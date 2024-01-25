Orla Mining Provides an Update on Infill Drilling at Camino Rojo Sulphides Deposit with Multiple Highly Positive Drill Intersections

In 2023, Orla undertook a 37,677-metre drill program, strategically focusing on infilling higher-grade parts of the Camino Rojo Sulphides deposit to support a potential underground Mineral Resource estimate. The primary objective was to enhance the understanding of geological controls of the deposit while extending selected drill holes to explore for sulphide mineralization beyond the current open pit Mineral Resource boundaries, referred to as the "Camino Rojo Extension." Orla previously presented results from 15 of 56 drill holes in the 2023 Sulphide drill program (June 22, 2023) and this news release presents results from an additional 23 drill holes. Results from the remaining 18 drill holes will be shared in the coming weeks.

Overall, infill drilling of the Camino Rojo Sulphides has consistently yielded long intercepts (>30 metres down holes) of greater than 2.0 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au). These significant drill results align with previous work, reinforcing the potential for an underground mining scenario. Recent drilling has returned notable high-grade intercepts exceeding 10 g/t Au over core lengths ranging from 0.7 metres to 3.0 metres. These high-grade intersections are part of wider intervals of greater than 2.0 g/t Au over tens of metres. The presence of high-grade gold results highlights the opportunity to enhance value through the potential implementation of more selective and targeted underground mining techniques.

"New drill results at Camino Rojo are revealing more about controls on mineralization and hinting at potential for significant expansion below the current Mineral Resource in the Camino Rojo Extension. This data is crucial for our upcoming underground resource estimation, enhancing our understanding of this important part of our growth pipeline."

- Sylvain Guerard, Orla's Senior Vice President, Exploration

Drill result highlights include:

Camino Rojo Sulphides Hole CRSX23-17 incl. 2.54 g/t Au over 68.5m 13.1 g/t Au over 1.5 m Hole CRSX23-19C: incl. and incl. and incl. 2.08 g/t Au over 124.5 m 2.46 g/t Au over 60.0 m, and incl. 11.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m 11.7 g/t Au over 3.0 m 3.11 g/t Au over 20.5 m Hole CRSX23-20B: 2.22 g/t Au over 96.5 m incl. 3.24 g/t Au over 33.9 m incl. 12.8 g/t Au over 1.2 m and incl. 17.5 g/t over 1.6 m Hole CRSX23-20F: 2.36 g/t Au over 65.4 m, incl. 2.77 g/t Au over 13.5 m, 2.86 g/t Au over 36.5 m and incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 1.5 m Hole CRSX23-21A: 2.44 g/t Au over 49.5 m, incl. 4.59 g/t Au over 21.0 m, incl. 17.1 g/t Au over 1.5 m and incl. 18.8 g/t Au over 1.5 m Hole CRSX23-23A: 3.41 g/t Au over 36m, incl. 5.94 g/t Au over 18.0m, and incl. 29.2 g/t Au over 3.0 m Hole CRSX23-24A: 2.94 g/t Au over 66.5 m, incl. 4.98 g/t Au over 16.5 m incl. 21.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m and incl. 13.9 g/t Au over 1.5 m

See the appendix of this news release for full drill results.

This most recent drilling campaign, part of Orla south-oriented drill hole programs, has continued to reduce overall drillhole spacing to approximately 25-30 metres within part of the Camino Rojo Sulphides. (Historical north-oriented drill holes had approximately 50-metre spacing). The 2023 drilling efforts consistently intercepted extensive zones (>30 metres down-hole drill length) of higher-grade gold mineralization (>2 g/t Au), often including zones of >3 g/t Au over tens of metres, with more narrow intervals of 0.7-3.0 metres of >10g/t. Assay results from 19 of the 23 drillholes reported in this news release have returned 27 significant mineralized drill intercepts with a grade-by-thickness factor greater than 50 g/t Au by metre (g/t * m), including 11 intercepts with grade-by-thickness factor greater than 100 g/t Au by metre. The newly acquired drill data significantly improves our understanding of the location and continuity of structures controlling higher grade gold mineralization, providing more precise insights compared to what was achievable with historical drilling results. Full drill results are available in the Appendix to this news release and are available at www.orlamining.com.

All metres reported above are down-hole intervals, with true width estimates ranging from 60-98% of the reported interval for all composites >5 grade-by-thickness factor (Au g/t*m). See Table 1 in the Appendix to this news release for estimated true widths of individual composites. A standard sampling length of 1.5m is used with a minimum of 0.5m when required based on geologic contacts. All drill core is HQ diameter. The reported composites were not subject to "capping" however a preliminary analysis suggests that only 4 out of 4,111 samples from the reported holes exceeded the potential capping level of 27.0 g/t. These samples averaged 43.6 g/t gold (max. 69.1 g/t). Orla believes that applying a top cut would have a negligible effect on overall grades. Composites for the sulphide drilling were calculated using 1 g/t Au cut-off grade and maximum 6 metres consecutive waste.

2024 Plans: Camino Rojo Sulphides ( Mexico )

The final assay results from the 2023 Sulphide Infill and Extension drilling programs, comprising 18 drill holes, are anticipated to be released in the coming weeks. The successful completion of the 2023 Sulphide infill drill program marks a significant milestone. Looking ahead to 2024, the Company remains committed to near-mine exploration, now shifting its primary focus towards evaluating the extensive potential of the open Camino Rojo deposit, extending into the promising Camino Rojo Extension beneath the current Sulphide mineral resource. To achieve this objective, Orla plans to execute an aggressive 30,000-metre drill program in 2024. Building upon insights gained from the 2023 drilling efforts and historical work, this program aims to further investigate the exciting potential beneath the existing mineral resource.

