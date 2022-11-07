KIRKLAND, QC, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women's health company, is announcing the launch and product availability of Aybintio®, a biosimilar of Avastin®, providing a new treatment option for adult Canadian patients affected with certain aggressive forms of cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), locally advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), platinum-sensitive recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer, platinum-resistant recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal and malignant glioma (WHO Grade IV) - glioblastoma.1

"Organon Canada is committed to expanding its biosimilar portfolio to help strengthen our healthcare system and support patients in need," said Michael Casia, President and Managing Director, Organon Canada. "The impact of COVID-19 continues to put pressure and strain on our healthcare system across Canada. The adoption of biosimilars that are available at a reduced cost, such as Aybintio®, can help alleviate these burdens."

With the company's experience in biosimilars, the launch of Aybintio® represents Organon Canada's first entry in Oncology.

Continued advancement and availability of biosimilars provides patients impacted by aggressive cancers more affordable and alternative treatment options. Some of these cancers include non-small cell lung cancers; lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer death in both women and men2, and colorectal cancer, which is expected to be the fourth most diagnosed cancer, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer, in Canada in 2022. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death from cancer in men and the third leading cause of cancer death in women.3 In addition, approximately 3,000 Canadian women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2022, and over half (1,950) will die from it.4

"More affordable and alternative treatments are undeniably needed to support patients across Canada," said Dr. Sandeep Sehdev, Medical Oncologist, Ottawa Hospital Cancer Centre. "These highly regulated biologic medicines have the potential to improve patient care by increasing patient access to therapies."

Aybintio® was developed and manufactured by Organon's collaborator Samsung Bioepis which also developed and manufactured its other biosimilars portfolio including Hadlima®, Brenzys® and Renflexis®.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the women's health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon's products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women's health. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit www.organon.ca

