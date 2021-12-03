Optiva Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry, today announced that Ashish Joshi has provided notice of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective December 31, 2021 to pursue a new opportunity. Mr. Joshi will stay on with the Company in an advisory role to assist with the preparation of the Company's annual financial statements and ensure a smooth transition.

"I would like to thank the Optiva board and my colleagues for the opportunity to serve as Optiva CFO," stated Ashish Joshi. "It has been a privilege to be a part of Optiva's turnaround and the success we have achieved in my tenure here. I am confident that I will be leaving the Company with a solid foundation and will be working diligently over the next month to ensure that we have a smooth transition and maintain the positive momentum going into next year and beyond."

"We would like to thank Ashish for his tremendous leadership and many valuable contributions to the success of Optiva and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," stated John Giere, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Optiva will be initiating a formal search process to choose a new Chief Financial Officer.

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations include, among others, those risks regarding the Company's business discussed in the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason.

SOURCE Optiva Inc.