Additional 2023 Results and 2024 Camino Rojo Sulphide Extension Drill Program

Figure 1: Plan View Showing Location of Reported Drill Holes

Figure 2: Camino Rojo Long Section Drill Intersection Highlights

Figure 3: Camino Rojo Cross Section Drill Intersection Highlights for Fence CRSX23-19

Figure 4: Camino Rojo Cross Section Drill Intersection Highlights for Fence CRSX23-20

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

To verify the information related to the 2022 and 2023 drilling programs at the Camino Rojo property, Mr. Guerard has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control – 2023 Drill Program

All gold results at Camino Rojo were obtained by ALS Minerals (Au-AA23) using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, copper, lead and zinc using a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP61) method at ALS Laboratories in Canada. If samples were returned with gold values in excess of 10 ppm or base metal values in excess of 1% by ICP analysis, samples are re-run with gold (Au-GRA21) by fire assay and gravimetric finish or base metal by (OG62) four acid overlimit methods. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results were performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples, and blanks were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. ALS Minerals and ALS Laboratories are independent of Orla. There are no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data at Camino Rojo.

For additional information on the Company's previously reported drill results, see the Company's press releases dated February 4, 2021 (Orla Mining Provides Exploration Update), September 12, 2022 (Orla Mining Advances Exploration & Growth Pipeline),January 31, 2023 (Orla Mining Continues to Intersect Wide, Higher-Grade Sulphide Zones and Expose Deeper Potential at Camino Rojo, Mexico) and June 22, 2023 (Orla Mining Provides Update On Successful Drilling Program In Mexico).

Historical drill results at Camino Rojo were completed by Goldcorp. Inc. ("Goldcorp"), a prior owner of the project. The Company's independent qualified person, Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. was of the opinion that the drilling and sampling procedures for Camino Rojo drill samples by Goldcorp (and prior to its acquisition by Goldcorp, Canplats Resources Corporation) were reasonable and adequate for the purposes of the Camino Rojo Report, and that the Goldcorp QA/QC program met or exceeded industry standards. See the Camino Rojo Report for additional information.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project – Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021 (the "Camino Rojo Report"), is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Orla also owns 100% of the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical report for the 2022 Feasibility Study entitled "South Railroad Project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Elko County, Nevada" dated March 23, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical reports are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or in releases made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, all as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential mineralization at the Camino Rojo Sulphides based on the 2023 drill program, the potential development scenarios for the Camino Rojo Sulphides and the Company's 2024 exploration plans, including the goals, potential results and timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold and silver; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development, and mining activities; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; ore grades and recoveries; decommissioning and reclamation estimates; the Company's ability to secure and to meet obligations under property agreements, including the layback agreement with Fresnillo plc; that all conditions of the Company's credit facility will be met; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, including those approvals and permits required for successful project permitting, construction, and operation of projects; the timing of cash flows; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainty and variations in the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves; the Company's dependence on the Camino Rojo oxide mine; risks related to the Company's indebtedness; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations, including the COVID-19 pandemic; foreign country and political risks, including risks relating to foreign operations and expropriation or nationalization of mining operations and risks associated with operating in Mexico and Panama; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; delays in or failures to enter into a subsequent agreement with Fresnillo plc with respect to accessing certain additional portions of the mineral resource at the Camino Rojo project and to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals related thereto; the mineral resource estimations for the Camino Rojo project being only estimates and relying on certain assumptions; loss of, delays in, or failure to get access from surface rights owners; uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; water rights; financing risks and access to additional capital; risks related to guidance estimates and uncertainties inherent in the preparation of feasibility and pre-feasibility studies; uncertainty in estimates of production, capital, and operating costs and potential production and cost overruns; the fluctuating price of gold and silver; unknown labilities in connection with acquisitions; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; assessments by taxation authorities in multiple jurisdictions; foreign currency fluctuations; the Company's limited operating history; litigation risks; the Company's ability to identify, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; risks related to historical data; the Company not having paid a dividend; risks related to the Company's foreign subsidiaries; risks related to the Company's accounting policies and internal controls; the Company's ability to satisfy the requirements of Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; enforcement of civil liabilities; the Company's status as a passive foreign investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes; information and cyber security; gold industry concentration; shareholder activism; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies; as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, as well as its annual information form dated March 20, 2023, which are available on www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers

This news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian standards for the reporting of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, which differ from the previous and current standards of the United States securities laws. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "inferred mineral resources,", "indicated mineral resources," "measured mineral resources" and "mineral resources" used or referenced herein and the documents incorporated by reference herein, as applicable, are Canadian mineral disclosure terms as defined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") — CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Definition Standards").

For United States reporting purposes, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules (the "SEC Modernization Rules") to modernize the mining property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the Exchange Act, which became effective February 25, 2019. The SEC Modernization Rules more closely align the SEC's disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101, and replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7. Issuers were required to comply with the SEC Modernization Rules in their first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. As a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system, the Corporation is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained or incorporated by reference herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by United States companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding CIM Definition Standards that are required under NI 43-101. While the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", U.S. investors should not assume that all or any part of the mineralization in these categories will be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves without further work and analysis. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable without further work and analysis. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, U.S. investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of inferred mineral resources will be upgraded to a higher category without further work and analysis. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. While the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules or under the prior standards of SEC Industry Guide 7.

