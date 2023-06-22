Optiva Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, today announced that Patrick DiPietro, Anuroop Duggal, Matthew Kirk, Lee Matheson, John Meyer, Simon Parmar, Robert Stabile, Barry Symons, and Birgit Troy were elected to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") at the Company's annual and special meeting of holders of common shares held earlier today (the "Meeting"). In addition, resolutions were carried at the Meeting to (i) re-appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration, and (ii) renew the shareholder rights plan of the Company.

Detailed results of the votes are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Nominee Number of Shares For Number of Shares Against Patrick DiPietro 3,099,638 99.84 % 5,042 0.16 % Anuroop Duggal 3,099,638 99.84 % 5,042 0.16 % Matthew Kirk 3,099,634 99.84 % 5,046 0.16 % Lee Matheson 3,016,636 97.16 % 88,044 2.84 % John Meyer 3,099,638 99.84 % 5,042 0.16 % Simon Parmar 3,099,638 99.84 % 5,042 0.16 % Robert Stabile 3,099,634 99.84 % 5,046 0.16 % Barry Symons 3,099,638 99.84 % 5,042 0.16 % Birgit Troy 3,099,634 99.84 % 5,046 0.16 %

2. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Corporation and authorizing the Corporation's board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Number of Shares For Number of Shares Withheld 4,342,143 99.88 % 5,012 0.12 %

3. Approval of Renewal of Shareholder Rights Plan

Approval of renewing the Corporation's Shareholder Rights Plan.

Number of Shares For Number of Shares Against 3,066,065 98.76 % 38,615 1.24 %

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

SOURCE Optiva Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries, Misann Ellmaker, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Ali Mahdavi, [email protected]