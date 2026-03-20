Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund invests in new hub to strengthen Alberta's transportation and logistics sector

CALGARY, AB, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF), in partnership with the Government of Alberta, is investing up to $4.15 million in Mount Royal University (MRU) to establish the Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence (ALCoE).

This investment will build a more connected and resilient transportation and logistics network by bringing industry, government, academia and talent together to address industry ecosystem fragmentation, trade disruptions and workforce shortages.

ALCoE will help local companies diversify markets and strengthen supply chains, accelerate the adoption of new technologies and develop talent to meet evolving industry needs. It will offer targeted training, proof–of–concept projects and applied research and innovation programs.

ALCoE will be guided by an industry-led advisory committee, with MRU serving as the primary lead and providing access to existing infrastructure, logistical support and industry relationships. The Centre will also leverage MRU's supply chain management program and provide work-integrated learning opportunities for students.

Over four years, this investment is expected to train 150 individuals, create 80 high-skilled jobs and support 75 companies in Calgary.

The Government of Canada, through Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), has previously announced $1.5 million in funding for the ALCoE initiative. Federal investment will support the launch of the ALCoE as well as specialized programming to help prove and commercialize innovative transportation and logistics products and technologies.

At the nexus of major transportation routes, Calgary is strategically positioned to lead the sector as North America's most connected mid-sized city by air and rail access to the coasts, the U.S. and Mexico. The region is also advancing the Prairie Economic Gateway, which will unlock rail-served industrial land and expand access to interprovincial and international trade routes.

In 2024, Alberta's transportation and logistics sector contributed $22.5 billion to GDP and employed more than 178,000 people (StatsCan, 2025).

As part of Calgary's Innovation Strategy, ALCoE is another step forward in establishing Calgary as Canada's innovation capital by creating sector-specific hubs around the city. This investment builds on hub announcements in 2025, including the ETC Foundation, Xpand Commercialization Hub and AgSphere, and supports a broader roadmap designed to strengthen Calgary's innovation ecosystem and attract investment.

Successful implementation of the strategy estimates Calgary could generate 187,000 new jobs and contribute more than $28 billion to the local economy by 2034.

QUOTES

"Calgary's global connectivity, skilled workforce and large–scale distribution capabilities position our region to lead in building resilient supply chains and generate opportunities in emerging areas like advanced manufacturing. ALCoE will help local companies solve industry-relevant challenges, strengthen our talent pipeline and accelerate innovation in the sector -- driving long–term economic growth and diversification for our province."

- Brad Parry, CEO, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund and President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development

"In a more uncertain global environment, Canada needs stronger supply chains and better connections between our regions so we can build one Canadian economy and become our own best customer. Alberta post-secondary institutions and businesses are stepping up with the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that have always defined the Prairies. The Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence will help innovators test and scale new transportation and logistics technologies, opening the door to new markets across Canada and around the world while reducing our reliance on any single trading partner. Our government is proud to support this work alongside the Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"The Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence comes at a critical time for our transportation and logistics sector. Access to expertise in logistics problems is vital for Canadian businesses to increase manufacturing capacity and strengthen domestic supply chains. This is another great example of Albertans working together to support a strong economy and one that I am pleased to see in my hometown of Calgary."

- Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Transportation and logistics are a major economic driver for Alberta, supporting jobs, supply chains and our ability to compete in global markets. With $3 million from Alberta's government, we are thrilled to help launch the Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence to strengthen the sector's long–term competitiveness. This investment will create jobs, support Alberta businesses and ensure our economy remains resilient and strong."

- Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration

"Strengthening how we move goods is essential to supporting our city's growth. The Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence represents the type of strategic investment needed to create local jobs, keep our region competitive and build a more efficient and connected transportation and logistics network."

- Mayor Jeromy Farkas, City of Calgary

"The Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence will enhance trade adaptability across Alberta and globally through collaborative, applied programming. By prioritizing experiential learning and industry engagement, MRU is a key partner in developing talent, building capabilities, and implementing practical, real-world solutions. This initiative is strongly supported by the generous contributions of the Alberta Government, PrairiesCan, and OCIF, underscoring a shared commitment to the future of Alberta's transportation and logistics sector, with a primary focus on student success."

- Dr. Tim Rahilly, President and Vice-Chancellor, Mount Royal University

"The transportation and logistics sector sits at the centre of how Alberta trades with the world. At a time of rising trade uncertainty, technology disruption, and workforce pressures, companies need practical ways to adapt as the pace of change accelerates. The Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence will help industry leaders test new technologies, develop talent, and build the strategies needed to strengthen supply chains and ensure Alberta remains competitive in global trade."

- Tom McCaffery, Executive Director, Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence

ABOUT OPPORTUNITY CALGARY INVESTMENT FUND

The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) was created as a wholly owned subsidiary of the City of Calgary in 2018 to build economic resilience. OCIF finds, fuels and fosters high potential opportunities in emerging sectors that will help make Calgary the innovation capital of Canada.

Since inception, OCIF has spurred more than $1.1 billion in economic activity, a 12x return on funding committed, while supporting more than 1,000 companies and creating nearly 4,000 jobs for Calgarians.

Learn how OCIF is fuelling Calgary's economic future at opportunitycalgary.com.

ABOUT THE ALBERTA LOGISTICS CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE

The Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence will help industry leaders test new technologies, develop talent, and build the strategies needed to strengthen supply chains and ensure Alberta remains competitive in global trade. Learn more at logisticscoe.ca.

SOURCE Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund Limited

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, Evynn Anderson, Manager, Communications, Media line: 403-880-7040, Email: [email protected]