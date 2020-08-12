Orbit Garant Drilling Announces Appointment of Nicole Veilleux to Board of Directors

VAL-D'OR, QC, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nicole Veilleux has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Veilleux was also appointed Chair of the Audit Committee and will serve as a member of the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee. With Ms. Veilleux's appointment, Orbit Garant's Board of Directors now has six members.

Ms. Veilleux is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 30 years of experience in finance, including extensive experience in the Quebec mining sector. She worked at Richmont Mines Inc. for approximately 20 years, where she served in a number of senior finance roles. She was Vice President, Finance of Richmont Mines when it was acquired by Alamos Gold Inc. in 2017. Ms. Veilleux also previously served as an Auditor at KPMG LLP and as a Financial Analyst at Norbord Industries Inc. and le Fonds régional de solidarité de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors, and serves as Chair of the Audit Committee for Abcourt Mines Inc., a junior mining company active in Quebec. She has previously served as a member of the audit and finance committee of the Quebec Mining Association.

"We are very pleased to welcome Nicole to our Board," said Jean-Yves Laliberté, Chair of Orbit Garant's Board. "Her financial expertise, along with her extensive mining industry experience, will be of tremendous benefit to Orbit Garant as we focus on strategically growing our business in Canada and international markets."

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 231 drill rigs and more than 1,200 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

Forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to business of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (the "Company") and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include the ability of the jurisdictions in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19, the impact of measures taken by such jurisdictions to control the spread of COVID-19 on the Company's operations, the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company, including its impact on cash flows, liquidity and the Company's compliance with its obligations under its borrowing agreements as well as the risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.

For further information: Alain Laplante, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (819) 824-2707 ext. 122; Bruce Wigle, Investor Relations, (647) 496-7856

