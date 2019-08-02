Opti-Tech Scientific to Represent Buehler in Canada Offering Dedicated Customer Support, Sales and Service

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. and TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -- Buehler, an ITW Company announces a partnership with Opti-Tech Scientific, a leading Canadian supplier of scientific equipment, specializing in optical / digital microscopy, Metallography and Hardness Testing. The partnership provides Buehler's Canadian customers local support for all their metallographic product and service needs.

The Opti-Tech (Toronto) team is ready to assist with metallographic and hardness testing equipment, consumables and service.

Opti-Tech will offer Buehler's line of full metallography solutions for sample preparation, materials characterization and hardness testing. Customers will benefit from a team of proven experts in the industry, local sales support, quick service response and stocked consumables warehouse located in the Toronto area for fast fulfillment. Buehler customers can be assured that they will have first rate products and service. Opti-Tech will have a distribution center in Toronto to ship throughout all the Canadian provinces, as well as a sales office in Vancouver.

According to Benjamin Mangrich, Americas Commercial Director for Buehler, "We are excited to partner with Opti-Tech, an outstanding distributor with in-depth technical knowledge, experienced service team and impeccable standards. The Opti-Tech team is familiar with Buehler products and the unique requirements of Buehler customers. This partnership is a win-win-win for Buehler, our customers and Opti-Tech."

Martin Howells, Opti-Tech's President notes, "We are honoured to take on the Buehler line of metallographic and Wilson hardness testing products. As a solution-based company, we promise Buehler customers uncompromising support, a dedicated sales team, knowledgeable application specialists and expert installation, training and service. Our team includes seasoned professionals in metallography and we look forward to continuing this legacy throughout Canada." For inquiries, visit https://opti-tech.ca/contact/ , email info@opti-tech.ca or to reach the main office in Ontario, telephone 1-905-239-9987.

About Opti-Tech

Opti-Tech Scientific Inc. was established in 1989 as a microscope service and calibration company and has since evolved into a leading supplier of Scientific Equipment, specializing in Optical / Digital Microscopy, Metallography and Hardness. In addition to Buehler, Opti-Tech carries a complete range of Scientific Instruments and accessories from other major manufacturers including Leica, Lumenera, and Hitachi High Tech.

About Buehler

Buehler, An ITW Company, is a global industrial manufacturer of value-added consumables, materials sample preparation equipment, and the Wilson line of hardness testers along with related service businesses. In Canada visit www.buehler.ca or in the United States www.buehler.com or contact Buehler at marketing@buehler.com or call 1-847-295-6500.

SOURCE Buehler

For further information: 847-295-4687, perrie.hayes@buehler.com, http://www.buehler.com