Appendix: Drill Results

Table 1: Camino Rojo Sulphide Infill Composite Drill Results (Composites 1g/t Au cog)

Composites 1g/t Au cog HOLE-ID From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Estimated True Width

(m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu

ppm As

ppm Pb

ppm Zn

ppm AuEq g/t Au GXM Including

10g/t Au HG Litho Met Code CRSX23-15A 504.50 555.50 51.0 39.0 1.26 7.2 67 1807 671 1794 1.44 64.43

504.5 - 520.95 Caracol

520.95 - 521.95 Breccia

521.95 - 555.5 Caracol 504.5 - 533.9

533.9 - 555.5 SX CRSX23-15A 563.00 572.00 9.0 8.5 2.59 8.6 115 2977 850 2829 2.84 23.31

Caracol SX CRSX23-15A 578.70 616.50 37.8 35.5 1.18 6.3 96 1567 757 1799 1.35 44.52

Caracol SX CRSX23-15A 627.00 628.50 1.5 1.4 2.51 3.6 133 6070 105 70 2.57 3.77

Caracol SX CRSX23-15A 640.50 648.00 7.5 4.9 1.05 11.4 215 1320 481 3429 1.38 7.87

Caracol SX CRSX23-15A 661.50 672.00 10.5 6.9 1.18 6.5 116 3153 84 503 1.30 12.41

Caracol SX CRSX23-15A 681.00 682.50 1.5 1.0 2.50 13.0 451 3360 363 5700 2.99 3.75

Caracol SX CRSX23-15A 687.00 688.50 1.5 1.0 1.22 12.1 153 489 250 1975 1.47 1.82

Caracol SX CRSX23-15A 703.50 732.00 28.5 18.7 1.56 7.2 211 1235 102 2686 1.80 44.51

Caracol SX CRSX23-15A 751.50 756.00 4.5 4.2 1.65 20.4 413 1662 215 9352 2.39 7.44

Caracol SX CRSX23-15A 777.00 778.50 1.5 1.4 1.79 6.1 220 1820 113 1510 1.96 2.68

Caracol SX CRSX23-15A 836.50 838.00 1.5 1.0 1.03 19.1 317 3600 296 18600 2.18 1.55

Indidura SX CRSX23-15B 508.50 510.00 1.5 1.4 1.30 22.7 61 2040 1745 1795 1.66 1.94

Caracol SX CRSX23-15B 519.00 539.00 20.0 18.2 2.53 12.4 110 3499 939 4398 2.90 50.64

519 - 528.4 Caracol

528.4 - 530.25 Breccia

530.25 - 539 Caracol SX CRSX23-15B 546.50 554.00 7.5 6.8 2.07 5.7 124 730 561 4001 2.35 15.55

Caracol SX CRSX23-15B 561.50 572.00 10.5 9.6 1.86 3.9 71 2408 270 2227 2.02 19.51

Caracol SX CRSX23-17 507.50 576.00 68.5 51.8 2.54 11.2 118 2821 1167 3305 2.85 174.09 1.5m @ 13.05g/t Au 507.5 - 508.95 Caracol

508.95 - 510.1 Breccia

510.1 - 512.4 Caracol

512.4 - 517.4 Breccia

517.4 - 546.05 Caracol

546.05 - 547.05 Breccia

547.05 - 576 Caracol SX CRSX23-17 588.00 601.50 13.5 10.2 3.07 5.7 165 2434 285 2134 3.26 41.40

Caracol SX CRSX23-17 609.00 627.00 18.0 15.7 2.12 5.5 117 2313 799 1286 2.26 38.12 1.5m @ 11.9g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-17 667.50 669.00 1.5 1.3 1.34 4.1 133 496 93 358 1.42 2.00

Caracol SX CRSX23-17 685.50 688.50 3.0 2.4 4.01 6.8 180 5760 196 8646 4.52 12.03

Caracol SX CRSX23-17 702.00 703.50 1.5 1.3 12.90 23.6 524 2820 1845 21800 14.28 19.35 1.5m @ 12.9g/t Au Indidura SX CRSX23-17 726.50 734.00 7.5 6.4 3.05 8.5 232 2789 305 3855 3.37 22.89 1.5m @ 12.35g/t Au Indidura SX CRSX23-17 753.50 755.00 1.5 1.2 1.06 8.4 199 934 1025 5150 1.43 1.58

Indidura SX CRSX23-17 784.50 786.00 1.5 1.2 1.52 18.7 673 7790 1270 25500 3.04 2.28

Indidura SX CRSX23-17 789.00 790.50 1.5 1.2 1.07 0.9 239 59 16 545 1.13 1.60

Indidura SX CRSX23-17 834.00 844.50 10.5 9.0 1.82 3.3 162 708 32 4116 2.07 19.11

Indidura SX CRSX23-17 915.00 919.70 4.7 4.0 2.54 4.2 442 569 36 748 2.69 11.94

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-17 942.00 943.50 1.5 1.2 1.81 0.3 59 51 15 44 1.82 2.72

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX CRSX23-17 955.70 957.20 1.5 1.2 1.15 4.7 1065 485 12 214 1.36 1.72

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-17 961.40 963.50 2.1 1.6 1.35 9.3 773 217 82 318 1.58 2.83

961.4 - 962 Cuesta de Cura

962 - 963.5 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX CRSX23-17 1014.00 1015.50 1.5 1.3 1.46 5.3 244 3510 120 25900 2.77 2.19

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-18B 491.80 493.50 1.7 1.0 2.11 13.6 109 2820 1820 10250 2.77 3.59

Caracol SX CRSX23-18B 517.35 665.00 147.7 90.6 1.77 8.5 137 2345 996 4391 2.09 260.92 1.5m @ 29.3g/t Au 517.35 - 548.05 Caracol

548.05 - 551.25 Breccia

551.25 - 620.6 Caracol

620.6 - 629.45 Indidura

629.45 - 632 Breccia

632 - 665 Indidura 517.35 - 627.2 SX

627.2 - 634.8 TRSX

634.8 - 665 SX CRSX23-19A 450.00 469.50 19.5 14.7 1.03 8.3 60 1677 888 1582 1.22 20.18

Caracol SX CRSX23-19A 480.10 487.50 7.4 5.6 1.52 4.5 69 3087 500 2152 1.69 11.27

Caracol SX CRSX23-19A 499.50 501.00 1.5 1.3 1.47 14.9 183 2900 2420 3380 1.83 2.21

Caracol SX CRSX23-19A 522.00 550.50 28.5 21.4 1.18 6.0 112 914 737 2048 1.36 33.58

