Orla Mining Concludes 2023 Camino Rojo Sulphides Infill Program with Strong Results

Orla's 2023 Camino Rojo Sulphide drill program consisted of 37,677 metres of drilling across 56 drill holes.

Sulphide Infill Program: This release includes the results of the remaining unreported 14 drill holes completed as part of the 52-drill hole, 35,070-metre infill program and builds on the results previously reported on June 22, 2023 , and January 25, 2024 . The infill drilling in 2023 was to refine the geometry and extent of higher-grade components of the Camino Rojo Sulphides deposit.

Camino Rojo Extension: Selected drill holes also explored the area beneath the sulphide infill area, investigating mineralization beyond the current open pit mineral resource boundaries, known as the "Camino Rojo Extension". Initial drill results beneath the Caracol formation have revealed a new style of polymetallic massive sulphide replacement mineralization within limestone-rich formations. Initial results are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

"We're excited by the outcomes of Orla's Camino Rojo Sulphide infill drill program. The results contribute to refining our understanding of the deposit's higher-grade zones to inform future development planning. The discovery of a new mineralization style beneath the Caracol formation adds a compelling new dimension to our exploration efforts in 2024."

- Sylvain Guerard, Orla's Senior Vice President, Exploration

Momentum Building for 2024

Over three distinct campaigns covering a total of 50,924 drill metres, the Camino Rojo infill drill program, has consistently yielded impressive results setting the stage for an exciting year ahead. These results include numerous intercepts of greater than 2.0 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au) over tens of metres (core length), resulting in grade-by-thickness factors exceeding 50 g/t gold per metre. The results also showed narrower intervals of 0.5 to 11.5 metres of gold intersections exceeding 10 g/t Au. Full drill results are available in the Appendix to this news release and are available at www.orlamining.com.

Combining Orla's drill holes, oriented from north to south, and historical drill holes oriented in the opposite direction, has decreased drill spacing to approximately 25-30 metres within the higher grade of the Camino Rojo Sulphides. The combined drilling has significantly improved the understanding of the primary controls on gold mineralization. This approach has also contributed to refining the geometry and size of higher-grade zones within the extensive mineralized envelope of the sulphide deposit.

A preliminary underground resource estimate on the Camino Rojo Sulphides is eagerly anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2024. Metallurgy evaluation on the recent phase of Camino Rojo sulphide infill drilling is expected to continue throughout 2024.

Camino Rojo Sulphide infill drill result highlights:

Camino Rojo Sulphides Hole CRSX23-28B: 3.21 g/t Au over 138.6 m (127.0m TW) incl. 9.15 g/t Au over 8.7 m incl. 11.4g/t Au over 1.45m and incl. 20.9g/t Au over 1.5 m and incl. 12.2g/t Au over 1.3 m Hole CRSX23-27B: 4.12 g/t Au over 43.0 m (37.7m TW) incl. 10.04 g/t Au over 11.5 m incl. 32.17 g/t over 2.0 m and incl. 14.45 g/t Au over 1.5 m Hole CRSX23-28A: and 2.40 g/t Au over 53.0 m (51.7m TW) incl. 14.0 g/t Au over 1.5 m

2.41 g/t Au over 70.8 m (69.1m TW) incl. 9.35 g/t Au over 1.6 m and incl, 14.2 g/t Au over 2.9 m and incl. 19.35 g/t Au over 1.5 m and incl. 10.15 g/t Au over 1.5 m Hole CRSX23-26: and 4.42 g/t Au over 28.0 m (25.6m TW) incl. 7.55 g/t Au over 15.0 m incl. 23.5 g/t Au over 1.1 m and incl. 33.2 g/t Au over 1.4 m 2.82 g/t Au over 56.5 m (52.8m TW) incl.8.02 g/t Au over 6.0 m incl. 24.4 g/t Au over 1.5 m and 3.41 g/t Au over 21.3 m Hole CRSX23-25C: 3.47 g/t Au over 45.0 m (38.3m TW) incl. 3.65 g/t Au over 12.0 m incl. 54.0 g/t Au over 1.5 m Hole CRSX23-26A: and and 5.48 g/t Au over 17.0 m (16.5m TW) incl. 8.56 g/t Au over 10.0 m incl. 26.6 g/t Au over 1.5 m 2.77 g/t Au over 39.0 m (38.0m TW) incl. 3.64 g/t Au over 27.0 m incl. 30.6 g/t Au over 0.9 m and incl. 21.3 g/t Au over 0.6 m 2.34 g/t Au over 66.2m (64.3m TW) incl. 2.93 g/t Au over 41.0 m incl. 21.1 g/t au over 1.5 m Hole CRSX23-25B: 2.29 g/t Au over 52.9m (38.8m TW) incl. 3.08 g/t Au over 21.0 m Hole CRSX23-25D: 5.30 g/t Au over 20.5 m (14.5m TW) incl. 7.19 g/t Au over 14.5 m incl. 37.0 g/t Au over 1.4 m

TW: Estimated True Width

Camino Rojo Extension Program: Strategic Exploration for the Future

As part of the 2023 infill program, Orla extended selected drill holes into the deeper stratigraphy beneath the Caracol Formation, the primary host of existing resources. A down-plunge drill section was also executed to explore the extension of gold mineralization into lower stratigraphy, referred to as the Camino Rojo Extension. Drilling beneath the Caracol formation unveiled a new style of polymetallic massive sulphide replacement mineralization within limestone-rich formations. Results from the Camino Rojo Extension program are expected to be detailed in an upcoming news release.

