 5.0 5.41 43.41 47.03 1.4m @ 23.65g/t

AuEq

( 22.6g/t Au,

70.2g/t Ag, 0.05%

Cu, 0.12% Pb,

0.6% Zn) Caracol 543.8 - 544.3

SX

544.3 - 552.5

TROH Y Sulphide CRSX24-34B 559.00 560.85 1.9 1.5 6.52 12.1 205 518 399 2680 4.0 6.78 12.06 12.54

Caracol TROH Y Sulphide CRSX24-34B 567.75 569.50 1.8 1.4 1.14 2.9 136 1280 60 1350 1.0 1.23 1.99 2.16

Caracol TROL Y Sulphide CRSX24-34B 577.00 593.10 16.1 13.1 1.35 4.4 193 294 67 3284 4.3 1.54 21.70 24.75

Caracol TROL Y Sulphide CRSX24-34B 604.50 606.00 1.5 1.2 1.60 1.1 57 134 32 331 1.0 1.63 2.40 2.45

Caracol TROL Y Sulphide CRSX24-34B 614.50 619.00 4.5 3.6 1.80 6.7 177 545 82 2090 2.3 1.97 8.10 8.87

Caracol TRSX Y Sulphide CRSX24-34B 630.50 640.50 10.0 8.1 1.01 2.6 128 194 40 870 1.6 1.09 10.14 10.91

Caracol TRSX Y Sulphide CRSX24-34B 664.00 665.65 1.6 1.3 2.11 11.9 302 223 82 2720 3.0 2.37 3.48 3.92

Caracol 664 - 665.6

TRSX

665.6 - 665.65

TROH Y Sulphide CRSX24-34B 691.30 691.80 0.5 0.4 4.33 84.7 2550 886 470 20900 1.0 6.69 2.17 3.35

Indidura TRSX Y Extension CRSX24-34B 705.60 706.60 1.0 0.8 2.64 43.6 1845 394 554 53000 1.0 6.01 2.64 6.01

Indidura TROL Y Extension CRSX24-34B 716.25 722.00 5.8 4.7 1.91 7.8 211 146 83 2001 2.8 2.13 10.99 12.24 0.5m @ 12.63g/t

AuEq

( 12.05g/t Au,

34.8g/t Ag, 0.05%

Cu, 0.04% Pb,

0.19% Zn) Indidura SX Y Extension CRSX24-34B 733.80 737.00 3.2 2.6 1.10 7.0 166 138 157 1794 5.2 1.29 3.51 4.13

Indidura TRSX Y Extension CRSX24-34B 748.20 773.00 24.8 20.3 1.66 10.4 460 600 247 12724 3.6 2.47 41.09 61.33

Indidura 748.2 - 751.3

TROL

751.3 - 757.3

SX

757.3 - 771.9

TRSX

771.9 - 773

SX Y Extension CRSX24-34B 791.00 793.00 2.0 1.9 2.40 2.8 122 81 40 1407 7.5 2.52 4.80 5.04

Indidura SX Y Extension CRSX24-34B 802.50 809.80 7.3 5.9 1.30 6.7 329 159 52 3925 4.2 1.62 9.49 11.80

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-34B 815.00 816.50 1.5 1.2 1.09 3.0 266 17 15 952 13.0 1.21 1.64 1.81

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-34B 819.60 821.00 1.4 1.1 1.82 2.4 85 373 27 2560 9.0 1.99 2.55 2.78

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-34B 843.00 847.95 5.0 4.1 2.20 31.9 996 2620 1670 24800 25.0 3.98 10.89 19.69

843 - 846

No Recovery

846 - 847.95

Indidura 843 - 846 NR

846 - 847.95 SX

Extension CRSX24-34B 881.20 882.50 1.3 1.1 10.80 8.3 159 2450 206 12300 15.0 11.53 14.04 14.99 1.3m @ 11.53g/t

AuEq

( 10.8g/t Au,

8.3g/t Ag, 0.02%

Cu, 0.02% Pb, 1.23%

Zn) Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-34B 900.50 901.55 1.0 0.9 2.60 1.6 189 240 16 87 15.0 2.65 2.73 2.78

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-34B 960.30 960.80 0.5 0.4 3.32 18.4 495 2940 158 20200 7.0 4.60 1.66 2.30

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-34B 1022.45 1022.95 0.5 0.4 3.58 16.0 556 3590 98 78700 5.0 7.71 1.79 3.86

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-36B 1092.70 1093.25 0.5 0.5 3.29 47.8 596 11250 4390 86400 9.0 8.32 1.81 4.58

