Oraichain Unveils LFG!!! Perps DEX for Mobile-Native Traders

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Oraichain Labs has announced the next evolution of LFG!!!, a mobile-first perpetual DEX built for modern traders. This milestone marks a significant step toward the mass adoption of Oraichain technology, which combines cutting-edge infrastructure with an intuitive user experience.

A Mobile-First Perps DEX Without Friction

Trading perpetual contracts can often feel intimidating, but LFG!!! aims to change that. The platform delivers:

Mobile-first design with safeguards against fat-finger mistakes.

with safeguards against fat-finger mistakes. AI-powered tips and signals to highlight trending coins and breakout opportunities from Thesis.io .

to highlight trending coins and breakout opportunities from . Extreme leverage -- up to 1001x -- supported by deep liquidity pools.

-- up to 1001x -- supported by deep liquidity pools. High-performance backend, powered by Oraichain's perpetual sub-chain, capable of 100,000 orders per second with 50ms block times.

The outcome is clear: secure, instant trades anytime, anywhere, all from your mobile device.

$LFG Token Powering Growth

At the core of LFG!!! lies the $LFG token, designed to align the protocol with its community. Holders gain:

Governance rights to shape platform decisions.

Reduced trading fees.

Staking opportunities to share in protocol revenues.

Holding $LFG allows holders to vote on platform decisions, to receive reduced trading fees, and to stake to earn a share of protocol revenues. A portion of the tokens is also used for grants and partnerships to drive ecosystem growth. The launch of $LFG aligns the protocol and its users. With incentives like farming points for airdrops (opening Oct 1, 2025, on lfg.land ) to bootstrap adoption, plus a clear governance layer, the community directly shapes the future of the LFG!!! Perps DEX.

Tokenomics are structured to balance growth and sustainability. Expect significant revenue allocation toward buybacks of both $ORAI and $LFG, a model proven effective in projects like GMX and dYdX, where buybacks and fee-sharing mechanisms reinforce long-term token value.

Why It Matters

By lowering barriers and gamifying the trading experience, LFG!!! positions Oraichain as a pioneer in mobile-first DeFi. The community-first design, combined with extreme performance and clear incentives, creates a DEX that is both scalable and enjoyable.

Be early and get started

