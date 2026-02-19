OREX MINERALS INC. AMENDS TERMS OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Orex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: REX) (OTCQB: ORMNF) ("Orex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is amending the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), which was disclosed in its news release dated February 2, 2026 (the "Initial News Release").

The hold period applicable to the securities to be issued under the Offering has been amended to twelve (12) months from the date of issuance, rather than the standard four months and one day hold period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws.

In addition, the Company has revised the anticipated closing date of the Offering, which is now expected to occur on or before March 4, 2026.

The Company also notes that the Initial News Release incorrectly stated the warrant exercise price. The correct warrant exercise price is $0.22. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Initial News Release.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT OREX MINERALS INC.

Orex Minerals Inc. is a precious and base metals exploration company with projects in Mexico and Canada. The Company's portfolio includes the Coneto Silver-Gold Project (Durango State, Mexico), in partnership with Fresnillo PLC, the Sandra Silver-Gold Project (Durango State, Mexico), in partnership with Pan American Silver Corp., and the Jumping Josephine Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Orex is led by an experienced team of mining and exploration professionals dedicated to value creation through strategic project advancement and partnerships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Eren

President & CEO

Tania Archer

Corporate Development

