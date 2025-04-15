Orion Innovation Named in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 for Data & AI Services

EDISON, N.J., April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, was named in Everest Group's prestigious PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 for Mid-market Enterprises. Orion is recognized as a Major Contender in Data and AI (D&AI) services.

Orion Innovation Named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Data & AI Services Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Everest's recognition of Orion's Data and AI (D&AI) services is a testament to its robust and comprehensive D&AI solutions. The PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 highlights Orion's innovative capabilities in data, AI and Generative AI. Orion developed its cutting-edge OI Labs.ai platform as a company-wide AI knowledge center and continues to develop its strong partner and alliance ecosystem.

Rajul Rana, Orion Innovation's CTO, said, "We continue to invest and strengthen our capabilities as a Generative AI (GenAI) driven solutions provider. Our initiatives include building governance and transforming our customer's data strategy to include modern data platforms and engineering their AI solutions."

Being recognized by Everest Group as a 'Major Contender' emphasizes Orion's impact in delivering innovative AI solutions which empower organizations to achieve greater efficiency, agility, and business growth. As Orion partners closely with their clients to transform their data into a strategic asset, it enables them to make data-driven decisions and fuel their data & analytics initiatives. Orion continues to develop new frameworks and accelerators, as well as expand its partnerships to provide their clients with a competitive advantage.

"Orion Innovation has made substantial investments in developing its AI and Generative AI capabilities, with OI Labs.ai serving as a dedicated innovation hub for these technologies," says Vishal Gupta, Partner at Everest Group. "Its commitment to AI literacy — with a focus on business functional areas such as HR and IT — underscores its dedication to fostering AI awareness and competency across its workforce, aligning technology-infused innovation with business needs. Additionally, its strong partnership with Microsoft, featuring multiple offerings in Azure and Fabric, enhances its ability to deliver scalable and efficient AI solutions. These strategic investments position Orion Innovation well in the evolving AI landscape, enabling it to create greater value for its clients. As a result, Orion Innovation has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Data and AI (D&AI) Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation is a global leader powered by Data and AI, helping businesses innovate, scale, and adopt future technologies in an increasingly dynamic world. With deep expertise in digital experiences and engineering, Orion drives sustainable growth by delivering GenAI, Cloud, and Digital Experience solutions that combine cutting-edge technology, strategy, and engineering to create real business impact. We partner with leading organizations across diverse industries, including Telecom & Technology, Industrial & Consumer Technology, Financial Services, Professional Services, Sports, and Healthcare & Life Sciences, to modernize operations, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new opportunities. At Orion, we don't just implement technology; we seamlessly integrate with our clients' teams, delivering measurable outcomes which help shape the future. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

