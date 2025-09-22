Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund awards funding to The Knowledge Society to expand Calgary's future-ready youth accelerator

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) will provide up to $367,000 in funding to The Knowledge Society (TKS) to foster a new generation of entrepreneurs to tackle industry-relevant challenges and enhance Calgary's quantum and AI innovation pipeline. At a time when Alberta's youth unemployment rate is nearly 17 per cent, among the highest in Canada, this investment ensures more Calgary students can access future-focused training and career pathways.

TKS provides a 10-month accelerator program designed to prepare high school students with future-ready skills, modeled after curriculum from Stanford, Havard and MIT. OCIF's investment will support scholarships for 130 Calgary students to participate in the globally recognized program over the next two years, helping address the youth unemployment gap by providing them with the skills to adapt to today's evolving employment market and fueling Calgary's long-term economic diversification.

"Reducing barriers to education and innovation is one of the most powerful ways we can shape Calgary's future," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. "TKS equips young people to think bigger, faster, and bolder while developing skills that will not only strengthen our workforce but position Calgary as a city where talent can thrive."

OCIF funding will supplement TKS's scholarship fund, supported in part by corporate sponsors, increasing access for students who face financial barriers. Applications continue to outpace available seats, demonstrating both high demand and the need to expand access. This investment provides a strategic boost as TKS expands its Calgary presence, increases enrollment, and strengthens brand recognition — ensuring that students who might otherwise be left behind in the innovation economy have the opportunity to thrive.

"This follow on investment in The Knowledge Society is to ensure that we are supporting the Fueling of the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs in our city," said Brad Parry, CEO, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund and President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development. "Getting our youth exposure to the mentorship, tools and opportunities to interact with local business and start up entrepreneurs at a young age will allow them to see future opportunities to themselves as global problem-solvers, further positioning Calgary as the innovation capital of Canada. Programs like TKS help ensure Calgary develops the leaders and innovators our city needs for a more resilient, diversified future."

OCIF previously provided TKS with $256,000 in 2024 to provide scholarships to 80 students. TKS has exceeded student training targets and delivered strong program value ahead of schedule, with Calgary alumni going on to launch startups, raise funding, and contribute to leading organizations including SpaceX, Microsoft, and the United Nations.

"Since TKS Calgary launched, students have developed cutting-edge skills in AI, biotech, and emerging technologies, while also growing into leaders who are solving real problems and creating impact in their communities. While TKS has become a global organization with students around the world, Calgary has always been a core hub for us; not only because of the incredible talent here, but also because it's where my brother and I were born and raised. Our partnership with OCIF has helped us expand this mission, and the success of the program here is proof of what's possible when we invest in the potential of youth," said Navid Nathoo, CEO of TKS.

