Ophea Expands Growing Healthy Places to Kingston, Bringing an Equity-Centred Model for Healthier School Communities

KINGSTON, ON, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building on the success of Growing Healthy Places: Mississauga, Ophea, in partnership with Novo Nordisk Canada, is expanding this innovative school community-led initiative to Kingston, marking an important milestone in helping to enable healthier, more equitable school communities for children and youth across Ontario.

Developed through a collaboration between Ophea and 8 80 Cities, with support from Novo Nordisk, Growing Healthy Places is part of the global Childhood Obesity Prevention Initiative from Cities for Better Health and is grounded in a simple but powerful principle: lasting change happens when communities help design the solutions. Rather than creating programs for communities, the initiative works with local partners to co-create sustainable approaches that improve access to nutritious food, opportunities for physical activity, and supportive environments where every child can thrive.

The expansion to Kingston builds on the experience and learning of Growing Healthy Places: Mississauga, where schools, public health, municipal leaders, and community organizations came together to develop practical, place-based solutions tailored to local needs.

"Growing Healthy Places has demonstrated what's possible when equity is more than an aspiration, and is the foundation for action," said Chris Markham, Executive Director and CEO, Ophea. "We're excited to work alongside Kingston partners to build on local strengths, foster meaningful collaboration, and support healthier school environments for children and families."

Ophea will work closely with local school boards, public health, municipal representatives, community organizations, and research partners to establish the foundation for the initiative. Together, partners will identify community strengths and opportunities, align the project with existing local priorities, and develop a shared framework to measure impact and guide future implementation.

The Kingston expansion advances Ophea's commitment to bringing the education and school-based approach of Growing Healthy Places to more communities across Ontario, empowering local partners to create healthier futures for children through collaboration, equity, and community leadership. Funding for the expansion was provided by Novo Nordisk Canada as part of the partnership.

Interested in learning more about the origin of Growing Healthy Places? As part of the global Cities for Better Health initiative, Mississauga is spotlighted in episode two of their documentary series "Our City, Our Health" showcasing inspiring community-led solutions that already exist.

Partner Statements

"We are very excited to be partnering on the Growing Healthy Places project in several communities we serve. This is a wonderful opportunity because we see clear needs for some young people, and their families. This partnership should further support our collective, community efforts to improve health and education outcomes for students. As a school board the focus of our work is on making a positive difference in the lives of every student, in every classroom, in every school. Our partnership in the Growing Healthy Places project further supports our core work to improve student learning and well-being." – Krishna Burra, Chief Executive Officer/Director of Education, Limestone District School Board





project in several communities we serve. This is a wonderful opportunity because we see clear needs for some young people, and their families. This partnership should further support our collective, community efforts to improve health and education outcomes for students. As a school board the focus of our work is on making a positive difference in the lives of every student, in every classroom, in every school. Our partnership in the project further supports our core work to improve student learning and well-being." "Southeast Public Health is excited to be working alongside our partners to co-design a program aimed at improving children's health and well-being. Initiatives focused on ensuring children have access to healthy food, safe spaces for physical activity, and opportunities to thrive -- regardless of their background or the neighborhood where they live -- are important to the work of public health. The Growing Healthy Places project will generate valuable insights and take meaningful steps toward a future where every child can grow up healthy, confident, and ready to succeed." – Shelly Brown, RN, BNSc., Director, Population Health Planning and Promotion, Chief Nursing Officer, Southeast Public Health

"Creating healthier, more equitable communities starts with collaboration," said Iain Graham, General Manager, Novo Nordisk Canada. "Through Growing Healthy Places, local partners in Kingston will help advance solutions that support children and youth in accessing nutritious food, being active, and thriving. Building on the success of the Mississauga model, Novo Nordisk Canada is proud to support Ophea to bring this important health promotion initiative to more communities across Ontario." – Iain Graham, General Manager, Novo Nordisk Canada.

About Ophea

Ophea is a registered charity that champions healthy, active living in schools and communities through quality programs and services, partnerships and advocacy. Since 1921, we have worked in partnership with school boards, public health, government, non-government organizations and companies to develop ground-breaking programs and services. Our vision is that children and youth value and enjoy the benefits of healthy, active living. For more information, visit Ophea.net and follow us on social media @OpheaCanada.



About 8 80 Cities

8 80 Cities is a non-profit organization based in Toronto. Our mission is to ignite action and challenge the status quo to create healthier, more equitable, and sustainable cities for all people. We bring people together to enhance mobility, parks, and public space so that we can create more vibrant, healthy, and equitable communities. We are guided by the simple yet powerful idea that if everything we do in our cities is great for an 8-year-old and an 80-year-old, then it will be better for all people. For more information, visit 880cities.org.



About Limestone District School Board

The Limestone District School Board (LDSB) offers elementary and secondary students a rich educational experience enhanced by diverse programs, learning opportunities, and activities that complement the Ontario curriculum while supporting student achievement and well-being.



LDSB offers a wide range of academic, arts, technology, and specialized programs, including Full-Day Kindergarten, French Immersion, International Baccalaureate (IB), and Advanced Placement (AP). Students also benefit from experiential learning opportunities and pathway programs such as Focus Programs, Specialist High Skills Majors (SHSM), Co-operative Education, Dual Credits, and the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP).



LDSB serves more than 20,500 students in 55 schools and five alternative education centres across a geographic area of 7,719 square kilometres. The district includes the City of Kingston, the Townships of Central Frontenac, North Frontenac, South Frontenac, Addington Highlands, Loyalist, Stone Mills, and Frontenac Islands, as well as the Town of Greater Napanee. For more information, visit limestone.on.ca.



About Southeast Public Health

Southeast Public Health is a local public health agency with over 500 staff and 150 volunteers who deliver public health programs and services to the people of southeastern Ontario. The underlying goal of these services and programs -- from immunization, nutritious eating, food safety, raising healthy babies and children, sexual health, tobacco use reduction, and many other public health areas -- is to promote and protect the health of the more than 500,000 residents of the region. For more information, visit southeastph.ca.

SOURCE Ontario Physical and Health Education Association

Media Contacts: Ophea, Katie Glover, Director of Knowledge Mobilization, P: +1 416 426 7408 | E: [email protected]; Limestone District School Board, Allison Grange and Maddie Crothers, Communications Consultants, P: +1 613 544 6925 | E: [email protected]; Southeast Public Health, E: [email protected]