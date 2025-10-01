Canadian Research Integral to Development of First-in-Class Topical Psoriasis Therapy

KIRKLAND, QC, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Organon Canada, a global healthcare company with a mission to improve the health of women throughout their lives, announces the availability of NDUVRA (tapinarof cream), 1%, for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults. This marks an important milestone for patients in Canada, offering a new treatment option for those suffering from this chronic condition.

Discovered in Canada, tapinarof cream has been studied across the psoriasis clinical development program in Canada, with participant enrollment at multiple study sites in the country.i,ii This highlights the important contribution of Canadian research and clinical expertise in bringing this novel treatment to patients in Canada and beyond.

"Clinical trials demonstrated that the topical agent could be applied until symptom resolution, and then paused, which reduced the need for continuous application," says Dr. Chih-ho Hong, Dermatologist and Canadian Lead Investigator of a clinical study site in British Columbia. "NDUVRA provides patients with an additional option for managing plaque psoriasis, particularly for patients seeking flexibility in topical therapy."

Tapinarof cream is the first product authorized by Health Canada in a new class of topical treatments known as aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonists. A thin layer is applied once daily to the affected areas and can be used on all skin surfaces, including the head, neck, and intertriginous areas. This treatment became part of the Organon portfolio in October 2024 following the acquisition of Dermavant.

"With the availability of NDUVRA (tapinarof cream), adults in Canada with mild to severe plaque psoriasis will have another treatment option," said Michael Casia, President and Managing Director, Organon Canada. "We are thrilled to expand our dermatology portfolio with this novel treatment, ensuring that patients have access to a medication that has shown to lead to significant improvements in clinical trials."

About Plaque Psoriasis iii, iv

Plaque psoriasis is the most common form of psoriatic disease, affecting around 90 per cent of patients. In Canada, about one million people experience some form of psoriasis. Symptoms can vary in severity from mild to severe and typically include raised red to violet patches of skin covered with flaking, silvery scales.

About Organon

Organon is an independent global healthcare company dedicated to improving the health of women throughout their lives. With a diverse portfolio of over 70 medicines and products in women's health, biosimilars, and established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas, Organon is committed to innovation and collaboration. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, with a Canadian office in Kirkland, Quebec, Organon has approximately 10,000 employees worldwide.

