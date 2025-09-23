Orla Mining Announces Resignation of Scott Langley, Newmont's Nominee, from Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") announces that Scott Langley has resigned from Orla's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately. Mr. Langley was Newmont Corporation's ("Newmont") nominee to the Board in accordance with its investor rights agreement with the Company, which has now terminated following Newmont's recent disposition of its common shares of the Company. The Board does not intend on making any further changes to the composition of the Board at this time.

"On behalf of the Board of Orla, I would like to thank Scott for his contributions to the growth, success, and good governance of our Company. His professionalism and commitment were greatly valued, and he served the Company admirably over the past three years and we wish him well. We have also appreciated our relationship with Newmont and the trust they have placed in our team. With Newmont's disposition of their holding in Orla, we welcome a new and broader group of investors as we grow our business."

- Chuck Jeannes, Chairman of Orla