Caracol 522 - 547 SX

547 - 550.5 TRSX CRSX23-19A 558.48 598.50 40.0 30.0 1.34 7.1 121 689 173 2856 1.57 53.53

558.48 - 567.7 Breccia

567.7 - 571.15 Caracol

571.15 - 572 Breccia

572 - 598.5 Caracol 558.48 - 561.5 TRSX

561.5 - 567.7 TROL

567.7 - 571.7 TRSX

571.7 - 598.5 SX CRSX23-19A 610.50 612.00 1.5 1.1 3.36 10.9 154 1135 117 14100 4.17 5.04

Caracol SX CRSX23-19A 630.00 634.50 4.5 3.4 1.01 5.0 129 1639 53 1566 1.16 4.54

Caracol SX CRSX23-19A 642.00 655.50 13.5 10.1 1.02 2.2 86 281 39 663 1.09 13.78

Caracol SX CRSX23-19A 660.00 661.50 1.5 1.1 2.70 7.9 280 4450 59 3380 2.99 4.05

Indidura SX CRSX23-19A 669.00 676.50 7.5 6.5 1.05 5.4 182 1337 88 5715 1.41 7.91

Indidura SX CRSX23-19A 687.00 691.50 4.5 3.4 23.48 7.5 155 161 234 7557 23.94 105.64 1.5m @ 69.1g/t Au Indidura TRSX CRSX23-19B 477.50 489.50 12.0 8.2 1.05 6.4 53 1706 838 1731 1.22 12.60

Caracol SX CRSX23-19B 491.00 492.50 1.5 1.0 1.09 16.8 57 2590 4250 1105 1.35 1.63

Caracol SX CRSX23-19B 503.00 513.50 10.5 7.2 1.17 7.2 80 2851 790 703 1.30 12.27

Caracol SX CRSX23-19B 525.50 528.50 3.0 2.0 3.10 23.5 134 4265 2709 6935 3.72 9.29

Caracol SX CRSX23-19B 536.00 569.00 33.0 22.3 1.51 9.5 146 2006 1664 4709 1.86 49.72

Caracol SX CRSX23-19B 584.00 633.85 49.9 33.6 2.05 7.5 185 1104 220 2974 2.30 101.99

584 - 587.6 Caracol

587.6 - 595.7 Breccia

595.7 - 633.85 Caracol 584 - 595.7 TROH

595.7 - 633.85 SX CRSX23-19B 640.50 661.50 21.0 14.2 2.81 18.7 284 2598 437 16860 3.86 58.98 1.3m @ 11.4g/t Au Indidura SX CRSX23-19B 685.00 686.50 1.5 1.0 1.73 6.0 174 316 212 7130 2.16 2.60

Indidura SX CRSX23-19C 476.70 484.00 7.3 4.6 1.11 4.4 36 2226 400 1034 1.22 8.13

Caracol SX CRSX23-19C 494.50 496.00 1.5 1.0 1.23 56.3 230 5720 10200 1500 2.00 1.84

Caracol SX CRSX23-19C 508.00 509.50 1.5 1.0 1.04 6.4 50 268 1095 729 1.15 1.55

Caracol SX CRSX23-19C 520.00 521.50 1.5 0.9 1.13 6.6 107 2320 902 3760 1.40 1.69

Caracol SX CRSX23-19C 532.00 656.50 124.5 78.1 2.08 9.8 144 2069 1131 3881 2.40 259.38 1.5m @ 11.65g/t Au

3m @ 11.68g/t Au 532 - 619.13 Caracol

619.13 - 633.2 Breccia

633.2 - 655.1 Indidura

655.1 - 656.5 Breccia 532 - 619.13 SX

619.13 - 625.2 TROL

625.2 - 629.7 TROH

629.7 - 656.5 TRSX CRSX23-20 593.00 610.00 17.0 11.5 2.09 12.3 103 2057 1477 2196 2.36 35.61

Caracol 593 - 605.6 SX

605.6 - 610 TROL CRSX23-20 617.50 629.50 12.0 8.1 2.96 5.6 118 6363 250 1387 3.11 35.56 1.5m @ 13.1g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-20 636.20 648.00 11.8 8.0 3.98 26.6 138 3078 2344 9290 4.75 46.91 1.3m @ 28g/t Au 636.2 - 637.5 Breccia

637.5 - 648 Indidura 636.2 - 637.45 TROH

637.45 - 648 SX CRSX23-20 660.00 664.50 4.5 3.0 1.77 3.1 97 384 78 2864 1.95 7.96

Indidura SX CRSX23-20A 541.50 543.00 1.5 1.5 2.53 8.8 187 4540 218 3000 2.80 3.80

Caracol SX CRSX23-20A 550.50 580.00 29.5 29.0 2.74 32.7 262 1548 3613 5790 3.44 80.81 1.75m @ 13.25g/t Au 550.5 - 555.9 Caracol

555.9 - 557.65 Breccia

557.65 - 580 Caracol 550.5 - 555.9 TRSX

555.9 - 575.6 TROL

575.6 - 580 TRSX CRSX23-20A 596.00 597.50 1.5 0.7 2.98 12.2 257 1640 2020 3860 3.34 4.47

Caracol TRSX CRSX23-20A 613.30 616.00 2.7 2.7 6.65 14.7 350 527 366 2120 6.97 17.96

Caracol 613.3 - 615.65 TRSX

615.65 - 616 SX CRSX23-20A 636.00 649.00 13.0 12.8 3.75 4.2 108 341 95 2500 3.93 48.71 1.5m @ 26.9g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-20B 519.00 541.50 22.5 20.8 1.47 6.4 66 1236 895 2429 1.68 33.18

