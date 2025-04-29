Orion Innovation Listed as a Top Software Engineering Outsourcing Firm

Named as a Leader on IAOP's 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 List

EDISON, N.J., April 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Orion Innovation (Orion), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, announced that it has been named a global outsourcing leader by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). This is the ninth consecutive year, and the sixteenth time Orion has earned this prestigious recognition, highlighting the company's commitment to excellence as one of the world's best outsourcing service providers.

The Global Outsourcing 100®, now in its 19th year, is an annual listing recognizing the top outsourcing service providers around the world. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized yet again by IAOP as a global outsourcing leader," said Alex Bogachek, President, Europe at Orion. "This acknowledgement reflects the depth of our partnerships and our relentless drive to deliver transformative digital solutions and product development projects that accelerate our clients' business growth."

Orion achieved the distinctions of Sustained Excellence for its customer references, awards, certifications, and programs for innovation.

"In an era defined by extraordinary technological advancements and digital transformation, the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® highlights the outstanding achievements of service providers and advisors who continue to lead and innovate," stated Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "This year's honorees have not only risen to the challenges of a rapidly evolving landscape but have set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. We congratulate Orion on earning a well-deserved place among the world's elite."

Orion continues to scale its impact globally, helping clients navigate complex digital challenges, unlock new growth opportunities, and create intelligent, future-ready enterprises.

For more information about 'The 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 list,' please visit IAOP's website at www.iaop.org.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation is a global leader powered by Data and AI, helping businesses innovate, scale, and adopt future technologies in an increasingly dynamic world. With deep expertise in digital experiences and engineering, Orion drives sustainable growth by delivering GenAI, Cloud, and Digital Experience solutions that combine cutting-edge technology, strategy, and engineering to create real business impact. We partner with leading organizations across diverse industries, including Telecom & Technology, Industrial & Consumer Technology, Financial Services, Professional Services, Sports, and Healthcare & Life Sciences, to modernize operations, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new opportunities. At Orion, we don't just implement technology; we seamlessly integrate with our clients' teams, delivering measurable outcomes which help shape the future. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195243/4820493/Orion_Innovation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Orion Innovation

Media Contact: For Orion: Joe LoBello, LoBello Communications, [email protected]