In 2024, Orla is set to extensively explore the Camino Rojo region while maintaining a steadfast commitment to near-mine exploration. As part of the near-mine exploration, the 2024 focus shifts to the promising Camino Rojo Extension, with a 30,000-metre drill program designed to test and expand the potential of the still-open mineralization at the expansive Camino Rojo deposit.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

To verify the information related to the 2022 and 2023 drilling programs at the Camino Rojo property, Mr. Guerard has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control –2023 Drill Program

All gold results at Camino Rojo were obtained by ALS Minerals (Au-AA23) using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, copper, lead and zinc using a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP61) method at ALS Laboratories in Canada. If samples were returned with gold values in excess of 10 ppm or base metal values in excess of 1% by ICP analysis, samples are re-run with gold (Au-GRA21) by fire assay and gravimetric finish or base metal by (OG62) four acid overlimit methods. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results were performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples, and blanks were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. ALS Minerals and ALS Laboratories are independent of Orla. There are no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data at Camino Rojo.

For additional information on the Company's previously reported drill results, see the Company's press releases dated June 22, 2023 (Orla Mining Provides Update On Successful Drilling Program In Mexico) and January 25, 2024 (Orla Mining Provides an Update on Infill Drilling at Camino Rojo Sulphides Deposit with Multiple Highly Positive Drill Intersections). Historical drill results at Camino Rojo were completed by Goldcorp. Inc. ("Goldcorp"), a prior owner of the project. The Company's independent qualified person, Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. was of the opinion that the drilling and sampling procedures for Camino Rojo drill samples by Goldcorp (and prior to its acquisition by Goldcorp, Canplats Resources Corporation) were reasonable and adequate for the purposes of the Camino Rojo Report, and that the Goldcorp QA/QC program met or exceeded industry standards. See the Camino Rojo Report (as defined below) for additional information.

All metres reported in this news release are down-hole intervals, with true width estimates ranging from 60-98% of the reported interval for all composites >5 grade-by-thickness factor (Au g/t*m). See Table 1 in the Appendix to this news release for estimated true widths of individual composites. A standard sampling length of 1.5 metres is used with a minimum of 0.5 metres when required based on geological contacts. All drill core is HQ diameter. The reported composites were not subject to "capping," however a preliminary analysis suggests that only 8 out of 3,802 samples from the reported holes exceeded the potential capping level of 27.0 g/t. These samples averaged 40.8 g/t gold (max. 61.2 g/t). Orla believes that applying a top cut would have a negligible effect on overall grades. Composites for the sulphide drilling were calculated using 1 g/t Au cut-off grade and maximum 6 metres consecutive waste.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project – Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021 (the "Camino Rojo Report"), is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Orla also owns 100% of the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical report for the 2022 Feasibility Study entitled "South Railroad Project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Elko County, Nevada" dated March 23, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical reports are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.

Appendix: Drill Results

Table 1: Camino Rojo Sulphide Infill Composite Drill Results (Composites 1g/t Au cog)

Composites 1g/t Au cog HOLE-ID From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Pb

ppm Zn

ppm Cu

ppm As

ppm AuEq g/t Au GXM Au GXM

(TW) Including

10g/t Au HG Litho Met Code CRSX23-25A 481.00 485.50 4.5 4.2 1.25 2.4 67 75 34 3989 1.29 5.65 5.31

Caracol SX CRSX23-25A 506.50 517.80 11.3 10.6 1.26 8.9 764 1844 84 1904 1.47 14.27 13.34

506.5 - 515 Caracol

515 - 517.8 Breccia SX CRSX23-25A 532.00 539.50 7.5 7.0 1.95 8.1 1055 4124 106 2967 2.26 14.62 13.65

Caracol SX CRSX23-25A 556.00 622.00 66.0 42.7 1.44 5.4 307 1142 119 1202 1.58 95.25 61.65 1.5m @ 12.75g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-25A 635.00 639.50 4.5 2.9 1.61 6.2 112 1099 109 1053 1.75 7.24 4.70

Caracol SX CRSX23-25A 650.35 660.55 10.2 9.6 1.05 3.6 177 887 111 964 1.15 10.75 10.16

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 453.40 455.40 2.0 1.8 1.59 29.5 719 596 37 1613 1.98 3.19 2.86

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 485.50 487.00 1.5 1.3 1.18 6.2 55 89 30 2030 1.26 1.76 1.57

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 496.00 497.50 1.5 1.3 4.20 75.8 7940 15550 404 9510 5.90 6.30 5.63

