QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering diagnostic and treatment solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, will participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 3:00pm ET (12:00pm PT).

The live presentation will be available at OpSens Webcast on the day and time of the event. A replay will be accessible through the same link, once the presentation is completed, and via OpSens Medical News-Events. Information about the conference is available at lythampartners.com.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on coronary physiology products in interventional cardiology. OpSens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of OpSens to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE OPSENS Inc.

For further information: Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333; Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333

Related Links

https://opsens.com/

