Orbit Garant Drilling Announces Results of Voting at Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Français

News provided by

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.

Dec 01, 2021, 17:00 ET

VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Val-d'Or.

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the election are set out below:

Director Nominees

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Éric Alexandre

25,417,436

298,000

98.84%

1.16%

Pierre Alexandre

25,417,436

298,000

98.84%

1.16%

Jean-Yves Laliberté

25,708,336

7,100

99.97%

0.03%

Pierre Rougeau

25,708,336

7,100

99.97%

0.03%

Nicole Veilleux

25,708,336

7,100

99.97%

0.03%

Shareholders also approved the re-adoption of the Company's stock option plan.

In addition, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Company.

About Orbit Garant
Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 220 drill rigs and approximately 1,500 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

SOURCE Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.

For further information: Daniel Maheu, Chief Financial Officer, (819) 824-2707 ext. 124; Bruce Wigle, Investor Relations, (647) 496-7856

Related Links

www.orbitgarant.com

Organization Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 220 drill rigs and more than 1,300 employees. Orbit Garant...