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-36B 1130.48 1131.90 1.4 1.3 1.10 11.4 2350 58 14 16100 0.5 2.34 1.56 3.32

Cuesta de Cura



Extension CRSX24-36B 1160.00 1183.50 23.5 21.4 1.12 34.2 5874 160 189 1541 5.5 2.37 26.24 55.77

1160 - 1176.4

Cuesta de Cura

1176.4 - 1176.95

FG Intrusives -

hdb-bi-pl

1176.95 - 1183.5

Cuesta de Cura 1160 - 1180.1 SX

1180.5 - 1183.5 SX

Extension CRSX24-36B 1245.10 1245.80 0.7 0.6 3.17 13.0 462 5110 176 28100 1.0 4.77 2.22 3.34

La Peña SX

Extension CRSX24-37A 627.50 684.00 56.5 48.6 2.90 6.7 147 2511 342 3962 1.5 3.14 163.79 177.24 2m @ 16.55g/t

AuEq

( 15.18g/t Au,

36.1g/t Ag, 0.05%

Cu, 0.26% Pb,

2.47% Zn)

1.5m @ 29.52g/t

AuEq

( 28.9g/t Au,

40.7g/t Ag, 0.02%

Cu, 0.04%Pb,

0.45% Zn) 627.5 - 661.8

Caracol

661.8 - 665

Breccia

665 - 667.4

Caracol

667.4 - 681.05

Breccia

681.05 - 684

Indidura 627.5 - 668.1

SX

668.1 - 681.05

TROH

681.05 - 684

SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-37A 698.50 700.00 1.5 1.3 1.02 17.3 129 1145 3630 3780 1.0 1.54 1.52 2.31

Indidura SX Y Extension CRSX24-37A 733.00 734.50 1.5 1.3 1.02 6.1 170 758 694 4520 9.0 1.35 1.52 2.03

Indidura SX Y Extension CRSX24-37A 758.50 759.70 1.2 1.0 1.88 2.9 40 441 49 934 2.0 1.97 2.26 2.36

Indidura



Extension CRSX24-37A 774.50 776.00 1.5 1.3 1.63 5.5 258 2270 90 12000 3.0 2.32 2.45 3.48

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-37A 837.00 838.50 1.5 1.1 1.42 1.8 256 413 20 8500 21.0 1.89 2.13 2.84

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-37A 845.90 852.50 6.6 5.0 6.72 7.7 291 3379 45 7881 23.5 7.24 44.36 47.77 0.5m @ 83.39g/t

AuEq

( 78.6g/t Au, 51g/t

Ag, 0.1% Cu,

0.03% Pb, 8.24%

Zn) Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-37A 873.95 876.25 2.3 1.7 1.11 14.5 568 2429 97 8598 9.7 1.78 2.56 4.10

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-37A 935.20 937.50 2.3 2.0 2.41 30.3 651 999 621 21118 5.7 3.91 5.54 8.98

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-37A 958.70 960.00 1.3 1.1 1.18 31.5 181 2430 404 944 10.0 1.62 1.53 2.11

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-37A 997.55 999.05 1.5 1.1 2.95 6.6 736 628 46 40600 1.0 5.12 4.43 7.68

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-37A 1053.05 1053.57 0.5 0.4 3.10 7.0 818 2760 30 60300 0.5 6.25 1.61 3.25

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-37B 602.50 650.30 47.8 40.2 3.55 10.8 159 2584 839 5214 3.1 3.89 169.76 186.00 1.5m @ 21.44g/t

AuEq

( 21.2g/t Au,

10.4g/t Ag, 0.01%

Cu, 0.05% Pb,

0.3% Zn)

1.1m @ 15.6g/t

AuEq

( 15.1g/t Au,

22.6g/t Ag, 0.03%

Cu, 0.1% Pb,

0.55% Zn)

1.8m @ 11.03g/t

AuEq

( 10.3g/t Au,

19.6g/t Ag, 0.05%

Cu, 0.05% Pb,

1.27% Zn) 602.5 - 607.65

Caracol

607.65 - 611.35

Breccia

611.35 - 650.3

Caracol 602.5 - 607.65

TRSX

607.65 - 611.35

OX

611.35 - 619.3

TRSX

619.3 - 650.3

SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-37B 661.00 670.20 9.2 7.7 1.58 4.1 91 1690 95 1125 1.3 1.68 14.54 15.45

Caracol SX Y Sulphide CRSX24-37B 679.35 684.50 5.1 4.3 2.16 6.0 197 401 280 5561 1.1 2.54 11.14 13.09

