Orla Mining Provides Update on Pit Wall Event at Camino Rojo

Pit wall event: Camino Rojo experienced an uncontrolled material movement on the north wall on July 23 rd resulting in no injuries or equipment damage.

Camino Rojo experienced an uncontrolled material movement on the north wall on resulting in no injuries or equipment damage. Assessment: A geotechnical assessment, supported by third party consultants, has been ongoing which has informed an action plan and safe restart of mining.

A geotechnical assessment, supported by third party consultants, has been ongoing which has informed an action plan and safe restart of mining. North wall stabilization: A 50–80 metre pushback of the north wall is planned, with a redesigned slope and continuous monitoring to ensure safe operating conditions. Approximately 9.0 Mt of predominantly oxidized material (1:0.9 strip ratio, 0.74 g/t au) is expected to be removed and then crushed and stacked on the heap leach from the north wall.

A 50–80 metre pushback of the north wall is planned, with a redesigned slope and continuous monitoring to ensure safe operating conditions. Approximately 9.0 Mt of predominantly oxidized material (1:0.9 strip ratio, 0.74 g/t au) is expected to be removed and then crushed and stacked on the heap leach from the north wall. No material was lost or sterilized in the pit wall event but rather the update to 2025 guidance is attributed to a deferral of production at Camino Rojo due to grade and recovery mix.

"While the north wall event at Camino Rojo was a temporary setback, it has reinforced the importance of our pit wall monitoring, technical planning, risk management, and operational discipline. The team onsite acted quickly before the event to ensure safety. Following the event, our broader team, supported by expert consultants, rapidly implemented a comprehensive action plan that prioritizes safety, reinforces slope stability, and allows for continued operations in Mexico, important for all stakeholders."

- Jason Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orla

Pit Wall Event Context

As reported on July 23, 2025, and updated on July 24, 2025, Camino Rojo experienced an uncontrolled material movement along the temporary north wall of the open pit. Importantly, there were no injuries, equipment damage, or environmental impacts resulting from the event. Ramp access to the pit remained intact; however, open pit mining operations were temporarily suspended while the Company undertook a geotechnical assessment to support a safe action plan and restart of in-pit mining activities.

Geotechnical Assessment

Orla, with support from external consultants, has been conducting a comprehensive geotechnical assessment of the pit wall event to determine its root cause, to assess the stability of the surrounding area, and to establish an action plan. Findings have informed the action plan and updates to standard operating procedures within the pit to ensure safety. The material movement was bounded by two faults acting as release features from increased pore pressure due to rainfall and the steepness of the interwall angle.

Action Plan and Open Pit Mining Restart

The current action plan includes mining from surface downwards to push-back and stabilize of the entire north wall to re-establish safe working conditions on the north side of the pit. The north wall will be re-established at a lower overall slope at single 10 metre benches based on a design that reduces the risk of over toppling. Continuous monitoring of the north wall will be undertaken with the slope stability radar, already in place, by the operational team and supported by external experts. Additionally, Trigger Action Response Plans (TARPs) will be strengthened to provide additional safety measures while the work is being completed.

The material removed from the north wall section of the pit is predominantly oxidized, with an ore-to-waste strip ratio of 1:0.9 and an anticipated average gold grade of 0.74 g/t. This ore material will be crushed and stacked on the heap leach over the coming months. The current expectation is to push back approximately 50–80 metres from the edge of the existing pit wall, which is anticipated to result in the removal of approximately 9.0 million tonnes which will be crushed and stacked on the heap leach.

Guidance Update

Since the pit wall event on July 23, Camino Rojo has continued to crush and stack stockpiled material at a rate of approximately 20,000 tonnes per day (in addition to 20,000 tonnes per day being truck stacked), to mitigate the short-term impact on production. Based on the current action plan and Camino Rojo's updated pit sequencing, Orla's annual production, cash costs, and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") guidance has been updated and is shown below.

Consolidated

Initial Guidance Revised Guidance Gold Production





Camino Rojo

110 - 120 95 - 105 Musselwhite

170 - 180 170 - 180 Total Gold Production Koz 280 - 300 265 - 285







Total Cash Cost1 (net of by-product)





Camino Rojo

$625 – $725 $800 - $900 Musselwhite - April to December

$1,000 - $1,200 $1,000 - $1,200 Total Cash Cost (Net of by-product)1 $/oz sold $850 - $1,050 $900 - $1,100







AISC1 – Consolidated





Camino Rojo

$700 – $800 $850 - $950 Musselwhite - April to December

$1,550 - $1,750 $1,550 - $1,750 AISC1 $/oz sold $1,300 - $1,500 $1,350 - $1,550

1 Cash cost and AISC include 9 months of production and costs from Musselwhite, and full year from Camino Rojo and Corporate G&A (inclusive of share-based compensation). Cash costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP section of this news release for further detail.

