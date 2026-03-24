Orex Minerals Highlights Silver Viper's High-Grade Drill Results at La Virginia, Sonora, Mexico

Results reinforce Orex's strategic equity position in Silver Viper following the announced sale of the Coneto Silver-Gold Project, which remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Orex Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: REX | OTCQB: ORMNF) ("Orex" or the "Company") is pleased to share the drill results released by Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR | OTCQB: VIPRF) ("Silver Viper") from its ongoing drill program at the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. These results are being shared in the context of Orex's previously announced sale of its interest in the Coneto Silver-Gold Project to Silver Viper (March 16, 2026), a transaction that remains subject to the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

Upon closing of that transaction, Orex will receive 9,908,438 common shares of Silver Viper, representing its pro-rata portion of the all-share consideration valued at US$15 million. This equity position will provide Orex shareholders with ongoing, meaningful exposure to Silver Viper's portfolio of district-scale precious metals assets across Mexico -- including La Virginia and the Coneto project that is the subject of the pending transaction.

The reported drill results from Silver Viper serve to underscore the significant value underpinning Orex's negotiated equity stake and reinforce management's confidence in the strategic rationale of the Coneto transaction.

SILVER VIPER DRILL HIGHLIGHTS -- LA VIRGINIA GOLD-SILVER PROJECT, SONORA, MEXICO

Hole ID From (m) Interval Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Notable LV26-345 236.5 11.70 m 9.18 352.0 Incl. 0.5 m @ 183.5 g/t Au & 6,850 g/t Ag LV26-344 278.5 2.60 m 50.66 158.1 Incl. 0.6 m @ 208.0 g/t Au & 435.0 g/t Ag LV26-344 150.95 1.10 m 12.34 604.5

LV26-343 169.0 2.20 m 4.50 347.7 Incl. 0.5 m @ 13.8 g/t Au & 1,205 g/t Ag LV26-343 262.5 3.50 m 5.31 319.7

LV26-347 89.5 13.50 m 2.79 37.5 Incl. 2.5 m @ 11.62 g/t Au LV25-339 358.2 17.30 m 2.00 28.8 Incl. 1.5 m @ 14.8 g/t Au from 402.5 m LV25-331 56.0 3.50 m 1.25 24.81 El Molino -- new mineralized structure LV25-336 28.6 3.20 m 1.66 4.27 El Molino -- new mineralized structure

Note: Results were reported by Silver Viper Minerals Corp. in its news release dated March 23, 2026. Orex Minerals makes no representation regarding the accuracy of such results. Readers are directed to Silver Viper's original press release and SEDAR+ filings for full technical disclosure, including qualified person statements and QA/QC protocols.

Silver Viper's La Virginia Gold-Silver Project is a resource-stage epithermal gold-silver system in Sonora, Mexico. The project hosts a current mineral resource estimate of 154,000 indicated ounces of gold at 0.78 g/t and 6.92 million ounces of indicated silver at 35 g/t, plus 260,000 inferred ounces of gold at 0.8 g/t and 12.94 million inferred ounces of silver at 40 g/t, based on the 2021 resource estimate. An updated resource estimate is anticipated in Q2 2026, incorporating the current infill and expansion drilling program. The ongoing program, originally scoped at 5,000 m, has been expanded to facilitate further infill drilling at El Rubi with the goal of converting inferred mineral resources to the indicated category.

Silver Viper reports that the announced results cover a total of 5,646.4 m of drilling across 18 drill holes (7 exploration holes and 11 infill holes), with drilling ongoing at the site at the time of release.

"These exceptional results from Silver Viper's La Virginia drill program are highly encouraging for Orex shareholders. We structured the Coneto transaction as an all-share deal precisely because we believe in the quality of Silver Viper's assets and the strength of their exploration platform. Today's results -- particularly the headline interval of 11.70 m at 9.18 g/t gold and 352.0 g/t silver in hole LV26-345 -- speak for themselves. They validate our conviction that Orex's equity position in Silver Viper represents meaningful, ongoing upside for our investors as we await TSXV approval to close the Coneto transaction. We look forward to continuing to update our shareholders as this exciting program advances." -- John Eren, President & CEO, Orex Minerals Inc.

ABOUT SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR; OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition (March 16, 2026 Press Release), collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

ABOUT OREX MINERALS INC.

Orex Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: REX | OTCQB: ORMNF) is a precious and base metals exploration company with projects in Mexico and Canada. The Company's portfolio includes the Sandra Silver-Gold Project (Durango State, Mexico), in partnership with Pan American Silver Corp., and the Jumping Josephine Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Orex is led by an experienced team of mining and exploration professionals dedicated to value creation through strategic project advancement and partnerships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

John Eren

President & CEO

Tania Archer

Corporate Development

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FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the completion of the transaction, project advancement, and future exploration activities. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Orex undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." in the press release as per policy 3.3.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's most recently filed annual MD&A available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) and the Company's website.

SOURCE Orex Minerals Inc.

For further information, please contact Orex Minerals Inc. at +1 (604) 953-9897, email via [email protected] or visit our website at www.orexminerals.com.