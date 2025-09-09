Orimed Pharma , an affiliate of the JAMP Pharma Corporation, is launching Pr Solufy TM , a liquid solution of aripiprazole.

PrSolufyTM is the first product in a future portfolio of liquid solutions, underscoring Orimed Pharma and the JAMP Pharma Group's commitment to innovation.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Orimed Pharma, a Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company based in Boucherville, is proud to announce the launch of PrSolufyTM, a new liquid formulation of aripiprazole, on the Canadian market. Specializing in innovative therapeutic solutions, Orimed Pharma is responding to an existing clinical need by offering an option tailored to patients who require an alternative to solid forms.

Aripiprazole is an atypical antipsychotic used to treat various psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder type 1, and major depression1. The new liquid formulation of PrSolufyTM was designed to be easy to swallow for patients that may require an alternative for their treatments.

"The launch of PrSolufyTM perfectly illustrates Orimed Pharma's mission to make treatments more accessible and tailored to the real needs of patients and healthcare professionals," said Thierry Lavoie, Senior Director at Orimed Pharma. "The JAMP Pharma Group is proud to support this innovation, as it allows us to take a first step in developing a portfolio of liquid solutions and thus maintain our commitment to the health of Canadians," said Louis Pilon, President and CEO of the JAMP Pharma Group.

PrSolufyTM is now available nationwide via the Canadian pharmaceutical distribution network. Healthcare professionals can obtain more information on prescribing guidelines and product availability by contacting Orimed Pharma directly.

About Orimed Pharma

Orimed Pharma is a Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company based in Boucherville. Specializing in the development and marketing of innovative therapeutic solutions, Orimed Pharma is committed to help improving the quality of life of patients in Canada by offering products that meet the highest standards of quality and efficacy. Orimed Pharma is owned by the JAMP Pharma Group.

About the JAMP Pharma Group

The JAMP Pharma Group is a Canadian organization headquartered in Boucherville, in the Greater Montreal area. Having experienced exceptional growth over the past 10 years, the JAMP Pharma Group is present in all segments of the pharmaceutical market with a portfolio of more than 380 molecules and is one of the industry leaders in terms of annual prescription volume2. With more than 130 new products authorized for sale by Health Canada over the past three years, the JAMP Pharma Group is the Canadian leader in launching products3, thereby improving the new treatment options available in Canada, including many specialty drugs. The addition of a new local manufacturing site for generic prescription products supports the JAMP Pharma Group's vision of becoming the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company.

In addition to its generic division, the JAMP Pharma Group has several divisions and affiliates such as Orimed, BioJAMP®, Wampole, Laboratoire Suisse, Cosmetic Import, and Acute Care and Injectables, offering prescription and brand-name products, biosimilars, and 180 over-the-counter products with a diverse range of vitamins, supplements, and natural health products.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]