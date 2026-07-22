ORGANON CANADA ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF DOMINIC BÉGIN AS PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR

25-year industry leader to drive continued growth and expand access to medicines in Canada

KIRKLAND, QC, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Organon Canada, a global healthcare company dedicated to improving the health of women, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominic Bégin as President and Managing Director. In this role, Mr. Bégin will lead the organization's strategic and commercial agenda, strengthen its leadership in key therapeutic areas, and expand access to cost-effective solutions, including biosimilars, for governments and payers across Canada.

Dominic Bégin, President and Managing Director

"I am honoured to take on this role and continue building on the strong foundation established since Organon's launch in Canada," said Dominic Bégin. "Together with our leadership team and colleagues across the organization, we will focus on expanding Organon's presence in Canada, unlocking new opportunities, and helping expand access to healthcare options for patients nationwide."

A founding member of Organon Canada's leadership team since 2021, Mr. Bégin has played a key role in shaping the company's distinctive culture and build its Biosimilars franchise into a recognized market leader. He is known for translating strategy into results, developing high-performing teams, and building trusted partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Dominic is a values-driven leader with a consistent track record of delivering results while building inclusive, purpose-driven teams," said Litsa Spiridonakos, Head of Human Resources, Organon Canada. "His strategic mindset, deep industry expertise, and collaborative approach will be critical as we continue to expand access to medicines and advance our leadership in women's health."

Mr. Bégin brings more than 25 years of pharmaceutical experience in Canada, spanning a series of roles with increasing scope and responsibility. Most recently, he served as Executive Director of Organon Canada's Biosimilars and Biologics franchise, where he delivered sustained double-digit growth, launched multiple products, and helped expanding patient access to more affordable treatments, generating meaningful savings for Canada's healthcare system.

Mr. Bégin holds a B.Sc. in Biology from the Université de Sherbrooke and has completed multiple business and professional certifications.

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day. With a portfolio of over 70 products across Women's Health, Biosimilars and General Medicines, Organon focuses on addressing health needs that uniquely, disproportionately or differently affect women, while expanding access to essential treatments in over 140 markets. For more information, visit https://www.organon.com/canada-en/ and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Organon Canada Inc.

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