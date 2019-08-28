Orbit Garant Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call and Webcast

VAL-D'OR, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) will release its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after market close on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Eric Alexandre, President and CEO, and Alain Laplante, Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 416-764-8609 or 1-888-390-0605. A live webcast of the call will be available on Orbit Garant's website at: http://www.orbitgarant.com/en/sites/fog/investors.aspx. The webcast will be archived following conclusion of the call.

To access a replay of the conference call dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, passcode: 480077 #. The replay will be available until September 26, 2019.

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 235 drill rigs and more than 1,300 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

SOURCE Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.

For further information: Bruce Wigle, Investor Relations, (647) 496-7856