Caracol 519 - 521.8 FR

521.8 - 528.5 SX

528.5 - 535.5 TRSX

535.5 - 541.5 SX CRSX23-20B 555.00 558.00 3.0 2.8 5.98 23.6 258 2817 3130 8265 6.69 17.94

Caracol SX CRSX23-20B 568.00 664.50 96.5 89.2 2.22 9.3 166 619 1375 4108 2.54 213.77 1.15m @ 12.75g/t Au

1.6m @ 17.45g/t Au 568 - 588.15 Caracol

588.15 - 591.1 Breccia

591.1 - 664.5 Caracol 568 - 592.6 TROL

592.6 - 615 TRSX

615 - 620.1 SX

620.1 - 628.6 TRSX

628.6 - 647.7 SX

647.7 - 652.7 TRSX

652.7 - 662.1 SX

662.1 - 664.5 TRSX CRSX23-20B 677.20 678.50 1.3 1.2 1.70 1.6 74 289 29 810 1.77 2.21

Caracol

CRSX23-20B 692.30 701.50 9.2 8.5 1.35 1.1 78 245 25 815 1.41 12.39

Breccia TRSX CRSX23-20B 720.50 749.00 28.5 26.4 1.77 5.1 223 266 36 865 1.91 50.54

Caracol 720.5 - 745.7 TRSX

745.7 - 749 SX CRSX23-20B 758.00 790.50 32.5 21.3 1.74 10.8 298 744 188 4615 2.12 56.39

758 - 787.45 Indidura

787.45 - 790.5 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX CRSX23-20B 822.00 826.50 4.5 4.2 2.70 44.9 525 705 499 4156 3.50 12.13

822 - 823.35 Breccia

823.35 - 826.5 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX CRSX23-20B 834.00 845.50 11.5 7.5 4.08 35.8 943 1856 247 1810 4.72 46.91 1.5m @ 11.8g/t Au 834 - 836.3 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

836.3 - 837.8 Breccia

837.8 - 845.5 Indidura SX CRSX23-20C 547.50 558.00 10.5 8.8 4.22 8.2 119 4456 232 3099 4.48 44.28 1.5m @ 13.55g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-20C 567.00 570.00 3.0 2.5 4.52 32.2 215 3045 2141 13750 5.58 13.57

Caracol TRSX CRSX23-20C 582.00 608.00 26.0 21.7 1.55 13.0 141 485 1030 3051 1.87 40.26 0.9m @ 10.55g/t Au Caracol TRSX CRSX23-20C 615.50 646.60 31.1 25.9 1.53 7.1 157 1174 249 3011 1.78 47.67

Caracol 615.5 - 631.8 SX

631.8 - 646.6 TRSX CRSX23-20C 655.50 671.50 16.0 13.3 2.40 6.5 135 1304 84 1618 2.57 38.42 1.5m @ 10.55g/t Au 655.5 - 668.4 Caracol

668.4 - 671.5 Indidura SX CRSX23-20C 682.00 688.00 6.0 5.0 1.30 2.7 83 1057 169 3878 1.53 7.81

Indidura SX CRSX23-20C 699.50 701.00 1.5 1.2 4.67 25.1 635 1630 437 18600 5.93 7.01

Indidura SX CRSX23-20C 755.20 756.50 1.3 1.0 1.22 6.2 299 390 77 5860 1.61 1.58

Indidura FR CRSX23-20C 839.50 841.00 1.5 1.2 1.23 5.5 94 208 51 16800 2.10 1.85

Indidura SX CRSX23-20C 854.50 856.00 1.5 1.2 1.01 13.2 627 151 212 42700 3.26 1.51

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-20C 860.60 862.00 1.4 1.1 1.40 52.4 664 659 1450 6130 2.41 1.96

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-20C 887.00 888.30 1.3 1.0 2.11 1.3 56 113 18 433 2.15 2.74

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-20C 904.40 905.90 1.5 1.3 1.97 12.9 283 2080 193 20600 3.13 2.95

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-20D 516.95 518.50 1.5 1.2 1.91 20.4 89 5670 3180 4370 2.37 2.96

Caracol SX CRSX23-20F 561.00 571.50 10.5 8.2 3.22 13.8 117 5809 1727 3058 3.55 33.85 1.5m @ 14.8g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-20F 578.50 643.90 65.4 51.0 2.36 10.4 156 1800 862 3170 2.66 154.40 1.5m @ 14.8g/t Au 578.5 - 637.6 Caracol

637.6 - 643.75 Breccia

643.75 - 643.9 Caracol 578.5 - 607.8 SX

607.8 - 625.7 TRSX

625.7 - 637.6 SX

637.6 - 643.75 TRSX

643.75 - 643.9 SX CRSX23-20F 653.00 668.00 15.0 11.7 1.59 20.2 142 2174 696 1393 1.91 23.79

653 - 656 Caracol

656 - 668 Indidura SX CRSX23-20F 675.50 677.00 1.5 1.3 5.47 49.4 1110 5690 6040 7460 6.57 8.21

Indidura SX CRSX23-20F 686.00 687.50 1.5 1.3 2.25 1.3 54 362 91 778 2.31 3.38

Indidura SX CRSX23-20F 812.50 830.80 18.3 15.7 1.22 10.5 406 1096 180 13319 2.03 22.34

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-20F 840.30 844.60 4.3 3.7 3.64 1.5 100 983 20 15880 4.41 15.63

Cuesta de Cura 840.3 - 842 SX

842 - 844.6 TRSX CRSX23-20F 853.15 854.65 1.5 1.3 2.54 8.4 597 1885 115 12300 3.30 3.81

Cuesta de Cura TRSX CRSX23-20F 872.50 874.00 1.5 1.3 2.26 0.7 44 35 7 424 2.29 3.39

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-20F 987.10 988.05 0.9 0.8 6.35 7.4 1175 341 164 1205 6.66 6.03

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-20F 1026.00 1027.50 1.5 1.3 1.30 0.5 17 16 9 36 1.31 1.94