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 506.50 509.50 3.0 2.7 1.76 6.8 514 4200 60 2390 2.04 5.27 4.70

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 522.00 540.00 18.0 16.0 1.48 10.8 1220 3876 150 1617 1.81 26.65 23.76

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 549.00 550.50 1.5 1.3 2.64 4.6 128 1335 70 1460 2.77 3.96 3.53

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 557.00 567.50 10.5 9.4 2.07 6.0 675 1409 117 2609 2.22 21.72 19.35

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 582.50 592.85 10.4 7.6 1.04 4.0 572 1338 76 728 1.16 10.76 7.85

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 596.00 613.00 17.0 15.2 2.06 11.9 288 537 78 891 2.24 35.04 31.24 0.7m @ 33.8g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 626.50 628.00 1.5 1.1 1.42 6.2 181 4290 95 814 1.71 2.13 1.55

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 634.00 638.50 4.5 4.0 1.82 7.9 832 2084 207 1486 2.04 8.21 7.30

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 644.50 646.00 1.5 1.1 1.55 4.6 67 302 122 3060 1.63 2.32 1.69

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 659.50 661.00 1.5 1.3 5.38 10.5 184 9430 170 2310 5.97 8.07 7.17

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 676.10 683.50 7.4 5.4 1.22 2.8 43 168 93 1386 1.28 9.06 6.62

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 691.00 704.50 13.5 12.0 1.31 5.2 140 3377 158 713 1.55 17.69 15.69

Caracol SX CRSX23-25B 715.00 767.90 52.9 38.8 2.29 9.5 448 3279 186 2055 2.58 121.13 88.83 1.5m @ 11.9g/t Au 715 - 729.55 Caracol

729.55 - 732 Breccia

732 - 744.15 Caracol

744.15 - 746.8 Breccia

746.8 - 750.1 Caracol

750.1 - 767.9 Indidura SX CRSX23-25B 775.35 781.50 6.1 4.5 2.65 6.2 144 1663 142 1625 2.82 16.28 11.90

Indidura SX CRSX23-25B 793.50 795.00 1.5 1.3 2.62 8.6 78 401 184 695 2.77 3.93 3.48

Indidura SX CRSX23-25B 801.00 802.50 1.5 1.1 2.07 1.6 21 2420 121 3250 2.22 3.11 2.27

Indidura SX CRSX23-25B 808.55 811.80 3.3 2.9 4.27 12.5 115 2409 485 9037 4.60 13.89 12.33

Indidura SX CRSX23-25B 819.05 819.65 0.6 0.4 4.43 59.0 426 12150 2460 6190 6.05 2.66 1.94

Indidura SX CRSX23-25B 855.50 857.00 1.5 1.3 2.36 5.5 169 768 191 111 2.49 3.54 3.15

Indidura SX CRSX23-25C 496.50 510.40 13.9 12.0 1.59 18.4 1921 5001 83 4047 2.06 22.11 19.05

Caracol SX CRSX23-25C 522.50 525.50 3.0 2.6 2.73 34.2 3453 4970 381 3109 3.42 8.18 7.04

Caracol SX CRSX23-25C 540.50 551.00 10.5 9.1 2.56 15.8 1425 6580 225 3845 3.09 26.90 23.24

Caracol SX CRSX23-25C 561.50 569.00 7.5 6.5 4.42 6.0 327 1818 95 3116 4.59 33.12 28.75 1.5m @ 15.4g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-25C 576.50 606.50 30.0 25.7 1.59 4.6 332 740 79 928 1.69 47.64 40.83

Caracol SX CRSX23-25C 614.00 615.50 1.5 1.3 1.02 1.7 91 136 80 838 1.05 1.52 1.31

Caracol SX CRSX23-25C 644.00 645.50 1.5 1.2 1.10 2.0 29 31 29 594 1.12 1.64 1.26

Caracol SX CRSX23-25C 672.50 677.00 4.5 3.9 2.17 2.7 260 1446 64 446 2.28 9.77 8.43

Caracol SX CRSX23-25C 702.50 747.50 45.0 38.3 3.47 8.7 472 2950 205 1836 3.74 156.03 132.66 1.5m @ 54g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-25C 755.00 771.50 16.5 14.3 2.45 9.7 605 4165 212 2701 2.79 40.37 35.03

755 - 756.77 Caracol

756.77 - 757.69 Breccia

757.69 - 771.33 Indidura

771.33 - 771.5 Breccia SX CRSX23-25C 780.50 782.00 1.5 1.3 1.54 3.9 52 1050 114 2880 1.65 2.31 2.00

Indidura SX CRSX23-25C 788.00 789.55 1.5 1.3 1.12 4.4 230 1100 124 1065 1.24 1.73 1.50

Indidura SX CRSX23-25C 800.00 807.50 7.5 6.5 2.79 6.0 72 5258 213 4571 3.14 20.95 18.12

Indidura SX CRSX23-25C 815.00 816.50 1.5 1.1 1.15 11.6 105 15150 319 2120 2.04 1.72 1.31

