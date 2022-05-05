Optiva Accelerates Telecom BSS Innovation With New R&D Centre of Excellence in Croatia

Telecom software company triples the size of its global R&D team in just over a year

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, has announced the establishment of an R&D Centre of Excellence in Osijek, Croatia.

R&D-led innovation is at the core of Optiva's growth strategy. Openings of additional R&D Centres of Excellence that preceded Croatia include Belfast, Northern Ireland , in 2021 and Bengaluru, India , in early 2022.

In response to the telecom market's demand for software companies to deliver innovation, Optiva has tripled the size of its R&D team over the last year. It has positioned its resources and focus to lead innovation in the business support systems (BSS) market, enabling telecom operators to elevate customer experience, increase profitability and connect people, payments and digital services in new and unique ways.

Optiva chose Osijek, Croatia, because of its concentration of engineering experience and talent, including universities, business partnerships and opportunities in the city and region. With the core team now in place, Optiva aims to accelerate its growth with high-caliber engineers across several disciplines.

"We are creating the future of telecom BSS, and we are proud of our team and culture. Our Centres of Excellence and the expansion of our R&D prove our commitment to customers and employees to be the leader in BSS product innovation," said Matt Halligan, CTO of Optiva.

For more information about career opportunities and joining the Optiva Centre of Excellence in Croatia, please visit www.optiva.com/careers/ .

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