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-20F 1062.75 1067.95 5.2 4.4 2.69 10.0 371 884 322 38784 4.69 14.01 0.8m @ 15.5g/t Au Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-21 557.00 558.50 1.5 1.1 1.64 6.9 72 2400 870 1010 1.78 2.46

Caracol SX CRSX23-21 573.50 585.50 12.0 8.8 1.66 7.5 50 2331 602 1210 1.81 19.89

Caracol SX CRSX23-21 597.50 599.00 1.5 1.1 1.46 26.6 77 1960 4230 4950 2.02 2.18

Caracol SX CRSX23-21 610.95 640.00 29.1 21.0 1.95 6.4 85 2466 513 3012 2.18 56.51

Caracol SX CRSX23-21 653.50 660.00 6.5 5.8 1.51 8.7 69 1020 1198 3320 1.78 9.79

Caracol SX CRSX23-21 675.00 677.00 2.0 1.4 4.83 26.5 213 5747 704 9840 5.65 9.67 0.65m @ 12g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-21A 523.20 524.45 1.3 1.2 2.20 6.3 44 4590 616 928 2.33 2.75

Breccia SX CRSX23-21A 533.50 583.00 49.5 47.6 2.44 13.9 180 2387 1264 3691 2.80 120.70 1.5m @ 17.1g/t Au

1.5m @ 18.8g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-21A 592.00 599.50 7.5 7.2 6.33 13.0 212 5674 517 10231 6.99 47.45 1.5m @ 13g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-21A 608.50 613.00 4.5 4.3 1.75 2.4 63 1456 40 497 1.81 7.86

Caracol SX CRSX23-21A 619.00 620.50 1.5 1.4 1.38 2.1 68 745 29 60 1.42 2.07

Caracol SX CRSX23-21A 629.50 634.00 4.5 4.3 2.27 23.0 157 4130 4170 5410 2.82 10.20

Caracol SX CRSX23-21A 641.50 644.50 3.0 2.9 3.88 13.4 167 4230 911 6075 4.35 11.64

Caracol SX CRSX23-21A 661.00 662.50 1.5 0.9 2.08 1.2 53 481 28 632 2.13 3.12

Caracol SX CRSX23-21A 678.00 687.00 9.0 8.7 1.50 2.4 90 865 84 1401 1.60 13.47

Caracol SX CRSX23-21A 694.50 696.00 1.5 0.9 2.14 2.4 65 459 75 202 2.19 3.21

Caracol SX CRSX23-21A 706.50 708.00 1.5 0.8 2.69 4.4 110 8550 72 986 2.80 4.04

Caracol SX CRSX23-21A 713.65 718.00 4.4 4.2 1.17 5.2 186 1154 80 1454 1.33 5.11

Caracol SX CRSX23-21A 737.50 738.65 1.1 0.6 2.31 10.9 350 285 71 7950 2.86 2.66

Caracol SX CRSX23-21B 542.70 572.00 29.3 26.4 2.17 17.3 117 2413 1859 5898 2.67 63.67

542.7 - 549.5 Breccia

549.5 - 572 Caracol 542.7 - 571.9 SX

571.9 - 572 CRSX23-21B 586.50 596.50 10.0 9.0 3.49 10.8 150 3503 1346 1396 3.71 34.93 1.3m @ 12.4g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-21B 618.50 640.50 22.0 19.8 2.41 9.9 173 4227 1150 3867 2.74 53.07

Caracol SX CRSX23-21B 655.10 668.00 12.9 9.2 1.51 2.5 76 990 50 1633 1.62 19.43

Caracol SX CRSX23-21B 689.50 691.00 1.5 1.1 2.73 7.4 238 2880 746 5340 3.10 4.10

Caracol SX CRSX23-21B 716.50 718.00 1.5 1.4 1.20 9.1 133 1035 171 4080 1.52 1.80

Caracol SX CRSX23-21B 730.00 731.50 1.5 1.4 2.29 6.5 172 8960 69 3930 2.58 3.44

Caracol SX CRSX23-21B 736.00 758.50 22.5 20.3 1.37 4.2 167 1690 70 2162 1.55 30.84

Caracol SX CRSX23-21B 775.50 778.15 2.6 2.4 1.61 21.5 323 2725 742 5850 2.19 4.28

Indidura SX CRSX23-21B 811.00 812.00 1.0 0.7 4.47 15.8 446 677 130 18100 5.57 4.47

Indidura SX CRSX23-21B 841.00 845.50 4.5 4.1 1.17 7.7 513 689 86 2603 1.46 5.28

Indidura SX CRSX23-21B 863.60 864.30 0.7 0.6 3.86 22.6 935 487 264 111500 9.50 2.70

Indidura SX CRSX23-21B 872.50 874.00 1.5 1.4 1.51 2.8 27 7980 201 1080 1.60 2.27

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX CRSX23-21B 893.65 895.60 2.0 1.8 3.24 26.5 860 452 314 13150 4.29 6.32

Indidura SX CRSX23-21C 534.50 536.00 1.5 1.2 2.80 16.1 52 1530 1900 2030 3.10 4.20

Caracol SX CRSX23-21C 549.50 554.00 4.5 3.7 1.22 14.6 75 1762 2051 2913 1.54 5.50

Caracol SX CRSX23-21C 557.00 558.50 1.5 1.2 1.27 18.1 92 2090 2200 4320 1.70 1.91

Caracol SX CRSX23-21C 569.00 608.50 39.5 32.7 2.59 10.0 128 2459 852 2442 2.84 102.33 1.4m @ 18.55g/t Au

1.5m @ 14.15g/t Au

1.5m @ 14.6g/t Au 569 - 578.3 Caracol

578.3 - 579.85 Breccia

579.85 - 608.5 Caracol SX CRSX23-21C 617.50 647.50 30.0 24.9 3.25 10.0 148 4330 632 2718 3.52 97.42 1.5m @ 16.15g/t Au

