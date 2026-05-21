Optro Teams up With Crowe and A-LIGN, Providing End-to-End CMMC Solution

Solution launches ahead of the November 2026 Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) deadline, helping organizations meet new requirements for contracting with the U.S. Department of Defense.

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Optro (formerly AuditBoard), the leading AI-powered GRC platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced a joint solution with Crowe, a leading public accounting and consulting firm, and A-LIGN to help organizations achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) ahead of the November 2026 deadline. Without the certification, organizations will no longer be able to contract with the United States Department of Defense.

"Thousands of organizations currently contracting -- or hoping to contract -- with the Department of Defense must obtain certification before the November deadline," said Jim Sperduto, Chief Growth Officer at Optro. "Our new solution reduces risk and increases confidence, preparing customers for their CMMC assessment and ensuring no gaps in business continuity when the deadline arrives."

Optro, Crowe, and A-LIGN function as a coordinated CMMC ecosystem, each leading their own area of expertise: Crowe helps organizations interpret requirements, determine readiness for compliance certification, and build their program, Optro enables it through its AI-powered GRC platform, and A-LIGN validates it through the official assessment -- creating a continuous, guided path to certification.

"This alliance will help organizations to align people, processes, and technology as they work towards CMMC certification," said Adam Pajakowski, Business Process and Controls Partner at Crowe. "Together, we can help organizations define processes, enable technology, and meet compliance standards."

"A-LIGN is one of the leading C3PAOs in the country, and we've seen firsthand how unprepared many organizations are for the rigor of a CMMC assessment," said Petar Besalev, EVP of Cybersecurity and Compliance at A-LIGN. "Getting ready before an assessment with GRC platforms and advisory partners like Optro and Crowe can set organizations up for a clear, coordinated route to prepare for certification."

For more information about the partnership and the CMMC solution, visit optro.ai.

About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity, redefining GRC through an agentic system of action. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit: optro.ai.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

press@optro.ai

SOURCE Optro, Inc