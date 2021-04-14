QUEBEC CITY, April 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering diagnostic and treatment solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, ended February 28, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $8.8 million , compared with $8.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020;

, compared with for the second quarter of fiscal 2020; Record FFR and dPR sales of $6.1 million , compared with $5.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020;

, compared with for the second quarter of fiscal 2020; Net income of $41,000 , an improvement of $1.4 million , compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020;

, an improvement of , compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020; Closing of a $28.75 million bought deal offering; and

bought deal offering; and Cash and cash equivalents were $39.3 million as of February 28, 2021 ( $10.9 million as of August 31, 2020 ).

Recent Developments

Receipt of CE marking in Europe for the OptoWire III; and

for the OptoWire III; and OpSens awarded three-year contract agreement with Vizient, Inc., one of the largest group-purchasing organizations (GPO) in the United States , to provide its members with the Company's OptoWire.

Management Commentary

"The second quarter of fiscal 2021 continued to highlight our positive momentum, including top line growth with leverage to the bottom line," said Louis Laflamme, President and CEO of OpSens. "We are excited by the continued commercial adoption of our proprietary optical solutions in the cardiac industry to address some of the industry's most challenging applications. In particular, our OptoWire solution is gaining further traction within key GPO's in the U.S. which opens the door to more than half of the cathlabs in the country. Further, with the closing of a $28.75 million bought deal financing in February 2021, we are now better positioned to accelerate the development our next generation TAVR product which we believe could be a significant game changer in the treatment of aortic stenosis. Overall, I am very pleased with the accomplishments achieved by the Opsens team to deliver value to physicians, patients and our loyal shareholders by improving patient outcomes," Louis Laflamme concluded.

Financial Results - Quarter Ended February 28, 2021

Total revenue reached $8.8 million for the three-month period ended February 28, 2021 compared with $8.3 million for the same period the previous year. This increase is mainly the result of an increase of $0.9 million in coronary artery stenosis revenues (Fractional Flow Reserve ("FFR") and diastolic pressure ratio ("dPR")), partially offset by lower other medical revenues.

Sales of products for the measurement of coronary artery stenosis (Fractional Flow Reserve ("FFR") and diastolic pressure ratio ("dPR")) were $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $5.2 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 17%. The increase in sales is primarily the result of growth in the Japanese, European and American markets despite several cardiology laboratories operating at reduced levels due to COVID-19.

Sales of optical medical systems, including the Company's 5-year supply agreement for ventricular assist device sensors, were $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Industrial sales were stable going from $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross margin increased to 52% for the quarter ended February 28, 2021 from 51% for the quarter ended February 29, 2020.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $4.3 million, down $1.2 million compared with $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The improvement in operating expenses is attributable to a decrease in sales and marketing expenses.

Net income was $41,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared with a net loss of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The $1.4 million improvement is mainly due to a $0.3 million increase in gross margin and a $1.2 million improvement in operating costs.

OpSens had a cash and cash equivalents of $39.3 million as of February 28, 2021 ($10.9 million as of August 31, 2020).

Table A

(In thousands of Canadian dollars,

except for information per share) Three-month

period ended

February 28,

2021 Three-month

period ended

February 29,

2020 Six-month

period ended

February 28,

2021 Six-month

period ended

February 29,

2020 $ $ $ $









Revenues







Sales







Medical 7,831 7,350 15,150 13,812 Industrial 979 908 1,979 1,435

8,810 8,258 17,129 15,247 Other 19 - 37 -

8,829 8,258 17,166 15,247 Cost of sales 4,260 4,009 7,925 7,088 Gross margin 4,569 4,249 9,241 8,159 Gross margin percentage 52% 51% 54% 54%









Operating expenses







Administrative 1,488 1,249 2,957 2,723 Sales and marketing 1,554 2,835 3,142 5,685 Research and development 1,284 1,423 2,580 2,719

4,326 5,507 8,679 11,127









Other income (110) - (600) - Financial expenses 293 124 508 285









Income (loss) before income taxes 60 (1,382) 654 (3,253)









Income taxes 19 - 19 -









Net income (loss) and comprehensive

loss 41 (1,382) 635 (3,253)









Basic and diluted net income (loss)

per share 0.00 (0.02) 0.01 (0.04)











Table B

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at As at February 28, 2021 August 31, 2020 $ $





Cash and cash equivalents 39,313 10,884 Trade and other receivables 5,246 4,041 Inventories 5,825 6,505 Total Current Assets 51,249 22,543 Property, plant, and equipment 2,953 3,230 Intangible assets 1,706 1,622 Right-of-use assets 4,752 4,513 Total Assets 60,660 31,908





Current liabilities 7,092 5,655 Long-term debt 5,881 6,608 Lease liabilities 4,540 4,298 Total Liabilities 17,513 16,561 Shareholders' equity 43,147 15,347

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on coronary artery stenosis measurement in interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, and achievements of OpSens to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