Indidura SX CRSX23-25C 834.50 836.00 1.5 1.3 1.49 4.2 113 5150 119 454 1.80 2.24 1.93

Indidura SX CRSX23-25C 840.50 842.00 1.5 1.3 1.58 13.6 200 8910 469 967 2.22 2.36 2.04

Indidura SX CRSX23-25C 854.00 860.00 6.0 5.2 2.20 3.5 49 963 333 271 2.33 13.18 11.43

Indidura SX CRSX23-25C 868.00 868.70 0.7 0.6 2.72 128.0 377 11250 1590 11950 5.00 1.90 1.65

Indidura SX CRSX23-25C 895.00 896.50 1.5 1.3 1.40 2.0 36 677 209 65 1.48 2.09 1.82

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX CRSX23-25C 902.50 906.45 4.0 3.4 1.78 1.9 33 3333 134 55 1.98 7.04 6.12

Indidura SX CRSX23-25C 922.35 922.85 0.5 0.4 13.30 21.3 208 129500 932 1040 19.77 6.65 5.80 0.5m @ 13.3g/t Au Indidura SX CRSX23-25C 949.05 951.00 2.0 1.7 9.20 13.0 105 29897 329 11676 10.80 17.93 15.70 0.5m @ 26.4g/t Au Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-25C 974.50 977.00 2.5 2.2 1.69 5.1 31 27852 180 6523 3.09 4.24 3.71

Cuesta de Cura SX CRSX23-25D 496.70 498.00 1.3 0.9 1.19 9.1 273 4480 86 2290 1.52 1.55 1.08

Caracol SX CRSX23-25D 504.00 505.50 1.5 1.1 1.30 21.8 2350 10650 100 3810 2.07 1.94 1.36

Caracol SX CRSX23-25D 516.00 520.50 4.5 3.2 1.53 34.4 4346 5639 113 1361 2.22 6.87 4.83

Caracol SX CRSX23-25D 526.55 534.00 7.5 5.2 1.02 6.0 541 2362 72 1033 1.21 7.59 5.35

Caracol SX CRSX23-25D 550.00 557.50 7.5 5.3 2.00 13.9 1675 2362 85 3577 2.28 14.96 10.55

Caracol SX CRSX23-25D 568.00 588.50 20.5 14.5 5.30 19.2 850 2683 290 5977 5.69 108.59 76.64 1.5m @ 10.8g/t Au

1.35m @ 11.65g/t Au

1.35m @ 37g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-25D 596.00 602.00 6.0 4.2 1.13 4.8 293 1372 62 903 1.26 6.79 4.79

Caracol SX CRSX23-25D 605.00 606.50 1.5 1.1 1.86 21.7 3170 270 120 3370 2.15 2.79 1.97

Caracol SX CRSX23-25D 614.00 615.50 1.5 1.1 2.71 3.9 74 3720 37 6250 2.94 4.07 2.87

Caracol SX CRSX23-25D 644.00 645.50 1.5 1.1 1.03 7.6 1655 2030 62 2900 1.22 1.54 1.09

Caracol SX CRSX23-25D 683.55 684.70 1.2 0.8 1.60 3.1 86 104 20 8550 1.64 1.83 1.31

Caracol SX CRSX23-26 412.50 419.15 6.6 6.1 1.27 4.0 343 736 39 2123 1.35 8.42 7.73

412.5 - 414.38 Breccia

414.38 - 419.15 Caracol SX CRSX23-26 489.45 491.15 1.7 1.6 7.63 37.0 538 1965 126 4470 8.18 12.97 11.89

Caracol SX CRSX23-26 538.50 549.50 11.0 10.2 3.43 5.7 376 4260 83 2118 3.71 37.77 34.99 1m @ 21.9g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-26 570.50 576.50 6.0 5.5 1.99 5.6 106 491 69 3073 2.08 11.91 10.86

Caracol SX CRSX23-26 587.00 610.00 23.0 20.9 1.97 8.1 253 954 204 2867 2.14 45.34 41.30 0.75m @ 10.8g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-26 624.50 627.50 3.0 2.7 2.14 14.1 651 9675 280 7465 2.80 6.41 5.83

Caracol SX CRSX23-26 639.50 641.00 1.5 1.1 1.07 2.2 270 983 61 592 1.15 1.61 1.13

Caracol SX CRSX23-26 650.00 678.00 28.0 25.6 4.42 10.9 201 1604 255 2981 4.66 123.84 113.02 1.05m @ 23.5g/t Au

1.4m @ 33.2g/t Au 650 - 676.4 Caracol

676.4 - 678 Breccia SX CRSX23-26 685.50 686.75 1.3 1.1 4.31 1.1 59 113 70 252 4.34 5.39 4.94

Caracol SX CRSX23-26 703.50 706.65 3.1 2.1 4.57 22.8 562 7286 272 1680 5.22 14.39 9.67