1.42m @ 20.4g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-21C 698.00 699.50 1.5 1.2 1.28 0.5 59 98 11 32 1.29 1.91

Caracol SX CRSX23-21C 701.00 702.50 1.5 1.2 1.22 1.2 44 203 23 303 1.25 1.83

Caracol SX CRSX23-21D 720.50 722.00 1.5 1.3 2.97 3.2 63 2970 50 2720 3.14 4.46

Caracol SX CRSX23-21D 759.50 764.00 4.5 3.8 1.53 10.7 217 4163 239 7463 2.04 6.90

Indidura SX CRSX23-21D 820.40 822.00 1.6 1.3 1.08 5.2 297 4720 64 3060 1.33 1.73

Indidura SX CRSX23-21D 865.50 867.00 1.5 1.3 1.21 4.6 112 1190 55 4740 1.50 1.82

Indidura SX CRSX23-21D 880.50 888.00 7.5 5.9 3.78 10.2 204 4905 139 6338 4.23 28.38 1.5m @ 17.4g/t Au Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-21D 901.50 903.00 1.5 1.3 1.57 3.4 1070 88 14 296 1.77 2.36

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-21D 1000.20 1025.50 25.3 21.6 1.93 11.0 1845 450 24 1961 2.41 48.89

1000.2 - 1000.9 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

1000.9 - 1025.5 Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-21D 1043.50 1045.00 1.5 1.3 1.16 2.2 479 1885 17 14500 1.93 1.74

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-21D 1066.05 1069.05 3.0 2.6 1.73 2.4 183 3200 13 7800 2.15 5.20

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-21D 1084.00 1085.50 1.5 1.3 1.93 0.7 117 5950 4 7450 2.30 2.89

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-23 528.50 530.00 1.5 1.0 1.80 18.4 89 5570 3570 3570 2.20 2.70

Caracol SX CRSX23-23 563.60 566.50 2.9 2.7 2.31 14.6 98 2399 2708 2601 2.62 6.70

Caracol SX CRSX23-23 575.50 578.50 3.0 2.0 2.83 25.5 170 1800 5490 4428 3.36 8.48

Caracol SX CRSX23-23 585.50 605.00 19.5 13.0 1.97 11.1 90 4119 1547 3166 2.26 38.32

Caracol SX CRSX23-23 617.00 641.00 24.0 16.0 2.52 13.9 119 898 1255 3830 2.89 60.60

617 - 630.25 Caracol

630.25 - 634.3 Breccia

634.3 - 641 Indidura 617 - 630.25 TRSX

630.25 - 634.3 TROL

634.3 - 641 SX CRSX23-23A 484.30 486.00 1.7 1.3 1.02 3.9 26 2650 575 581 1.09 1.73

Caracol SX CRSX23-23A 508.50 510.00 1.5 1.2 1.05 16.2 79 3750 1600 4700 1.47 1.57

Caracol SX CRSX23-23A 520.50 531.00 10.5 8.2 1.81 5.3 102 1774 217 2154 1.99 19.00

Caracol SX CRSX23-23A 537.50 538.60 1.1 0.9 1.66 28.7 122 805 4040 4070 2.21 1.82

Breccia TRSX CRSX23-23A 550.50 611.00 60.5 51.6 1.60 12.5 201 585 1440 3687 1.95 96.76

Caracol 550.5 - 556 TRSX

556 - 562.5 SX

562.5 - 574.05 TRSX

574.05 - 591.1 SX

591.1 - 598 TRSX

598 - 610

610 - 611 TRSX CRSX23-23A 620.00 656.00 36.0 28.1 3.41 4.1 117 482 76 1358 3.54 122.71 3m @ 29.18g/t Au Caracol 620 - 623.9 SX

623.9 - 630.95 TRSX

630.95 - 656 CRSX23-23A 670.50 684.50 14.0 10.9 1.11 9.0 147 827 144 3964 1.42 15.53

670.5 - 671.3 Caracol

671.3 - 684.5 Indidura SX CRSX23-23B 548.00 556.25 8.3 7.7 3.20 15.5 84 4954 1654 2883 3.54 26.42

Caracol SX CRSX23-23B 562.50 590.00 27.5 18.2 2.08 15.1 149 1438 2384 2643 2.40 57.11

562.5 - 579.7 Caracol

579.7 - 584.35 Breccia

584.35 - 590 Caracol 562.5 - 579.7 SX

579.7 - 584.35 OX

584.35 - 590 SX CRSX23-23B 606.50 627.00 20.5 13.5 2.33 9.3 154 543 607 1899 2.55 47.73 0.9m @ 16.25g/t Au 606.5 - 625.2 Caracol

625.2 - 627 Indidura 606.5 - 609 SX

609 - 625.2 TROL

625.2 - 627 SX CRSX23-23B 654.00 655.50 1.5 1.0 2.37 29.9 581 3350 347 6880 3.13 3.56

Indidura SX CRSX23-23B 672.00 673.50 1.5 1.0 1.30 3.9 93 1710 90 3010 1.50 1.95

Indidura SX CRSX23-23B 679.50 681.05 1.5 1.0 3.57 5.6 146 3450 435 671 3.69 5.53

Indidura SX CRSX23-24 487.00 505.00 18.0 16.2 1.85 13.3 138 2720 1557 1636 2.10 33.24

487 - 498.15 Caracol

498.15 - 500.7 Breccia

500.7 - 505 Caracol SX CRSX23-24 514.00 547.00 33.0 29.7 1.84 17.7 224 1616 2461 6935 2.41 60.87