Caracol TRSX Y Extension CRSX24-37B 694.60 698.50 3.9 3.3 5.42 23.8 448 6900 926 15475 4.3 6.55 21.13 25.53 1.3m @ 17.26g/t

AuEq

( 14.05g/t Au, 67g/t

Ag, 0.12% Cu,

0.25% Pb, 4.46%

Zn) Caracol TRSX Y Extension CRSX24-37B 752.50 754.00 1.5 1.3 2.07 6.8 104 3870 135 1595 2.0 2.25 3.11 3.37

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-37B 840.00 841.50 1.5 1.1 2.13 3.0 190 232 54 5850 33.0 2.48 3.20 3.72

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-37B 852.40 854.00 1.6 1.2 1.13 3.0 95 246 44 2110 17.0 1.28 1.80 2.04

Indidura SX

Extension CRSX24-37B 876.36 876.86 0.5 0.4 4.64 9.0 1485 131 31 1055 8.0 4.99 2.32 2.50

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-37B 898.70 899.40 0.7 0.6 14.25 73.0 1370 14050 1165 25200 5.0 16.56 9.97 11.59 0.7m @ 16.56g/t

AuEq

( 14.25g/t Au, 73g/t

Ag, 0.14% Cu,

0.12% Pb, 2.52%

Zn) Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-37B 958.00 959.50 1.5 1.3 1.99 6.5 233 877 42 2410 30.0 2.22 2.99 3.32

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-37B 1118.70 1119.25 0.5 0.5 8.55 3.0 911 80 25 188000 0.5 17.95 4.70 9.87

Cuesta de Cura SX

Extension CRSX24-37B 1153.60 1154.10 0.5 0.4 7.13 11.2 971 19800 89 177000 0.5 16.09 3.57 8.05

La Peña SX

Extension

Criteria: Cut off grade 1g/t Au, minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 6m, if Au grade x length > 1.5 the composite will be added Price Assumptions: Au = 1750usd oz, Ag = 21usd oz, Cu = 3.5usd lb, Pb = 0.9usd lb, Zn = 1.2usd lb. See "Gold Equivalent Calculations" for additional information. FR= Fresh Rock, OX= Oxide, TROL= Transition Oxide Low, TROH= Transition Oxide High, MX= Mixed, TRSX= Transition Sulphide, SX= Sulphide

Table 2: Camino Rojo Sulphide Extension Drill Hole Collars

HOLE-ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) CRSX23-28 243384.3 2676158.3 1956.5 153.8 -61.89 1050.0 CRSX24-25E 243501.5 2676087.5 1954.6 127.5 -60.00 1200.4 CRSX24-25F 243501.5 2676087.5 1954.6 140.0 -72.00 1250.1 CRSX24-25G 243501.5 2676087.5 1954.6 140.0 -72.00 1224.1 CRSX24-30 243402.7 2676157.9 1956.4 146.5 -63.60 1030.7 CRSX24-30B 243402.7 2676157.9 1956.4 149.6 -56.75 1000.3 CRSX24-31A 243665.5 2676153.9 1953.4 148.4 -63.04 1080.0 CRSX24-31B 243665.5 2676153.9 1953.4 134.4 -65.10 1100.7 CRSX24-31C 243665.5 2676153.9 1953.4 147.6 -71.54 1181.5 CRSX24-32 244056.7 2676258.6 1948.2 110.0 -79.20 444.0 CRSX24-32A 244056.7 2676258.6 1948.2 102.3 -61.80 986.3 CRSX24-32B 244056.7 2676258.6 1948.2 125.2 -66.55 999.5 CRSX24-32D 244056.7 2676258.6 1948.2 87.0 -56.79 1003.0 CRSX24-33 243550.1 2676266.6 1955.5 180.0 -88.60 410.5 CRSX24-33A 243550.1 2676266.6 1955.5 173.1 -67.92 920.0 CRSX24-33C 243550.1 2676266.6 1955.5 137.0 -63.89 895.6 CRSX24-33C-1 243550.1 2676266.6 1955.5 137.0 -63.89 661.0 CRSX24-34 243889.3 2676286.6 1949.7 155.0 -72.78 459.3 CRSX24-34A 243889.3 2676286.6 1949.6 139.0 -62.00 1002.7 CRSX24-34B 243889.3 2676286.6 1949.6 179.5 -67.83 1029.5 CRSX24-36B 243305.3 2676111.1 1957.9 151.7 -61.10 1306.2 CRSX24-37A 243682.3 2676269.9 1953.9 145.6 -64.12 1125.0 CRSX24-37B 243682.3 2676269.9 1953.9 130.0 -63.60 1172.0

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.

