VAL-D'OR, QC, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced the permanent appointment of Mr. Pierre Alexandre as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Alexandre had previously been serving in this role on an interim basis since November 2022.

"We are pleased that Pierre has accepted the role of President and CEO on a permanent basis," said Jean-Yves Laliberté, Chair of Orbit Garant's Board. "Given his background with the Company, we believe he is the most qualified person to lead Orbit Garant into its next phase of growth."

Pierre Alexandre co-founded Orbit Garant Drilling in January 2007, and since that time the Company has grown to become one of the most prominent Canadian operators in the mineral drilling industry. Mr. Alexandre has almost 40 years of experience in the mineral drilling industry, including field operations, project planning and business development.

Orbit Garant also announced the appointment of Mr. Mario Jacob to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Jacob will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee. With Mr. Jacob's appointment, Orbit Garant's Board of Directors now has five members.

Mr. Jacob has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, including significant experience in Quebec's mining sector. He currently serves as Managing Director of NCP Investment Management, a wealth management firm he co-founded in 2012, and President and Director of Maximus Capital Inc., a consulting firm specializing in corporate financing and reorganization that he founded in 2003. Mr. Jacob is also a Director of Cartier Resources Inc., Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. and Soluroc inc. Previously, he served as a Director of Osisko Exploration James Bay Inc. and its predecessor Virginia Mines Inc. A lawyer by training, Mr. Jacob was called to the Quebec Bar in 1995. He is a certified director in Quebec, having received the Administrateur de sociétés certifié (ASC) designation in 2009.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Mario to our Board," continued Mr. Laliberté, "His extensive corporate finance and mining industry experience will be beneficial to Orbit Garant as we work to build market share and drive profitable growth."

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 216 drill rigs and approximately 1,300 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

Forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to business of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (the "Company") and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include the ability of the jurisdictions in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19, the impact of measures taken by such jurisdictions to control the spread of COVID-19 on the Company's operations, the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company, including its impact on cash flows, liquidity and the Company's compliance with its obligations under its borrowing agreements as well as the risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by applicable securities laws.

