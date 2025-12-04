VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Val-d'Or.

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the election are set out below:

DIRECTOR

NOMINEES NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD FOR AGAINST WITHHELD Pierre Alexandre 21,241,259 62,000 0 99.71 % 0.29 % 0.00 % Mario Jacob 20,895,309 407,950 0 98.09 % 1.91 % 0.00 % Daniel Maheu 21,176,795 0 126,464 99.41 % 0.00 % 0.59 % André Pagé 21,263,759 39,500 0 99.81 % 0.19 % 0.00 % Pierre Rougeau 17,198,009 4,105,250 0 80.73 % 19.27 % 0.00 % Nicole Veilleux 21,263,759 39,500 0 99.81 % 0.19 % 0.00 %

In addition, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Company.

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 186 drill rigs and approximately 1,100 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