Caracol SX CRSX23-26 731.00 787.50 56.5 52.8 2.82 22.9 394 5346 350 4655 3.39 159.35 148.87 1.5m @ 24.4g/t Au

1.1m @ 12.75g/t Au

1.1m @ 10g/t Au

1.5m @ 12.1g/t Au 731 - 767.13 Caracol

767.13 - 778.48 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

778.48 - 787.5 Caracol SX CRSX23-26 802.50 805.50 3.0 2.0 1.74 5.8 136 640 82 2383 1.85 5.21 3.39

Caracol SX CRSX23-26 819.00 837.00 18.0 16.8 1.26 5.1 85 2058 88 1212 1.43 22.65 21.13

Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 401.00 402.10 1.1 1.1 1.74 5.2 568 1090 41 3080 1.86 1.91 1.87

Breccia SX CRSX23-26A 415.00 416.50 1.5 0.8 1.78 1.9 39 119 16 1825 1.81 2.67 1.41

Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 495.50 497.00 1.5 1.5 1.42 12.8 1595 3750 157 1590 1.77 2.13 2.08

Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 513.50 515.00 1.5 1.5 1.30 3.6 227 160 35 1340 1.36 1.95 1.90

Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 522.50 533.50 11.0 10.7 5.41 29.0 3283 7009 266 3686 6.12 59.48 58.07 1.55m @ 10.25g/t Au

1.55m @ 18.9g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 549.00 550.50 1.5 1.5 4.82 173.0 5100 9880 1025 8840 7.50 7.23 7.06

Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 557.50 565.00 7.5 7.3 2.51 15.9 823 1097 254 4107 2.79 18.83 18.37

Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 577.05 594.00 17.0 16.5 5.48 5.9 341 779 76 1249 5.60 92.93 90.64 1.5m @ 26.6g/t Au

1.55m @ 10.15g/t Au

1.5m @ 13.85g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 603.00 642.00 39.0 38.0 2.77 19.2 1439 1960 122 2522 3.11 107.91 105.15 0.9m @ 30.6g/t Au

0.55m @ 21.3g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 649.50 682.50 33.0 32.2 1.76 7.3 531 2578 153 1046 1.99 58.18 56.70

Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 693.85 760.00 66.2 64.3 2.34 9.4 523 2150 169 2003 2.58 154.91 150.49 1.5m @ 21.1g/t Au 693.85 - 712.96 Caracol

712.96 - 730.03 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

730.03 - 760 Caracol 693.85 - 737.9 SX

737.9 - 753.1

753.1 - 760 SX CRSX23-26A 769.00 788.50 19.5 19.0 1.30 5.5 426 3262 99 1684 1.53 25.26 24.55

Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 797.50 799.00 1.5 1.5 1.49 6.4 170 2150 108 481 1.68 2.23 2.17

Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 809.50 823.50 14.0 13.6 4.11 8.4 221 3264 89 2900 4.37 57.49 55.90 1.5m @ 13.85g/t Au

1.62m @ 15.35g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 843.00 844.50 1.5 1.5 1.32 4.2 202 5990 80 1100 1.66 1.98 1.92

Caracol SX CRSX23-26A 856.55 858.00 1.5 0.8 3.21 3.3 348 347 49 1270 3.27 4.65 2.44

Caracol SX CRSX23-27 368.00 369.50 1.5 1.2 6.40 9.1 623 519 46 2830 6.54 9.60 7.93

Caracol SX CRSX23-27 434.00 435.50 1.5 1.2 1.90 5.8 343 314 39 1950 1.98 2.84 2.28

Caracol SX CRSX23-27 474.50 476.00 1.5 1.3 1.05 25.7 2820 5440 64 1965 1.62 1.58 1.32

Caracol SX CRSX23-27 551.50 557.50 6.0 5.0 1.08 8.4 358 853 77 1843 1.23 6.50 5.43

Caracol SX CRSX23-27 578.50 585.00 6.5 5.4 3.28 16.6 211 8474 193 5427 3.90 21.31 17.77

Caracol SX CRSX23-27 663.50 697.00 33.5 28.1 1.31 6.0 566 945 50 1245 1.44 44.04 36.91

Caracol SX CRSX23-27 706.00 709.00 3.0 2.5 1.50 11.8 647 920 59 4825 1.69 4.49 3.75

Caracol SX CRSX23-27 764.50 766.00 1.5 1.3 8.06 5.2 379 416 64 2140 8.15 12.09 10.14

Caracol SX CRSX23-27 775.00 776.50 1.5 1.3 1.58 5.2 125 53 34 2900 1.64 2.36 1.98

Caracol SX CRSX23-27 783.10 796.50 13.4 11.3 1.13 3.2 220 2490 29 2287 1.29 15.08 12.67

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX CRSX23-27 854.35 862.15 7.8 6.5 1.65 13.5 2051 7599 45 4566 2.18 12.90 10.82

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX CRSX23-27 875.50 877.00 1.5 1.3 2.88 6.9 81 574 88 770 3.00 4.32 3.63