Caracol 514 - 534.6 SX

534.6 - 543.95 TROL

543.95 - 547 TRSX CRSX23-24 565.00 592.00 27.0 24.3 1.55 5.5 177 2148 267 2670 1.77 41.85

Caracol SX CRSX23-24 599.50 610.00 10.5 9.5 1.54 3.9 95 2441 155 1974 1.70 16.21

Caracol SX CRSX23-24 619.00 623.50 4.5 4.1 1.11 1.2 65 320 57 173 1.14 4.98

Caracol SX CRSX23-24 628.00 629.50 1.5 1.4 1.09 4.6 103 1325 432 7430 1.51 1.64

Caracol SX CRSX23-24 637.00 640.00 3.0 2.7 3.25 8.6 198 760 309 4610 3.59 9.74

Caracol SX CRSX23-24 653.00 654.50 1.5 1.3 2.78 10.8 285 2920 344 6550 3.26 4.17

Caracol SX CRSX23-24 691.50 700.50 9.0 8.1 1.26 6.6 178 270 41 1098 1.41 11.32

Caracol SX CRSX23-24 708.00 709.50 1.5 1.1 1.53 2.5 194 53 56 236 1.59 2.29

Caracol SX CRSX23-24 730.50 755.50 25.0 22.4 1.27 6.8 200 220 72 2319 1.49 31.82

730.5 - 751.55 Caracol

751.55 - 755.5 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl TRSX CRSX23-24 772.10 775.15 3.0 2.7 1.86 49.1 1289 1620 920 23036 3.71 5.67

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl TRSX CRSX23-24A 457.50 459.00 1.5 1.4 2.24 7.7 148 2930 240 8040 2.73 3.36

Caracol 457.5 - 458.35 FR

458.35 - 459 SX CRSX23-24A 484.75 487.90 3.1 2.9 1.79 14.2 88 3327 1620 6364 2.28 5.65

484.75 - 486.4 Breccia

486.4 - 487.9 Caracol SX CRSX23-24A 501.50 503.00 1.5 1.4 1.23 27.2 125 329 3710 1715 1.65 1.85

Caracol SX CRSX23-24A 515.50 582.00 66.5 61.7 2.94 15.2 219 2769 1777 4772 3.37 195.36 1.5m @ 21.7g/t Au

1.5m @ 13.85g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-24A 594.00 604.50 10.5 9.7 1.52 3.6 153 1026 193 2202 1.69 16.01

Caracol SX CRSX23-24A 611.50 614.25 2.8 2.6 2.98 11.7 200 6028 446 11091 3.66 8.18

Caracol SX CRSX23-24A 620.80 638.50 17.7 16.4 1.10 4.1 150 1747 280 2878 1.30 19.43

620.8 - 622 Caracol

622 - 625.25 Breccia

625.25 - 638.5 Caracol SX CRSX23-24A 650.50 683.50 33.0 30.6 1.62 4.6 144 1134 165 1449 1.76 53.30 0.75m @ 21.3g/t Au Caracol 650.5 - 678.3 SX

678.3 - 682.8 TRSX

682.8 - 683.5 SX CRSX23-24A 694.90 696.60 1.7 1.1 1.15 1.4 55 300 31 160 1.18 1.96

Caracol SX CRSX23-24A 705.50 707.00 1.5 1.0 1.34 2.3 95 61 34 718 1.41 2.00

Caracol SX CRSX23-24A 723.50 738.35 14.9 9.9 1.24 12.9 501 1151 120 5110 1.71 18.46

Caracol SX

Criteria: Cut off grade 1g/t Au, minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 6m, if Au grade x length > 1.5 the composite will be added

Price Assumptions: Au = 1750usd oz, Ag = 21usd oz, Cu = 3.5usd lb, Zn = 1.2usd lb

AuEq include (Au+Ag+Cu+Zn)

FR= Fresh Rock, OX= Oxide, TROL= Transition Oxide Low, TROH= Transition Oxide High, MX= Mixed, TRSX= Transition Sulphide, SX= Sulphide

Table 2: Camino Rojo Drill Hole Collars

HOLE-ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) CRSX23-15A 243579.9 2676156.2 1953.8 158.2 -51.33 845.4 CRSX23-15B 243579.9 2676156.9 1954.4 159.0 -57.00 588.5 CRSX23-17 243664.9 2676155.3 1952.9 161.0 -74.00 1023.1 CRSX23-18B 243932.1 2676280.7 1948.5 151.0 -86.00 680.0 CRSX23-19A 243902.4 2676281.2 1949.2 157.0 -75.00 700.3 CRSX23-19B 243900.9 2676281.7 1948.9 155.0 -80.00 693.4 CRSX23-19C 243900.9 2676281.7 1948.9 151.0 -85.00 680.0 CRSX23-20 243734.7 2676289.5 1952.9 146.0 -75.00 670.0 CRSX23-20A 243734.7 2676289.5 1952.9 148.0 -41.00 650.1 CRSX23-20B 243734.7 2676289.5 1952.9 146.3 -51.50 851.2 CRSX23-20C 243734.7 2676289.5 1952.9 148.0 -64.00 911.2 CRSX23-20D 243734.7 2676289.5 1952.9 150.0 -68.00 541.6 CRSX23-20F 243734.7 2676289.5 1952.9 147.0 -71.00 1100.0 CRSX23-21 243590.8 2676192.7 1954.0 153.5 -77.00 701.0 CRSX23-21A 243589.6 2676192.0 1954.0 153.2 -50.50 740.4 CRSX23-21B 243589.6 2676192.0 1954.0 153.5 -60.50 945.3 CRSX23-21C 243589.6 2676192.0 1954.0 154.3 -70.57 706.9 CRSX23-21D 243589.6 2676192.0 1954.0 154.3 -70.57 1100.1 CRSX23-23 243796.8 2676271.4 1951.7 147.0 -81.00 670.1 CRSX23-23A 243796.8 2676271.4 1952.0 146.5 -72.00 690.2 CRSX23-23B 243796.7 2676271.7 1952.0 146.5 -76.50 698.1 CRSX23-24 243683.9 2676264.3 1953.2 149.0 -57.00 814.2 CRSX23-24A 243683.9 2676264.3 1953.2 158.0 -56.00 743.3

