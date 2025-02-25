Orchestry Along with Silverside Announce Their Partnership to Unlock the Full Power of Microsoft 365

Silverside partners with Orchestry to deliver a complete governance, adoption, and enablement platform to enterprise organizations in the Netherlands and help them unlock the full power of Microsoft 365.

CAPELLE AAN DEN IJSSEL, Netherlands, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Orchestry and Silverside announce their strategic partnership to drive client success in Microsoft 365.

Orchestry (https://www.orchestry.com) is an all-in-one, enterprise-grade M365 management platform that delivers unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance to ensure a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Built by Microsoft 365 MVPs with IT administrators and end-users in mind, Orchestry simplifies M365 management and enables businesses to thrive in the digital landscape.

Silverside Logo (CNW Group/Orchestry Software)

The Orchestry platform eliminates the guesswork from Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) through cutting-edge insights, powerful automations, and seamless governance features. By offering comprehensive insights and recommendations, Orchestry proactively prevents risks and enhances reporting capabilities, streamlining Microsoft 365 management.

As a trusted provider of services to organizations seeking to transform how they work, Silverside will provide best-in-class support for governance, provisioning, and AI readiness in partnership with Orchestry.

With a shared passion for client success through digital transformation, the partnership will enable Silverside to deliver wins in Microsoft 365 governance, provisioning, and AI readiness to their clients on the Orchestry platform.

Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry, shares "I'm very excited to announce Silverside as a partner! We knew the Silverside team would be a great fit for us when we learned of their commitment to help their customers transform the way they work with Microsoft 365 and leverage Copilot."

More than just a standard templating and governance tool for Microsoft Teams, Orchestry's comprehensive platform will enable Silverside to support clients with governance in SharePoint Online, Teams, OneDrive, Planner, and OneNote, as well as other Microsoft 365 business applications, through a single, unified interface.

"Our partnership with Orchestry endorses our commitment to delivering innovative collaboration solutions," says Roland Driesen, Managing Partner at Silverside. "By integrating Orchestry's powerful platform with our expertise and services, we empower organizations to achieve seamless governance, Microsoft 365 provisioning, and Copilot readiness, fostering a secure and efficient digital workspace."

In partnership, Silverside and Orchestry help organizations master effective information management in the age of AI, and maximize the potential of Microsoft 365.

About Silverside

Silverside is a leading specialist in collaboration software, dedicated to enabling smarter and more enjoyable teamwork in a secure, modern digital environment. Leveraging extensive experience, Silverside guides organizations to optimal solutions and maximalized user adoption. Beyond technical expertise, Silverside champions workplace happiness and effective collaboration, consistently delivering measurable results that exceed expectations.

About Orchestry

Orchestry is an all-in-one enterprise-grade M365 management platform that provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance, ensuring a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Orchestry helps you experience operational agility, reduced costs, and enhanced compliance, paving the way for strategic growth and digital innovation.

SOURCE Orchestry Software

Orchestry, Valerie Sergienko, Director, Demand Generation, [email protected]