Indidura SX CRSX23-27A 407.50 409.00 1.5 1.4 3.10 161.0 5530 3300 103 2560 5.20 4.65 4.33

Caracol SX CRSX23-27A 425.00 431.00 6.0 4.0 1.40 16.6 193 769 49 1962 1.64 8.38 5.55

Caracol SX CRSX23-27A 453.50 455.00 1.5 1.4 1.32 25.6 1405 1710 57 1595 1.71 1.97 1.83

Caracol SX CRSX23-27A 476.00 477.50 1.5 1.4 1.62 85.8 3900 3740 118 1590 2.84 2.42 2.25

Caracol SX CRSX23-27A 483.50 485.00 1.5 1.4 1.52 30.2 2380 3880 51 4250 2.07 2.27 2.11

Caracol SX CRSX23-27A 513.50 514.50 1.0 0.9 3.53 40.2 516 871 119 4970 4.07 3.53 3.27

Caracol SX CRSX23-27A 601.00 613.50 12.5 11.6 5.32 27.1 1084 3120 203 4392 5.82 66.56 61.55 2.5m @ 21.74g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-27A 622.50 625.50 3.0 2.8 1.73 7.6 496 2158 92 2109 1.93 5.18 4.78

Caracol SX CRSX23-27A 636.00 637.50 1.5 1.4 1.14 6.6 438 1295 53 1775 1.29 1.71 1.58

Caracol SX CRSX23-27A 648.00 649.70 1.7 1.6 6.97 115.0 21200 27100 764 13400 9.73 11.85 10.94

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX CRSX23-27A 669.00 684.50 15.5 14.3 1.20 11.5 1151 1148 92 1594 1.41 18.63 17.20

669 - 671.9 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

671.9 - 684.5 Caracol SX CRSX23-27A 690.50 692.95 2.5 2.3 1.38 10.5 756 920 428 1351 1.61 3.38 3.12

Caracol SX CRSX23-27A 703.50 705.00 1.5 1.4 2.05 3.9 53 393 130 3190 2.13 3.08 2.85

Caracol SX CRSX23-27A 709.50 711.00 1.5 1.4 1.06 31.4 4250 191 91 1985 1.45 1.58 1.46

Caracol SX CRSX23-27A 722.50 725.50 3.0 2.8 3.42 46.0 6828 10275 345 3923 4.50 10.25 9.48

Caracol SX CRSX23-27B 365.00 369.05 4.1 3.6 5.27 7.2 135 289 81 2805 5.38 21.33 18.75 1.4m @ 10.9g/t Au 365 - 366.6 Caracol

366.6 - 369.05 Porph Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX CRSX23-27B 469.00 470.50 1.5 1.3 4.69 31.4 2290 4120 84 1855 5.27 7.04 6.17

Caracol SX CRSX23-27B 546.50 549.50 3.0 2.6 6.05 61.4 655 1444 231 11233 6.89 18.15 15.86 1.5m @ 11.1g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-27B 558.50 560.00 1.5 1.1 4.09 61.6 2410 18950 301 4600 5.76 6.14 4.64

Caracol SX CRSX23-27B 579.50 581.00 1.5 1.3 1.29 1.1 43 152 34 393 1.31 1.93 1.69

Caracol SX CRSX23-27B 639.85 665.50 25.7 22.4 2.44 9.8 795 1545 154 1664 2.66 62.69 54.79 1.65m @ 17.85g/t Au

1.5m @ 10.5g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-27B 673.00 674.50 1.5 1.3 2.26 4.9 257 80 16 1560 2.32 3.39 2.96

Caracol SX CRSX23-27B 695.50 697.00 1.5 1.3 1.14 16.1 2270 6430 99 3390 1.65 1.71 1.49

Caracol SX CRSX23-27B 716.50 718.00 1.5 1.3 1.42 0.9 15 101 33 269 1.44 2.12 1.86

Caracol SX CRSX23-27B 725.50 768.50 43.0 37.7 4.12 10.6 583 4060 164 7016 4.46 177.04 155.37 2m @ 32.17g/t Au

1.5m @ 14.45g/t Au 725.5 - 732.4 Caracol

732.4 - 733.55 Breccia

733.55 - 734.12 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

734.12 - 734.6 Caracol

734.6 - 735 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

735 - 736.15 Caracol

736.15 - 752.23 Porph Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

752.23 - 768.5 Caracol SX CRSX23-27B 786.50 788.00 1.5 1.1 1.03 3.5 100 74 53 1225 1.08 1.54 1.15

Caracol SX CRSX23-27B 806.00 809.00 3.0 2.2 4.30 3.3 156 179 28 9075 4.35 12.89 9.62

Caracol SX CRSX23-27B 819.50 821.00 1.5 1.1 1.31 7.4 1825 3760 59 1425 1.58 1.97 1.47

Indidura SX CRSX23-28A 582.20 598.50 16.3 15.9 1.33 28.0 2761 2715 94 1672 1.81 21.69 21.11

Caracol SX CRSX23-28A 630.50 642.00 11.5 11.2 1.47 2.4 114 1093 45 2039 1.56 16.96 16.59

