Orla Mining Beats Increased 2023 Production Guidance and Provides 2024 Production and Cost Guidance

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an interim operational update for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. This news release also includes the Company's 2024 annual guidance which contains the outlook for production, operating and capital costs, and exploration spending across the Company's portfolio.

(All amounts expressed in million U.S. dollars, unaudited as at December 31, 2023 unless otherwise stated)

Fourth Quarter 2023 Camino Rojo Oxide Mine Operational Update

The Camino Rojo Oxide Mine produced a record 34,484 ounces of gold during the fourth quarter and 121,877 ounces of gold for the full year 2023, exceeding the increased gold production guidance range of 110,000 to 120,000 ounces. Gold sold was 31,300 ounces during the fourth quarter and 118,993 ounces for the full year.

Camino Rojo Mining and Processing Totals

Q4 2023 FY 2023 Ore Mined tonnes 1,861,068 7,436,960 Waste Mined tonnes 802,824 4,161,591 Total Mined tonnes 2,663,892 11,598,551 Strip Ratio w:o 0.43 0.56 Ore Stacked tonnes 1,747,816 7,005,694 Daily Stacked Throughput Rate – Average tpd 18,998 19,194 Stacked Ore Gold Grade g/t 0.73 0.79 Gold Produced oz 34,484 121,877 Gold Sold oz 31,300 118,993



During the fourth quarter, Orla repaid $25.0 million towards its revolving credit facility reducing the balance outstanding under its credit facility to $88.4 million. The Company also paid the final installment of $22.8 million to Fresnillo plc as part of the Layback Agreement. In 2023, the Company repaid $58.9 million towards its debt outstanding. At December 31, 2023, Orla had a cash position of $96.6 million and total debt position of $88.4 million, resulting in a net cash position of $8.2 million[1]. The Company has $61.7 million undrawn on its revolving credit facility which supports total liquidity of $158.3 million at year end1. Current unaudited liquidity position shown below. Financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year end 2023 will be provided on March 19, 2024.

Liquidity Position

Cash position $96.6 Long-term debt2 $88.4 Net cash1,2 $8.2 Undrawn debt available $61.7 Total available liquidity1 $158.2

1 Net cash and liquidity are non-GAAP measures. See the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release for additional information. 2 Long-term debt and undrawn debt may not tie due to rounding



2024 Guidance Summary

Gold Production Oz 110,000 – 120,000 Total Cash Cost (net of by-product) $/oz au sold $625 - $725 All-in sustaining cost ("AISC") $/oz au sold $875 - $975 Capital Expenditures $m $31.0 Sustaining capital expenditures $m $18.0 PP&E / Leases

$17.5 Exploration – capitalized

$0.5





Non-sustaining capital expenditures $m $13.0 Projects

$2.0 Exploration – capitalized

$11.0 Exploration Expenses & Project Development (expensed) $m $31.0 Corporate G&A (incl. share-based comp.) $m $19.0

1. AISC is a non-GAAP measure. See the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release for additional information. 2. Exchange rates used to forecast cost metrics include MXN/USD of 18.0 and CAD/USD of 1.33. A +/-1.0 change to the MXN/USD exchange rate would have a impact of +/-$10/oz on AISC.



Production and Cost Outlook

Gold production from the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine is expected to be 110,000 to 120,000 ounces in 2024. The Company is planning to mine approximately 8.3 million tonnes of ore and 9.9 million tonnes of waste for a total of 18.2 million tonnes resulting in a strip ratio of 1.2. The increased strip ratio in 2024 is a result of increased waste mining planned for the east-west pit expansion following the receipt of applicable permits.

Camino Rojo's 2024 total cash cost is expected to be in a range of $625 to $725 per ounce of gold sold, including royalties and net of changes in inventory, while sustaining capital expenditures are expected to total $18.0 million, of which $12.5 million is for the planned heap leach pad expansion (phase 2) which is scheduled for the first half of 2024 and $0.5 million is for capitalized exploration on the Camino Rojo oxide layback. About two-thirds of the annual sustaining capital is expected to be spent in the first quarter 2024, which will result in a higher AISC for the period. Non-sustaining capital is expected to total $13.0 million in 2024 with $11.0 million related to the Camino Rojo Extension exploration. All-in sustaining costs for 2024 is expected to be in the range of $875 to $975 per ounce of gold sold. The higher AISC guidance range in 2024 versus 2023 is predominantly a result of increased waste stripping at Camino Rojo (~$85/oz) and sustaining capital related to the heap leach pad expansion (~$110/oz).

Income tax expense during 2024, including Mexican Special Mining Duty, is expected to range between $35.0 and $40.0 million. The Company pays income tax in monthly instalments, with a final annual true-up in March upon filing its year-end tax returns. The Special Mining Duty related to 2023 is expected to total $10.0 million and is planned to be paid in March of this year.

