Orla Mining Releases 2024 Sustainability Report in Commitment to Sustainability

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, continuing to demonstrate its commitment to responsible mining and transparent disclosure of environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") performance. The 2024 Sustainability Report is available online here.

Now in its third year of ESG reporting, Orla remains committed to transparent environmental and social metrics, responsible governance, and embedding sustainability across its operations and culture.

Orla remains a proud signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, aligning its practices with internationally recognized sustainability principles. In 2024 the Company also deepened its approach to climate action by conducting the first Scope 3 emissions assessment at its Camino Rojo operation in Mexico, expanding the Company's understanding of indirect emissions across the value chain.

2024 Sustainability Performance Highlights:

Camino Rojo, Mexico:

Achieved industry-leading GHG emissions intensity of 0.24 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent per ounce of gold produced (Scope 1 and 2).

equivalent per ounce of gold produced (Scope 1 and 2). Maintained a water intensity of 0.12 m³ per tonne of processed ore, with 100% of water reused and recycled and zero water discharge.

Spent US$9.6 million on goods and services through local suppliers.

on goods and services through local suppliers. Delivered an average of 106 hours of health and safety training per employee, a 116% increase from the previous year.

Partnered with local schools and the San Tiburcio Ejido to launch a community poultry farm, promoting food self-sufficiency, youth skills development, and sustainable rural livelihoods.

Company-wide:

58% of direct employees at sites were hired from local communities, up from 49% in 2023.

Introduced four new environmental management standards covering water management, biodiversity, air emissions and noise, and hazardous materials, strengthening site-level accountability.

25% of Orla's corporate goals were ESG-linked, all of which were achieved. Pease refer to the Company's 2025 Management Information Circular for more information on Orla's corporate goals.

"Our 2024 Sustainability Report is another step forward in building a culture of accountability for our performance and continuous learning to improve outcomes, aligning business growth with responsible practices that benefit the people and ecosystems around us."

̶ Silvana Costa, Orla's Chief Sustainability Officer

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has three material projects, consisting of two operating mines and one development project, all 100% owned by the Company: (1) Camino Rojo, in Zacatecas State, Mexico, an operating gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property covers over 139,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource, (2) Musselwhite Mine, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, an underground gold mine that has been in operation for over 25 years and produced over 6 million ounces of gold, with a long history of resource growth and conversion, and (3) South Railroad, in Nevada, United States, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