Caracol SX CRSX23-28A 652.50 654.00 1.5 1.5 1.81 48.0 8250 13500 207 1730 3.04 2.71 2.65

Caracol SX CRSX23-28A 664.00 685.00 21.0 20.5 1.07 2.4 119 782 61 494 1.14 22.45 21.93

Caracol SX CRSX23-28A 696.00 716.00 20.0 19.5 2.77 5.6 367 1649 93 3035 2.93 55.46 54.11 1.5m @ 14.75g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-28A 723.00 775.95 53.0 51.7 2.40 13.1 800 2248 153 2023 2.68 126.88 123.78 1.5m @ 14g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-28A 783.50 854.30 70.8 69.1 2.41 6.5 402 1844 110 3304 2.59 170.52 166.37 1.35m @ 26.7g/t Au

1.5m @ 19.35g/t Au

1.5m @ 10.15g/t Au 783.5 - 801.7 Caracol

801.7 - 803.03 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

803.03 - 843.88 Caracol

843.88 - 854.3 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX CRSX23-28A 866.00 873.50 7.5 7.3 2.61 1.9 47 805 44 1594 2.67 19.56 19.07

Caracol SX CRSX23-28B 590.10 592.55 2.4 2.2 2.80 15.9 1686 3606 111 2787 3.17 6.85 6.27

Caracol SX CRSX23-28B 604.50 624.50 20.0 18.3 1.95 5.8 430 2013 71 3188 2.12 38.97 35.59

Caracol SX CRSX23-28B 642.55 645.50 3.0 2.7 1.25 5.7 311 89 188 1742 1.35 3.69 3.37

Caracol SX CRSX23-28B 662.50 663.45 1.0 0.9 2.55 6.3 374 658 58 2320 2.66 2.42 2.21

Caracol SX CRSX23-28B 671.00 692.00 21.0 19.2 1.19 4.5 433 404 66 568 1.27 25.03 22.93

Caracol SX CRSX23-28B 701.00 839.55 138.6 127.0 3.21 7.4 575 1237 111 2854 3.37 444.12 407.15 1.5m @ 11.75g/t Au

1.5m @ 13.25g/t Au

1.45m @ 11.35g/t Au

1.5m @ 20.9g/t Au

1.25m @ 12.2g/t Au

0.85m @ 61.2g/t Au

1.5m @ 10.8g/t Au

1.05m @ 17.05g/t Au 701 - 835.2 Caracol

835.2 - 839.55 Indidura SX CRSX23-29A 430.00 431.50 1.5 1.4 1.14 37.7 2570 3020 74 805 1.74 1.71 1.62

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 446.50 448.00 1.5 1.4 1.12 3.2 165 246 29 1280 1.17 1.67 1.58

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 475.00 478.00 3.0 2.8 1.20 42.7 4045 5305 62 1523 1.97 3.61 3.41

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 487.00 488.50 1.5 1.4 2.90 72.2 5970 3530 82 1730 3.94 4.35 4.11

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 512.50 514.00 1.5 1.4 2.12 30.2 2570 1690 70 682 2.57 3.18 3.00

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 538.00 539.50 1.5 1.4 3.93 58.6 868 614 873 5090 4.78 5.90 5.56

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 548.50 550.00 1.5 1.4 1.08 4.4 192 624 51 2900 1.16 1.61 1.52

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 562.00 563.50 1.5 1.4 1.47 2.4 152 1945 36 1005 1.59 2.20 2.07

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 583.00 590.50 7.5 7.1 3.92 10.1 1205 1967 99 8292 4.15 29.41 27.71

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 619.00 632.50 13.5 12.7 3.66 8.8 284 1348 81 4237 3.84 49.42 46.52

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 649.00 655.00 6.0 5.6 2.88 20.8 1489 7760 241 4377 3.53 17.27 16.23

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 667.00 731.50 64.5 60.7 1.98 7.9 597 2423 94 2688 2.20 127.43 119.96

667 - 693.2 Caracol

693.2 - 709 Porph Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

709 - 731.5 Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 743.50 757.00 13.5 12.7 3.05 8.9 190 4720 160 5074 3.40 41.12 38.75 1.5m @ 12.6g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 772.00 773.50 1.5 1.4 1.86 6.0 215 772 69 1935 1.98 2.79 2.63

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 781.00 782.50 1.5 1.4 7.32 8.8 222 337 108 2160 7.46 10.98 10.35

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 808.00 812.50 4.5 4.2 2.46 8.2 580 2345 64 2152 2.67 11.06 10.43

Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 829.00 832.00 3.0 2.8 16.23 21.6 573 957 295 13490 16.57 48.69 45.99 1.5m @ 22.6g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-29A 849.50 850.80 1.3 1.2 1.37 3.1 145 1540 91 1975 1.49 1.77 1.69

Caracol SX CRSX23-29B 480.00 481.50 1.5 1.3 2.30 33.4 3160 11850 97 5160 3.27 3.45 3.07