2024 Exploration & Project Development Breakdown & Outlook

Project Amount Details Approx. Timing Mexico $23.0



Exploration – capitalized (sust.) $0.5 -Camino Rojo Oxide layback drilling Q1 Exploration – capitalized (non-sust.) $11.0 -Camino Rojo Sulphide exploration Q1-Q4 Exploration – expensed $11.5 -Camino Rojo regional exploration and landholding Q1-Q3 Nevada Exploration – expensed $11.0 -South Railroad exploration Q3-Q4 Project Development – capitalized Project Development – expensed $2.0 $8.5 -South Railroad admin, permitting, and engineering, Cerro Quema holding costs Q1-Q4 Total Total Capitalized Total Expensed $44.5 $13.5 $31.0







The only exploration expenses that are expected to impact the Company's AISC are capitalized exploration (sustaining) on the Camino Rojo layback area totalling $0.5 million. All other exploration is either capitalized as non-sustaining or expensed (regional exploration).

Exploration represents an important pillar of the growth for Orla and the Company is systematically evaluating the exploration potential of its extensive land package, both near existing deposits and regionally. The total expected exploration and project development spending in 2024 is $44.5 million, with approximately $23.0 million to be spent at Camino Rojo in Mexico and approximately $20.0 million at South Railroad in Nevada. In Mexico, nearly half of the $23.0 million will be used to continue exploration activities on the new discovery below the Camino Rojo sulphide deposit (Camino Rojo Extension), while nearly half of the $20.0 million at South Railroad will be allocated for exploration and approximately $8.5 million expected to be spent on advancing the project permitting, engineering, and administrative activities.

Orla focused on multiple exploration projects throughout 2023. Near the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine, a 6,500-metre drilling campaign defined additional oxide mineralization, targeting the layback and oxide extensions. The layback drilling validated historical drill results, confirming the continuity of oxide gold mineralization and extending into the Fresnillo property. Oxide extension drilling revealed significant mineralization with plans for 2024 follow-up.

Orla also executed a successful 34,000-metre drill program into the Camino Rojo Sulphides deposit, enhancing understanding of the Camino Rojo Sulphides and testing for sulphide mineralization extension below the limits of current resources. The south-oriented drill holes substantially improved understanding and strengthened the continuity of higher-grade mineralization, with the objective of upgrading existing resources and exploring for new sulphide mineralization beyond current resources.

At South Railroad in Nevada, Orla remains dedicated to evaluating the project upside potential, producing positive drill results that enhance the continuity of oxide gold mineralization over the southeast extension of the Pinion Deposit, and uncover high-grade oxide at Dark Star. Drilling at the North Bullion deposit is aimed at enhancing the resource classification. The 2023 drill program tests across the South Railroad property contributed to an improvement of the geological understanding and led to the identification of new target areas.

Additional exploration details related to 2023 results and 2024 plans, including specific exploration programs, will be provided through separate press releases in the first quarter 2024.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has included certain performance measures in this news release which are not specified, defined, or determined under generally accepted accounting principles (in the Company's case, International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")). These are common performance measures in the gold mining industry, but because they do not have any mandated standardized definitions, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, the Company uses such measures to provide additional information and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In this section, all currency figures in tables are in millions, except per-share and per-ounce amounts.

All-in Sustaining Costs

The Company has provided an AISC performance measure that reflects all the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of gold from operations. The Company reports ASIC on a per-ounce sold basis. While there is no standardized meaning of the measure across the industry, the Company's definition conforms to the all-in sustaining cost definition as set out by the World Gold Council in its guidance dated November 14, 2018. Orla believes that this measure is useful to external users in assessing operating performance and the Company's ability to generate free cash flow from current operations.

Net Cash

Net cash is calculated as cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments less total debt (adjusted for unamortized deferred financing charges) at the end of the reporting period. This measure is used by management to measure the Company's debt leverage. The Company believes that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, net cash is useful to evaluate the Company's leverage and is also a key metric in determining the cost of debt.

In millions of US dollars

NET CASH (DEBT) Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 96.6 $ 96.3 Current portion of long term debt – (45.0) Long term debt (88.4) (100.8) NET CASH (DEBT) $ 8.2 $ (49.5)







Liquidity

Liquidity is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, short-term Investments, and the undrawn amount available under the Company's revolving credit facility. Liquidity does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that liquidity is useful to evaluate the liquid assets available to the Company.

In millions of US dollars

LIQUIDITY Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 96.6 $ 96.3 Total credit facility available 150.0 150.0 Credit facility principal drawn down (88.4) (123.0) Fresnillo obligations – (22.8) LIQUIDITY $ 158.2 $ 100.5







Preliminary Financial Results

The financial results contained in this news release for the period ended December 31, 2023 are preliminary and unaudited. Such results represent the most current information available to the Company's management, as the Company completes its financial procedures. The Company's audited consolidated financial statements for such period may result in material changes to the financial information contained in this news release (including by any one financial metric, or all of the financial metrics, being below or above the figures indicated) as a result of the completion of normal accounting procedures and adjustments.

