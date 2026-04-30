Optro Announces Connector Awards, Celebrating Innovators Shaping the Future of Audit, Risk, Compliance, and Infosec

Submissions open now through May 13 for second annual Connector Awards.

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Optro (formerly AuditBoard), the leading AI-powered GRC platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced a call for submissions for the annual Connector Awards, now in its second year. The awards aim to recognize and celebrate the innovators and leaders who are shaping the future of audit, risk, compliance, and infosec. Entries will be accepted now through May 13, 2026.

Winners will be announced at CRX, the premier event for audit, risk,compliance, and infosec professionals, taking place October 13-15, 2026, in San Diego, CA. Categories for the Optro Customer Awards include:

Visionary: Transforming the industry with AI

Celebrating the forward-thinking architects of the modern audit, risk, compliance, and infosec functions. This award recognizes the fearless teams adopting new technologies--specifically Optro AI and automation--to change how work gets done.

Excellence in Action: Driving impact and transforming business performance

Honoring those who turn strategy into success by using Optro to achieve measurable outcomes. From streamlining processes to surpassing goals, these changemakers demonstrate the power of innovation and execution to deliver lasting impact.

Bridge Builders: Connecting risk and scaling opportunity

Recognizing the teams breaking silos and using Optro to align audit, risk, and infosec functions. These champions drive cross-team collaboration, scalability, and connected decision-making to create a more resilient organization ready to tackle future risk.

Cyber Resilience: From reactive compliance to active cyber resilience

Recognizing the security and IT leaders who have built a dynamic defense strategy, transforming compliance from a checkbox exercise into a driver of cyber resilience. These defenders utilize a unified data approach to ensure the business is not just compliant but continuously secure and ready to weather any storm.

Agent of Change: Leading with vision and momentum

Highlighting visionary leaders who inspire transformation and champion the strategic use of Optro. These industry influencers elevate the role of audit, risk, compliance, and infosec, empowering their teams to thrive while advancing best practices for the broader industry.

"The conversations we have with our customers today are more inspiring than ever. We're seeing teams reclaim 75 percent of the time previously spent on reporting, reduce annual SOX hours by 20 percent, and expand transaction testing capacity from 1,300 to over 50,000," said Justin Greenberger, Chief Customer Officer at Optro. "As we enter the second year of our awards program, we are thrilled to honor the remarkable achievements of this growing community and highlight the real-world impact they are making as they transform risk into opportunity."

To apply for the Optro Connector Awards, visit optro.ai.

About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity, redefining GRC through an agentic system of action. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit: optro.ai.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

press@ optro.ai

SOURCE Optro, Inc