Caracol SX CRSX23-29B 552.50 561.50 9.0 8.0 1.24 9.0 261 502 93 2189 1.39 11.18 9.97

Caracol SX CRSX23-29B 573.55 576.50 3.0 2.6 9.50 60.3 442 1371 431 13977 10.35 28.03 24.98 1.45m @ 17.15g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-29B 585.50 587.00 1.5 1.3 1.81 3.4 113 117 33 2440 1.86 2.72 2.42

Caracol SX CRSX23-29B 649.50 679.00 29.5 26.2 2.19 11.7 948 1410 124 1902 2.42 64.72 57.38 1.4m @ 10.5g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-29B 694.00 696.90 2.9 2.6 3.63 100.3 16951 9448 366 5374 5.32 10.52 9.31 0.6m @ 10.2g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-29B 708.70 713.00 4.3 3.8 8.93 10.2 867 4909 104 1584 9.29 38.38 33.97 1.5m @ 22.6g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-29B 730.00 774.00 44.0 38.9 2.91 4.9 198 2037 88 2882 3.08 127.99 113.14 1.5m @ 21.6g/t Au

1.5m @ 15.1g/t Au 730 - 740.05 Caracol

740.05 - 753.8 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

753.8 - 774 Caracol SX CRSX23-29B 802.15 809.00 6.9 6.1 4.51 8.0 175 4388 41 9035 4.82 30.87 27.30

802.15 - 807.9 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

807.9 - 809 Indidura SX CRSX23-30A 540.50 633.50 93.0 87.9 1.55 7.0 650 1576 78 1838 1.71 143.78 135.84 1.5m @ 15.7g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-30A 641.00 665.00 24.0 22.6 1.25 6.4 598 957 129 1559 1.39 30.03 28.34

Caracol SX CRSX23-30A 675.50 695.00 19.5 18.4 1.57 7.0 495 519 110 2034 1.69 30.61 28.91

Caracol SX CRSX23-30A 708.50 746.00 37.5 22.6 2.45 9.1 201 2703 192 4807 2.71 91.78 55.41 1.4m @ 14.4g/t Au Caracol SX CRSX23-30A 753.00 785.50 32.5 19.7 1.86 14.8 1257 3792 184 2692 2.24 60.36 36.58

Caracol 753-765.9 TRSX

765.9-785.5 SX CRSX23-30A 793.00 794.50 1.5 0.9 1.08 5.8 328 1385 84 676 1.22 1.61 0.98

Caracol SX CRSX23-30A 796.00 797.50 1.5 1.4 1.51 3.5 215 1590 116 82 1.64 2.26 2.13

Caracol SX CRSX23-30A 807.50 852.00 44.5 26.9 1.71 10.2 143 2186 170 3142 1.96 76.10 46.01

807.5 - 842.9 Caracol

842.9 - 852 Porph Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl SX CRSX23-30A 880.50 883.50 3.0 1.8 1.28 1.6 28 703 45 186 1.33 3.83 2.31

Indidura SX

Criteria: Cut off grade 1g/t Au, minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 6m, if Au grade x length > 1.5 the composite will be added Price Assumptions: Au = 1750usd oz, Ag = 21usd oz, Cu = 3.5usd lb, Zn = 1.2usd lb. AuEq: Au+Ag+Cu+Zn FR= Fresh Rock, OX= Oxide, TROL= Transition Oxide Low, TROH= Transition Oxide High, MX= Mixed, TRSX= Transition Sulphide, SX= Sulphide

Table 2: Camino Rojo Drill Hole Collars

HOLE-ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) CRSX23-25 243501.5 2676087.5 1954.6 146.0 -76.00 228.4 CRSX23-25A 243501.5 2676087.5 1954.6 154.0 -52.00 660.6 CRSX23-25B 243501.5 2676087.5 1954.6 149.8 -59.30 879.7 CRSX23-25C 243501.5 2676087.5 1954.6 150.3 -64.23 1000.2 CRSX23-25D 243500.9 2676089.7 1955.1 135.0 -79.00 720.1 CRSX23-26 243579.9 2676156.9 1954.5 164.0 -57.38 870.8 CRSX23-26A 243579.9 2676156.9 1954.5 162.0 -47.00 861.3 CRSX23-27 243413.3 2675987.7 1955.2 161.5 -69.00 890.3 CRSX23-27A 243413.8 2675987.7 1955.2 158.0 -56.00 738.2 CRSX23-27B 243413.3 2675987.7 1955.2 161.0 -61.00 825.2 CRSX23-28A 243384.3 2676158.3 1956.5 153.1 -49.60 880.5 CRSX23-28B 243384.3 2676158.3 1956.5 154.2 -55.18 923.8 CRSX23-29A 243401.7 2675996.6 1955.6 152.0 -51.80 850.8 CRSX23-29B 243401.7 2675996.6 1955.6 152.4 -60.36 810.2 CRSX23-30A 243402.7 2676157.9 1956.4 146.0 -49.74 890.0

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.

