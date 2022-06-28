Optiva Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry, today announced that Patrick DiPietro, Anuroop Duggal, Matthew Kirk, Lee Matheson, John Meyer, Simon Parmar, Robert Stabile, Barry Symons, and Birgit Troy were elected to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") at the Company's annual meeting of holders of common shares held earlier today (the "Meeting"). In addition, resolutions were carried at the Meeting to (i) fix the size of the Board at nine directors, and (ii) to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Detailed results of the votes are as follows:

1. Number of Directors

Number of Shares For

Number of Shares Against 4,070,513 99.84 %

6,543 0.16 %











2. Election of Directors

Nominee

Number of Shares For

Number of Shares Withheld Patrick DiPietro

4,070,516 99.84 %

6,540 0.16 % Anuroop Duggal

4,070,373 99.84 %

6,683 0.16 % Matthew Kirk

4,070,516 99.84 %

6,540 0.16 % Lee Matheson

3,990,576 97.88 %

86,480 2.12 % John Meyer

4,070,516 99.84 %

6,540 0.16 % Simon Parmar

3,989,216 97.85 %

87,840 2.15 % Robert Stabile

4,072,016 99.88 %

5,040 0.12 % Barry Symons

4,075,516 99.96 %

1,540 0.04 % Birgit Troy

4,070,016 99.83 %

7,040 0.17 %

3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Number of Shares For

Number of Shares Withheld 4,237,823 98.00 %

86,336 2.00 %











About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

