Dec 04, 2025, 17:00 ET
VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Val-d'Or.
All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the election are set out below:
|
DIRECTOR
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
WITHHELD
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
WITHHELD
|
Pierre Alexandre
|
21,241,259
|
62,000
|
0
|
99.71 %
|
0.29 %
|
0.00 %
|
Mario Jacob
|
20,895,309
|
407,950
|
0
|
98.09 %
|
1.91 %
|
0.00 %
|
Daniel Maheu
|
21,176,795
|
0
|
126,464
|
99.41 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.59 %
|
André Pagé
|
21,263,759
|
39,500
|
0
|
99.81 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.00 %
|
Pierre Rougeau
|
17,198,009
|
4,105,250
|
0
|
80.73 %
|
19.27 %
|
0.00 %
|
Nicole Veilleux
|
21,263,759
|
39,500
|
0
|
99.81 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.00 %
In addition, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Company.
About Orbit Garant
Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 186 drill rigs and approximately 1,100 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.
